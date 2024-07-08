Ross County boss Don Cowie thrilled to land “great fit” as Akil Wright joins from Stockport County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie thrilled to land “great fit” as Akil Wright joins from Stockport County

Englishman Wright has joined the Staggies on a three-year deal.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: Ross County FC

Ross County have completed a deal to sign Stockport County defender Akil Wright.

Englishman Wright has joined the Staggies on a three-year deal, after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has played the entirety of his career in English football, starting his senior career with non-league side Ilkeston Town after being with Sheffield United as a youth player.

Akil Wright in action for Stockport County. Image: Shutterstock

Wright was handed an English Football League opportunity by Fleetwood Town in 2015 but did not make the breakthrough, spending time on loan with AFC Fylde, Barrow and Wrexham – who he joined permanently in 2018.

His spell with the Welsh outfit proved to be successful, as he went on to make 97 appearances in just over two years.

Wright spent two years with York City before joining Stockport in 2022, and helped the club achieve promotion to League One last season.

Akil Wright in action for Stockport County. Image: Shutterstock.

Having pursued Wright throughout the summer, Staggies boss Don Cowie is thrilled to complete a deal for the versatile player – who can also provide an option in midfield.

Cowie said: “We are absolutely delighted to finalise the signing of Akil. We identified Akil at the end of the season as a player who we believe is a great fit for our football.

“Akil has a wealth of experience in English football, predominantly playing in defence but has the versatility to also play in midfield.”

More from Ross County

Ryan Christie and Charlie Telfer during a Scotland under-21s training camp in 2015. Image: SNS
Charlie Telfer reveals Ryan Christie role in settling him into Highlands following Ross County…
Trialist Jordon Garrick scores against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Don Cowie provides update on Ross County trialist Jordon Garrick
Ross County trialist Jordon Garrick celebrates netting against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Key talking points from Ross County's friendly win at Brora Rangers
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay relishing maiden duel with Ross County counterpart Don Cowie
Charlie Telfer has signed for Ross County on a one-year contract. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County sign midfielder Charlie Telfer on one-year deal
Ross County backroom staff ahead of the 2024-25 season: Left to right - Scott Thomson (goalkeeping coach), Jason Moriarty (performance), Paul Cowie (first team coach), Carl Tremarco (assistant manager), Don Cowie (manager). Image: Ross County FC
Don Cowie's Ross County backroom staff revealed - as brother Paul joins Staggies coaching…
Ross County goalkeeper Jack Hamilton. Image: Ross County FC
Don Cowie reunites with Jack Hamilton as Ross County draft in former Hearts goalkeeper
Cliftonville's Ronan Hale celebrates winning with the Irish Cup in May. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County linked with Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale
Ricki Lamie, right, in action for Dundee last season against Ross County's James Brown. Image: SNS
Ross County moved quickly to sign defender Ricki Lamie, says chief executive Steven Ferguson
Ross County's Simon Murray scored 23 goals last season, including twice in the 6-1 play-off final aggregate win against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Hibernian linked with Ross County striker Simon Murray

Conversation