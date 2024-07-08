Ross County boss Don Cowie thrilled to land “great fit” as Akil Wright joins from Stockport County

Ross County have completed a deal to sign Stockport County defender Akil Wright.

Englishman Wright has joined the Staggies on a three-year deal, after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has played the entirety of his career in English football, starting his senior career with non-league side Ilkeston Town after being with Sheffield United as a youth player.

Wright was handed an English Football League opportunity by Fleetwood Town in 2015 but did not make the breakthrough, spending time on loan with AFC Fylde, Barrow and Wrexham – who he joined permanently in 2018.

His spell with the Welsh outfit proved to be successful, as he went on to make 97 appearances in just over two years.

Wright spent two years with York City before joining Stockport in 2022, and helped the club achieve promotion to League One last season.

Having pursued Wright throughout the summer, Staggies boss Don Cowie is thrilled to complete a deal for the versatile player – who can also provide an option in midfield.

Cowie said: “We are absolutely delighted to finalise the signing of Akil. We identified Akil at the end of the season as a player who we believe is a great fit for our football.

“Akil has a wealth of experience in English football, predominantly playing in defence but has the versatility to also play in midfield.”