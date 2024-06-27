Ross County proud to be competing against the country’s top sides in the Premiership once again, says chief executive Steven Ferguson

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson is proud the Dingwall club are once more competing with the best sides in the country.

The Premiership fixtures have pitched the Staggies in against Motherwell on the opening day of the Premiership season on Saturday, August 3, with the hosts managed by ex-County boss Stuart Kettlewell.

They then have a home game against Championship winners Dundee United one week later.

A clash against Rangers follows in Glasgow on August 24, although Ibrox is expected to be out of use with Hampden or Murrayfield touted as possible venues.

Over Christmas, Don Cowie’s County are away to Dundee on Boxing Day, three days before hosting Hearts, who have signed their star midfielder Yan Dhanda, before kicking off 2025 away to Aberdeen on January 2.

‘Every fixture has a positive vibe’

Ferguson believes having the stage to showcase the team’s talents against Scotland’s best sides and players is a great for the Highlands overall.

He said: “When the fixtures are released, it is always an exciting time for supporters and for the football club.

“Motherwell away is a really good one to start with. When you look down the fixtures, you see Celtic are coming to Dingwall twice, for example.

“It’s great to have the big city clubs coming here. It’s so important for the area and local economy.

“We won’t ever take for granted that these clubs – Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee and Dundee United – are coming to play us here. We need to ensure we’re as best prepared as we can be for it.

“Every fixture has a positive vibe. The Premiership next season is exceptionally strong in terms of the money clubs are spending and the players they are attracting.

“It’s great for Scottish football – but also for football supporters in the Highlands, who know they don’t have to travel to see these teams and players. They can come to Dingwall and see them every second week.

“It is important for our club and important for our area. I am always proud when the fixtures come out that Ross County are still in the Premiership and competing.

“This will be out sixth season in a row in the Premiership and 12th in 13 seasons, which is unbelievable when you consider this club’s journey and where we are in the map. It is something to be proud of.

“But we are here to compete, not to be a token gesture. The fixtures offer excitement and positivity.”

Top-six goals becoming tougher

County have required play-off final wins against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers to maintain their top-table status in the past two years and Ferguson hopes they kicking upwards this time.

He added: “We go where we want to position ourselves going into those five post-split games.

“We have tasted top-six Premiership football. Derek Adams achieved that in our very first season in the league (in 2012-13), while Jim McIntyre and Malky Mackay have done so too.

“It is getting more difficult (to break into the top six). We have to work extremely hard to make sure we remain in touching distance. That’s what we will try to do.”

County will be determined to post an early positive result against Motherwell in August after losing 5-0 and 5-1 against the Steelmen in their last two meetings. although they did defeat Well 3-0 last December.

Brora is first pre-season fixture

The Dingwall team prepare for the new season with a trip to Highland League hosts Brora Rangers next Saturday followed by a visit to Clachnacuddin on Tuesday, July 9.

County’s competitive campaign kicks off in the form of the Premier Sports Cup group stages on July 13 when they travel to League Two opponents Stranraer.

Their other Group H ties are: Saturday, July 20 – Raith Rovers (home), Tuesday, July 23 – Hamilton Academical (away) and Saturday, July 27 – Stirling Albion (home).