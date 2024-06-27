Ross County proud to be competing against the country’s top sides in the Premiership once again, says chief executive Steven Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County proud to be competing against the country’s top sides in the Premiership once again, says chief executive Steven Ferguson

The Staggies are set for their 12th top-flight season in 13 years - and kick off against Stuart Kettlewell's Motherwell on August 3.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson is proud the Dingwall club are once more competing with the best sides in the country.

The Premiership fixtures have pitched the Staggies in against Motherwell on the opening day of the Premiership season on Saturday, August 3, with the hosts managed by ex-County boss Stuart Kettlewell.

They then have a home game against Championship winners Dundee United one week later.

A clash against Rangers follows in Glasgow on August 24, although Ibrox is expected to be out of use with Hampden or Murrayfield touted as possible venues.

Over Christmas, Don Cowie’s County are away to Dundee on Boxing Day, three days before hosting Hearts, who have signed their star midfielder Yan Dhanda, before kicking off 2025 away to Aberdeen on January 2.

‘Every fixture has a positive vibe’

Ferguson believes having the stage to showcase the team’s talents against Scotland’s best sides and players is a great for the Highlands overall.

He said: “When the fixtures are released, it is always an exciting time for supporters and for the football club.

“Motherwell away is a really good one to start with. When you look down the fixtures, you see Celtic are coming to Dingwall twice, for example.

“It’s great to have the big city clubs coming here. It’s so important for the area and local economy.

“We won’t ever take for granted that these clubs – Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee and Dundee United – are coming to play us here. We need to ensure we’re as best prepared as we can be for it.

Ross County’s Ben Purrington celebrates with Jordan White after making it 3-0 against Motherwell last December. Image: SNS

“Every fixture has a positive vibe. The Premiership next season is exceptionally strong in terms of the money clubs are spending and the players they are attracting.

“It’s great for Scottish football – but also for football supporters in the Highlands, who know they don’t have to travel to see these teams and players. They can come to Dingwall and see them every second week.

“It is important for our club and important for our area. I am always proud when the fixtures come out that Ross County are still in the Premiership and competing.

“This will be out sixth season in a row in the Premiership and 12th in 13 seasons, which is unbelievable when you consider this club’s journey and where we are in the map. It is something to be proud of.

“But we are here to compete, not to be a token gesture. The fixtures offer excitement and positivity.”

Top-six goals becoming tougher

County have required play-off final wins against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers to maintain their top-table status in the past two years and Ferguson hopes they kicking upwards this time.

He added: “We go where we want to position ourselves going into those five post-split games.

“We have tasted top-six Premiership football. Derek Adams achieved that in our very first season in the league (in 2012-13), while Jim McIntyre and Malky Mackay have done so too.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“It is getting more difficult (to break into the top six). We have to work extremely hard to make sure we remain in touching distance. That’s what we will try to do.”

County will be determined to post an early positive result against Motherwell in August after losing 5-0 and 5-1 against the Steelmen in their last two meetings. although they did defeat Well 3-0 last December.

Brora is first pre-season fixture

The Dingwall team prepare for the new season with a trip to Highland League hosts Brora Rangers next Saturday followed by a visit to Clachnacuddin on Tuesday, July 9.

County’s competitive campaign kicks off in the form of the Premier Sports Cup group stages on July 13 when they travel to League Two opponents Stranraer.

Their other Group H ties are: Saturday, July 20 – Raith Rovers (home), Tuesday,  July 23 – Hamilton Academical (away) and Saturday, July 27 –  Stirling Albion (home).

