Key talking points from Ross County’s friendly win at Brora Rangers

The Staggies opened their pre-season campaign by coming from behind to defeat the Cattachs at Dudgeon Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County trialist Jordon Garrick celebrates netting against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Ross County got their pre-season campaign underway by coming from behind to defeat Brora Rangers 2-1 at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs took the lead on 26 minutes when the ball broke inside the box for former Staggies forward James Wallace, who showed fine composure to tuck a low effort past Ross Laidlaw.

County levelled within seven minutes however, through an excellent individual goal from trialist Jordon Garrick, who showed pace to burst down the inside left channel before checking inside and planting a low effort into the far corner.

Jordan White had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time, but the ball was ruled to have run out of play before James Brown sent the cross in.

Jordan White in action against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

Don Cowie made eight changes on the hour mark, with Eamonn Brophy putting the Staggies in front within five minutes of arriving on the field with a neat finish past Cammy Mackay.

The home side pushed for an equaliser, with Jordan MacRae firing into the side-netting after being played in on goal by Andy Macrae.

County held on to claim the victory, which kick starts the build up to their first competitive game at Stranraer in the Premier Sports Cup next Saturday.

Here, we look at three key talking points from the Staggies’ afternoon in Brora.

Trialist Garrick stakes strong claim for deal

County gave trialist attacker Jordon Garrick the opportunity to impress, in a forward role alongside skipper-for-the-day Jordan White.

Jamaican Garrick was most recently with Forest Green Rovers, having previously been with Swansea City where he had loan spells with Swindon Town, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City.

Trialist Jordon Garrick scores against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

Cowie clearly looks keen to bolster his forward options, with Staggies hot on the trail of Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale, but 25-year-old Garrick did his prospects of a deal no harm whatsoever.

In the move which led to his goal, Garrick showed a rapid burst of pace to carve out the opening, but also displayed the composure to execute the most important part with a tidy finish.

He continued to show rapid movement until his afternoon was curtailed on 43 minutes when he picked up a strain, being replaced by George Robesten.

Cowie continuing with back three

Having taken interim charge in February, Cowie was tasked with getting the best out of the squad that was put together by the previous two managers – Derek Adams and Malky Mackay.

After being permanently appointed as manager, Cowie’s first transfer window gives him the opportunity to mould County’s squad to his liking.

The early signs point towards Cowie continuing with much the same system as he deployed last season, with a central back three setting the team’s foundations.

Ryan Leak in action against Brora Rangers’ Jordan MacRae. Image: Jasperimage.

Dylan Smith and Ryan Leak sat each side of new signing Ricki Lamie from the start, with a raft of changes on the hour mark seeing Michee Efete and Connall Ewan introduced to the backline.

There was no place for skipper Jack Baldwin or Will Nightingale in the squad, with Cowie keen to add another defensive option.

Simon Murray, Max Sheaf and newly-signed goalkeeper Jack Hamilton were among those also absent from the squad.

Youngsters looking to make impact

The Staggies gave a number of their young prospects an opportunity to impress in the first team at Dudgeon Park.

Teenagers Dylan Smith and Andrew Macleod were among the side that started, with Connall Ewan, Jamie Williamson and George Robesten brought on during the course of the match.

George Robesten in action against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

While County’s squad is far from complete, with Cowie looking to add further reinforcements, he will hope he can provide a pathway for some of the club’s young talent.

Cowie himself is a Staggies youth product and would love nothing more than to oversee the progression of young players from the club’s own academy into his side.

