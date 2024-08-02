Don Cowie reveals key Ross County objective ahead of Premiership season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie reveals key Ross County objective ahead of Premiership season

The Staggies, who have finished 11th in the last two seasons, begin the new league season against Motherwell at Fir Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie says improving Ross County’s away form is a key objective in the new Premiership campaign.

The Staggies begin the new league season on Saturday with a trip to Motherwell.

It will be the Dingwall club’s sixth successive season in the top-flight – although they have been forced to navigate the play-offs to secure safety in each of the last two campaigns.

Last term County recorded just a solitary victory on the road –  a 1-0 triumph against Kilmarnock last September.

The Staggies claimed a further six draws from a total of 19 away matches, which meant just nine out of their final tally of 35 points came on their travels.

Although County registered an impressive haul of points at Victoria Park following Cowie’s initial interim appointment in February, the Staggies boss feels their form on the road could be the difference in helping them to avoid another tense season climax.

Cowie said: “What we need to do is start improving away from home, and start picking up points.

“It doesn’t have to be win after win, it can be a point here and there, because that soon adds up over a season.

“You just never know, that could take you from 11th, to maybe eighth or ninth.

“Every game is vitally important, and it’s just trying to strive for that consistency.

“Finishing 10th and above means you are safe.

“It’s not going to be easy, because history tells you that in the last two years we have found ourselves in the play-off.

“I believe we are not far away.

“Consistency is a big part of it, and I think we showed that in the last three months, especially at home.”

Staggies open against much-changed Steelmen

County go into the league opener at Fir Park fresh from an unblemished Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

The Staggies claimed maximum points to reach the last-16 of the competition, where they will face League Two side Spartans later this month.

Led by former Staggies boss Stuart Kettlewell, Motherwell have undergone a similar summer of transition to the Highlanders, with 12 new faces arriving in Lanarkshire.

Well proved to be difficult opponents for the Staggies last term, netting 10 goals in the last two meetings between the sides.

Blair Spittal nets for Motherwell, who triumphed 5-0 when Ross County last travelled to Fir Park. Image: SNS.

Cowie expects both new-look sides to be eager to stamp an early mark on the campaign.

He added: “They are not too dissimilar to ourselves, in that they have lost a couple of key players.

“Theo Bair was a massive part of their team last year, as well as Blair Spittal.

“You could say the same for Simon Murray and Yan Dhanda from us.

“They have to fill that void, but they have recruited in numbers and recruited well.

“I think they have had a few injuries over the League Cup, so they have maybe not had that opportunity to show what they have signed.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS.

“It will be a really difficult game. They have still got the nucleus of that squad from last year, and we know how difficult it is away to Motherwell.

“As always, we have real belief in ourselves and will go down there feeling confident.”

