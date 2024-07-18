Akil Wright on giving up English League One chance for Ross County move

Akil Wright had no qualms about turning down the chance to play in England’s League One when Ross County moved for him.

Defender Wright has joined the Staggies on a three-year deal from Stockport County, after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee earlier this month.

Wright made his debut in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Stranraer, in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

The 28-year-old was part of a Stockport side who gained promotion as League Two champions last season, although his campaign was curtailed in February due to a hamstring injury.

Wright has had to work his way through the divisions since being on the books of Sheffield United as a youth player, having initially joined non-league side Ilkeston Town.

Although he earned a move to Fleetwood Town in 2015, he did not make the breakthrough, and had spells in the National League with Wrexham and York City.

Wright earned another Football League opportunity with Stockport in 2022, and made 81 appearances in two seasons.

The Englishman felt the time was right to embrace fresh surroundings when the Staggies came calling.

Wright said: “Going back to Stockport, I had a talk with the manager and coaches. I was looking at maybe being the third choice in that position.

“That’s something I don’t want to do as I’m 28 now, in my prime. I want to go out and play football.

“Ross County came in and showed interest in the back end of the off-season. I had a few talks with the manager and eventually it was an easy decision to say yes and come up here.

“I had an injury in February, and was out all season after that, so I hadn’t played a match since.

“These last two games have been really important, and massive in getting me that fitness again.”

Don Cowie sold Wright on move north

Having identified Wright at the tail end of last season, County boss Don Cowie made his capture a key priority this summer.

Wright says he was quickly made to feel wanted during the Staggies’ pursuit of him.

He added: “He spoke really well as to how he sees me fitting into the team.

“I spoke to players I knew, which made it a lot easier as well.

“I know James Brown quite well from Stockport, and Michee Efete and I have played together a few times. It makes it easier to come and settle in, given it is so far from home.

“They reminded me that you play against some of the biggest teams in the world, really – Celtic and Rangers.

“It is a competitive league.

“Around the club, they are all nice people.

“The only negative was moving so far from home, but that’s part of football.

“Having the chance to go and experience Scottish Premiership football made it a no-brainer.”

Wright primed for defensive role with Staggies

Wright’s move to County coincided with the departure of skipper Jack Baldwin, who joined English League One side Northampton Town.

Although he is a relative newcomer to the centre of defence, having previously played as a holding midfielder, Wright feels the switch has brought the best out of him.

Wright added: “When I was at York City two years ago, I played centre midfield – most of my career prior to that was holding midfield.

“Then I went to Stockport County, dropped back to centre-half and had a good game. I’ve played there since, really.

“It worked out better for me as I’ve played a lot of games in the last two years in League Two. It has worked out for the best, I guess.”