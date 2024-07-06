Caley Thistle moves for trialists hinge on player exits, says Duncan Ferguson

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson was impressed by his trio of trialists – but warned he’s not yet in a position to make signings.

Ex-Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon, 21, was the main focal point as he was one of three new faces pitched in to Saturday’s friendly at Championship Raith Rovers, which ended in a late 1-0 loss.

Former Rothes centre half Callum Haspell, also 21, and left-back Flynn Duffy, 20, who was on loan at League Two Peterhead from Dundee United last term, were also handed starts at Stark’s Park.

Inverness, who were relegated into League One in May, have no funds available to add to their 19-player pool, but an exit could open the door to a signing or two.

The Highlanders, who posted a near-£600k loss in their latest accounts this week, are seeking lifeline investment and are running with a squad with a young Highland core.

Lack of money is limiting Ferguson

The imminent departure of defender Nikola Ujdur, who has been linked to Queen’s Park, might free up funds for Ferguson to make signings.

Last week, the manager said he also needs a third keeper in the door, but cannot afford to add one right now.

On Tuesday, ICT complete their pre-season schedule away to Brora Rangers before kicking off their Premier Sports Cup group stage assault at fellow League One side Annan Athletic.

Mackinnon capture would be coup

Highly-rated Mackinnon from Isle of Lewis played two first-team League Cup games for County last season before being loaned out to Highland League side Brora Rangers.

When Derek Adams replaced boss Malky Mackay in November, Mackinnon hoped to press for game-time, but he was loaned out to Championship Arbroath in the second half of the season where he made 17 appearances, scoring once – against ICT in a 1-1 draw in February for Jim McIntyre’s team.

He’s now a free agent and would be considered a real asset should a deal somehow be struck.

Defenders catch boss Ferguson’s eye

Ex-Clachnacuddin player Haspell left the Highlands four years ago to move to America where he joined the Salem University Tigers.

He banked further experience by switching to Spain and the City of Malaga Academy where he played for their senior side CD Almuñécar City.

Last August, former Rothes manager Ross Jack signed him for the Speysiders and his form landed him a deal at Queen’s Park in January, but he never made an appearance and is on the hunt for a new club.

Dundee-born Duffy was loaned out to Peterhead last season, which was his second stint with the Blue Toon, having made 29 appearances for the club in season 2021-2022.

He featured in 3-0 wins for the Tangerines last term against Peterhead and Dunfermline in the League Cup and Challenge Cup before racking up 17 starts in 18 outings for the Balmoor Stadium club.

‘Nothing is achievable at the moment’

Ferguson seemed satisfied by Mackinnon, Haspell and Duffy’s displays, and they might get more game-time at Brora, but he stressed deals are far from being offered at this stage.

He said: “The trialists played well. They’ve had a few games here and there.

“We wanted a look at them. A couple of them are from our area, while the other lad is from Dundee.

“It’s possible they might get more minutes on Tuesday.

“But we also know the finances are very tight. Nothing is achievable at the moment.

“Players might move on and we might get just a wee bit of money to bring someone in.”

It took a late Hanlon strike to sink gutsy ICT at Stark’s Park and Ferguson was grateful to on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman for ensuring they remained in the game for so long. Sub keeper Szymon Rebilas, 16, was beaten moments from the end.

He said: “I thought we done well off the ball. We defended for most of the game, although we had the first real shot in the first half when they never really threatened our goal, except for a couple of crosses.

“The second half was a completely different story and our keeper Jack Newman was probably man-of-the-match and made several saves when they put us under a lot of pressure.”

Murray impressed by Inverness – and has words of advice after relegation

Raith manager Ian Murray, who was pleased with his team’s showing, praised ICT’s youngsters, but warned returning from the Championship might require longer-term patience all round.

He said: “Inverness made it a really competitive game.

“It is a really tough job for Duncan and his staff at the moment, with the well-documented problems they have faced and have.

“When a team is relegated, it is really difficult, and then you add in all the stuff that’s happened. I wouldn’t like to be in their position.

“Knowing Duncan and his staff, they will give it their best shot and their players will fight for them. We saw that in this game.

“They will have aspirations to get promoted back to the Championship, but sometimes when you are in that position, you have to take a bit of hurt along the way. Sometimes that can last two or three years, then you can restock and come back.”