George Harmon looks to finish Ross County’s Premier Sports Cup section with a flourish

The Staggies have won their opening two fixtures, after overcoming Championship opponents Raith Rovers on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender George Harmon. Image: SNS
Ross County defender George Harmon. Image: SNS

George Harmon is determined to help Ross County finish off the job in Group H of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Staggies have put themselves into a strong position in their section, after claiming a 2-1 victory at home to Raith Rovers to make it two wins from two matches.

County are level on points with the Kirkcaldy side, who the Staggies defeated in last season’s Premiership play-off, with a game in hand.

Don Cowie’s men can move a step closer to qualifying for the knockout stage by claiming another win against Hamilton Accies on Tuesday, before they finish their section at home to League Two side Stirling Albion on Saturday.

Harmon, who netted the winner against Rovers, is eager to build on his side’s strong start to the competition.

George Harmon scores against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

He said: “They probably had a little bit more edge this time because of what happened last season.

“We took the opportunity to get into the Premiership away from them, so they probably had that extra 1% to try and turn us over, but thankfully we got the job done.

“That’s six from six now, so we need to keep the momentum going and move on to Tuesday.

“We’re in a good spot, but it doesn’t change anything really.

“We want to win every game, top the group and make sure we’re a seeded team, so we’ll just go and make sure we do everything right on and off the pitch to be ready for Tuesday.”

Cowie’s squad coming together

With Cowie now in permanent charge at Dingwall, Harmon is encouraged by the way the side is coming together.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Cowie has made six additions to his squad so far, with Harmon adding: “With new lads coming in now, it’s good that we can gel with them.

“We’ve had a few friendly matches, but these are proper games now, so as much as we need to work on things we also need to get the job done, get the win and get the three points.

“I think we’re in a good place.

“There are obviously areas we can work on, and lads are still coming through the door having been here for a few weeks, so we need to work on things and learn what they are good at, how we can get the best out of them and how they can get the best out of us.

“We need to make sure we talk and do the work on the training pitch to get everything right.”

Harmon pleased to extend Dingwall stay

Left back Harmon signed a new two-year deal at Victoria Park earlier this summer.

Having made 76 appearances since being signed from non-league English outfit Oxford City by Malky Mackay in 2022, Harmon feels his best has still to come.

He added: “It was an easy choice for me to come back.

George Harmon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“I’m really settled up here, and the club have been really good to me.

“They gave me an opportunity from non-league, and hopefully I’ve done enough to repay them for the last two years.

“I want to kick on even more now, get more games under my belt and keep performances as high as possible.

“I think there’s still more in me – I’m not the finished article, I’m only 23.

“I just want to keep working hard every day, and as long as I keep putting in the work, who knows what the limit is.”

