Home Sport Football Highland League

Manager Mark Cowie on Fraserburgh’s two new signings, including Highland League veteran

The Broch have added to their squad ahead of the season starting next week.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has added to his squad.

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is pleased to have bolstered his squad by signing Andy Reid and Liam Strachan.

The Broch have recruited experienced goalkeeper Reid on a short-term loan from Inverurie Locos and promising winger Strachan from Junior neighbours Fraserburgh United following a successful trial period in pre-season.

Cowie moved to bring Reid in after keeper Joe Barbour suffered an injury against Hermes last weekend, while Sam Inglis is set to move away.

Custodian to return to action

Reid, who counts Formartine United, Forfar, Montrose, Hibs and Motherwell among his former clubs, hasn’t played for Inverurie since last August.

But he is still contracted to the Garioch side until next summer and has now made a temporary move to Fraserburgh.

Cowie said: “Joe picked up an injury last Saturday and is maybe a month or six weeks away from being back.

“Sam is going down south to study so we’re going to lose him in a matter of weeks and that leaves us a bit light.

“So to bring a bit of stability we’ve managed to get Andy in on loan and hopefully he can hit the ground running.

Andy Reid, who is one of Fraserburgh's new signings
Andy Reid has joined Fraserburgh on loan from Inverurie Locos.

“When we approached Andy to see if he could help us was really keen.

“Then speaking to Inverurie, they have been top class to deal with in sorting out this loan deal, so I thank them for that.

“Andy’s been one of the best goalkeepers in the league for many years.

“He played in our friendly against Fraserburgh United on Wednesday and you could see his quality in terms of handling and kicking.

“His communication with the backline was really good, and all the great attributes he’s shown over the years are still there.

“When Joe is fully fit, we’ll review things, but I wouldn’t rule out looking at extending the arrangement.

“It’s clear how good a goalkeeper he is and he’s coming in to provide some stability.”

Strachan makes Bellslea switch

Meanwhile, Strachan has impressed at NRJFA Premier League side Fraserburgh United and has been on trial with the Broch during pre-season.

He now joins the Breedon Highland League side on a two-year contract, and Cowie was quick to praise United and their manager, former Fraserburgh captain Russell McBride, for allowing Strachan to make the move.

Cowie added: “Everyone wants to try to keep their best players at their club, but Russell and Fraserburgh United have been brilliant.

“Liam wanted a crack at Highland League and Russell has been top drawer in facilitating the trial period.

“I know Fraserburgh United didn’t want to lose a player of Liam’s calibre, but they have been really good to deal with.

Russell McBride is Fraserburgh United manager.
Russell McBride is Fraserburgh United manager.

“Liam has done well for Fraserburgh United and I’ve had about 10 different sources telling me in the last few months to have a look at him.

“He’s come in with us and applied himself really well and we’ve been really pleased with his attitude.

“Liam’s won us four penalties in pre-season. He sort of glides across the grass and can go by players at will.

“He’s got a good brain and plays in the right areas, he’s neat and tidy on the ball and has a good touch.

“I think the fans will take to him, his movement is pretty effortless the way he can go by players and we’re looking forward to seeing him in competitive games for us.”

