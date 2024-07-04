Don Cowie’s Ross County backroom staff revealed – as brother Paul joins Staggies coaching setup

Ross County have revealed Don Cowie’s backroom staff after he was confirmed as the club’s new permanent manager.

After Cowie guided the Staggies to Premiership safety courtesy of a play-off victory over Raith Rovers in May, chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed he had already informed the 41-year-old he would be given the reins permanently.

Cowie took interim charge in February following the departure of Derek Adams, having previously served as assistant manager.

As the terms were being finalised, we revealed last month that Cowie’s process of assembling his backroom team was already underway.

Cowie will continue to be assisted by Carl Tremarco, who stepped up from his role as head of professional academy and loans manager in the final months of last season.

The new setup also includes a role for Cowie’s brother Paul Cowie, who will become the Staggies’ first team coach after leaving his post as Dundee United’s academy director.

His role will involve overseeing the club’s performance analysis, following the departure of Enda Barron – who moves on after three years in Dingwall after being brought in by Malky Mackay in 2021.

County have also confirmed that Scott Thomson will continue as goalkeeping coach, Jason Moriarty remains in place as head of performance, and Greg Strong will continue to be head of recruitment.

Cowie ‘immensely proud’ at being appointed Staggies boss

Following the confirmation of his backroom team, Don Cowie said: “I am immensely proud to be appointed as manager of the club.

“It is no secret the long affinity I have had with the club and to be appointed in this role full-time is an honour for me and my family.

“Carl was a massive help during my spell in interim charge so to have him on board is fantastic.

“Paul is also an addition I am delighted to have. He did a great job at Dundee United and he felt he was ready for a role in a first-team environment which we are excited to have him for.”