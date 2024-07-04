Don Cowie’s Ross County backroom staff revealed – as brother Paul joins Staggies coaching setup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie’s Ross County backroom staff revealed – as brother Paul joins Staggies coaching setup

Cowie has confirmed his backroom team after landing the Staggies' job permanently.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County backroom staff ahead of the 2024-25 season: Left to right - Scott Thomson (goalkeeping coach), Jason Moriarty (performance), Paul Cowie (first team coach), Carl Tremarco (assistant manager), Don Cowie (manager). Image: Ross County FC
Ross County backroom staff ahead of the 2024-25 season: Left to right - Scott Thomson (goalkeeping coach), Jason Moriarty (performance), Paul Cowie (first team coach), Carl Tremarco (assistant manager), Don Cowie (manager). Image: Ross County FC

Ross County have revealed Don Cowie’s backroom staff after he was confirmed as the club’s new permanent manager.

After Cowie guided the Staggies to Premiership safety courtesy of a play-off victory over Raith Rovers in May, chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed he had already informed the 41-year-old he would be given the reins permanently.

Cowie took interim charge in February following the departure of Derek Adams, having previously served as assistant manager.

As the terms were being finalised, we revealed last month that Cowie’s process of assembling his backroom team was already underway.

Cowie will continue to be assisted by Carl Tremarco, who stepped up from his role as head of professional academy and loans manager in the final months of last season.

The new setup also includes a role for Cowie’s brother Paul Cowie, who will become the Staggies’ first team coach after leaving his post as Dundee United’s academy director.

Paul Cowie, who was most recently Dundee United’s academy director. Image: SNS

His role will involve overseeing the club’s performance analysis, following the departure of Enda Barron – who moves on after three years in Dingwall after being brought in by Malky Mackay in 2021.

County have also confirmed that Scott Thomson will continue as goalkeeping coach, Jason Moriarty remains in place as head of performance, and Greg Strong will continue to be head of recruitment.

Cowie ‘immensely proud’ at being appointed Staggies boss

Following the confirmation of his backroom team, Don Cowie said: “I am immensely proud to be appointed as manager of the club.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“It is no secret the long affinity I have had with the club and to be appointed in this role full-time is an honour for me and my family.

“Carl was a massive help during my spell in interim charge so to have him on board is fantastic.

“Paul is also an addition I am delighted to have. He did a great job at Dundee United and he felt he was ready for a role in a first-team environment which we are excited to have him for.”

Conversation