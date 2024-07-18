Akil Wright on giving up English League One chance for Ross County move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Akil Wright on giving up English League One chance for Ross County move

Defender Wright has joined the Staggies, after helping Stockport County win League Two last season.

By Andy Skinner
Akil Wright in action for Ross County
Akil Wright in action for Ross County against Stranraer. Image: SNS

Akil Wright had no qualms about turning down the chance to play in England’s League One when Ross County moved for him.

Defender Wright has joined the Staggies on a three-year deal from Stockport County, after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee earlier this month.

Wright made his debut in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Stranraer, in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

Akil Wright in action for Ross County against Stranraer
Akil Wright in action for Ross County against Stranraer. Image: SNS

The 28-year-old was part of a Stockport side who gained promotion as League Two champions last season, although his campaign was curtailed in February due to a hamstring injury.

Wright has had to work his way through the divisions since being on the books of Sheffield United as a youth player, having initially joined non-league side Ilkeston Town.

Although he earned a move to Fleetwood Town in 2015, he did not make the breakthrough, and had spells in the National League with Wrexham and York City.

Wright earned another Football League opportunity with Stockport in 2022, and made 81 appearances in two seasons.

The Englishman felt the time was right to embrace fresh surroundings when the Staggies came calling.

Wright said: “Going back to Stockport, I had a talk with the manager and coaches. I was looking at maybe being the third choice in that position.

Akil Wright in action for Stockport County
Akil Wright in action for Stockport County. Image: Shutterstock.

“That’s something I don’t want to do as I’m 28 now, in my prime. I want to go out and play football.

“Ross County came in and showed interest in the back end of the off-season. I had a few talks with the manager and eventually it was an easy decision to say yes and come up here.

“I had an injury in February, and was out all season after that, so I hadn’t played a match since.

“These last two games have been really important, and massive in getting me that fitness again.”

Don Cowie sold Wright on move north

Having identified Wright at the tail end of last season, County boss Don Cowie made his capture a key priority this summer.

Wright says he was quickly made to feel wanted during the Staggies’ pursuit of him.

Ross County manager Don Cowie
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

He added: “He spoke really well as to how he sees me fitting into the team.

“I spoke to players I knew, which made it a lot easier as well.

“I know James Brown quite well from Stockport, and Michee Efete and I have played together a few times. It makes it easier to come and settle in, given it is so far from home.

“They reminded me that you play against some of the biggest teams in the world, really – Celtic and Rangers.

“It is a competitive league.

“Around the club, they are all nice people.

“The only negative was moving so far from home, but that’s part of football.

“Having the chance to go and experience Scottish Premiership football made it a no-brainer.”

Wright primed for defensive role with Staggies

Wright’s move to County coincided with the departure of skipper Jack Baldwin, who joined English League One side Northampton Town.

Although he is a relative newcomer to the centre of defence, having previously played as a holding midfielder, Wright feels the switch has brought the best out of him.

Ross County defender Akil Wright.
Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS.

Wright added: “When I was at York City two years ago, I played centre midfield – most of my career prior to that was holding midfield.

“Then I went to Stockport County, dropped back to centre-half and had a good game. I’ve played there since, really.

“It worked out better for me as I’ve played a lot of games in the last two years in League Two. It has worked out for the best, I guess.”

