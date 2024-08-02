Classy Simmental Corskie Illusion triumphs at Black Isle Show

Exhibitors and spectators flocked to the 185th anniversary Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord.

They saw the trophy for overall champion of champions presented to the beef winner, a Simmental cow and calf outfit from Iain Green and family, of Corskie, near Fochabers.

Ideal show weather conditions for the duration of the event pulled in one of the biggest crowds in recent years.

Husband and wife duo John and Jean Henderson, of Udale, near Dingwall, gave the winning “slap” to Corskie Illusion.

A long-term supporter of the show and former president, Mr Henderson was most impressed by the line-up of champions in the main ring.

He said his overall choice was a working, productive female with that extra bit of class.

Mr Henderson added: “It is an excellent show of stock, Finding a supreme is a difficult task, but we went for the Simmental cow when she is suckling a good calf.

“She also has a great top line and walks well. I always like to see how animals move and the Simmental walked really well. She was also bright and just had that edge over the others.”

Corskie Illusion is a six-year-old cow by Auchorachan Farmer.

She was paraded with her spring-born heifer calf at foot.

It was her first outing since winning the junior female championship at the Royal Highland in 2019.

Mr Henderson also had to select a supreme from the interbreed beef, sheep, native horse, poultry and cavie champions.

Supreme horse impressed

While there was no award for a reserve, he said he would have presented the runner-up sash to the supreme horse.

This was West Lodge McNair, a Highland pony from Karen Stewart, of Durris.

Already a big winner, the stallion was champion native horse at Echt this year, reserve overall at Banchory last year and supreme at Turriff in 2022.

Aberdeenshire’s Charrolais show-stopper

A bumper show of sheep saw a Charollais gimmer from regular winners the Ingram family, of Logie Durno, near Inverurie, crowned supreme. She is sired by Logie Durno Allstar and was on her third outing of the year, having stood second at the Royal Highland and Royal Welsh.

The Ingrams also starred in the interbreed sheep pairs, with their reserve Suffolk, a shearling ram bought last year at Shrewsbury and the breed champion, a ewe from Craig Patterson, of Aberchirder, taking the red, white and blue sash.

North Country Cheviots from Joanna and Ailsa McCallum, of Belmaduthy, near Munlochy, won the reserve interbreed pairs.

Blue Texels from Deborah Atkinson’s Tap o Noth flock from Insch scooped the interbreed group of three honours.

Runner-up among the sheep was the Blackface best, a one-crop ewe by a £15,000 Crossflatt from Robert Flett, of Ardersier.

Other wins for Iain Green and family

Simmentals from Iain Green and family’s Corskie herd also triumphed to win the interbreed pairs and group of three.

Following them all the way were commercial cattle from Michael and Mark Robertson, of Fodderletter, near Tomintoul, which not only scooped the reserve beef honours but was also runner up in the beef pairs and group of three.

Leading their team and winning the reserve overall beef was Vanessa, a 15-month-old home-bred Limousin cross heifer that scooped the supreme overall at Nairn on her sole previous outing. She then teamed up with the Robertsons’ Brewdog to lift the runner up pairs, and with another home-bred sheep to win the same award in the groups.

Cattle results

Aberdeen-Angus (judge E MacGregor, Raddery) – Champion: Balavil House, with Balavil House Rosie, a four-year-old cow by Blelack Consort son Balavil House Banksy and out of Balavil House Rose. Shown with February-born bull calf at foot Blelack Duke. Shown at the Great Yorkshire as a yearling. Reserve: Ballindalloch Home Farm, Ballindalloch, with two-year-old in-calf heifer Ballindalloch Pamela, by Ballindalloch Eoin and out of Ballindalloch Pev. Second at Nairn.

Beef Shorthorn (judge C Coombs, Carnwath) – Champion: Smallburn Farms, with February 2022-born Headlind Sultan, a son of Burnside Elite, bought at Stirling in February from Allan Jackson. First outing. Reserve: Audrey MacDonald, with 13-month-old home-bred heifer Portnadora Tasha Tallulah, by Uppermill Recto son Portnadoran Nevis and out of Balnabroich Natasha. Placed at the Royal Highland.

Charolais (judge I Miller, Stirling) – Champion: Matthew Milne, Kennishillock, with Elgin Usain, a 15-month-old son of Thurso Paul out of Elgin Mega. Bound for Stirling bull sales in October. Reserve: Wendy Kingaby, with Utopia Unique, an 18-month-old heifer sired by Balmoral Show champion Stroanagone Regan. Reserve at Banchory, first at New Deer.

Limousin (judge R Neill, Jedburgh) – Champion: Gary and Diane McConachie, with Strathconach Ultra, a 14-month-old bull by Powerful Irish son Anside Maximus, bought privately from Andrew Geddes, and out of a Kype cow bought privately by Cloughhead Lord. Reserve male at Nairn. Reserve: Kate Mitchell, with Duncan’s Tammy, an 18-month-old heifer bought as a calf at Thainstone from Andy Duncan, Alford. Sired by Goldies Northstar out of Duncan’s Hazel. First outing.

Simmental (judge C MacIver, Forres) – Champion, interbreed beef and overall champion of champions: Iain Green and family, of Corskie, with Corskie Illusion, a four-year-old cow sired by the 10,000gns Auchorachan Farmer out of a home-bred cow, shown with bull calf at foot. Junior female champion at the Royal Highland in 2019. First outing since. She made up part of the winning inter-breed pair with the reserve champion, Corskie Namenco, a two-year-old in-calf heifer by Kilbride Farm Hacker that was reserve champion at the Royal Highland and bred champion. The Greens also won the interbreed group of three, with the champion, reserve and young bull Corskie Puma.

Gallery: 28 of the best pictures from the Black Isle Show

Commercial cattle (judge S Hunter, Insch) – Champion and reserve interbreed beef: Michael and Mark Robertson, Fodderletter, with Vanessa, a 15-month-old home-bred heifer by Homebyres Nistleroy out of a British Blue cross cow. Overall champion of champions at Nairn on sole previous outing. Vanessa and Brewdog, also from Fodderletter, won the reserve interbreed pair and together with another won the reserve group of three. Reserve: Barry Patterson, with Mojito, an 11-month-old Limousin cross bullock by Lodge Hamlet out of a British Blue cross cow. First at Echt, New Deer and Banchory.

Highland (judge J Redpath, Alyth) – Champion: Coul Estate Partnership with three-year-old black heifer Lady White 144 of Balmoral, bought privately from the estate. Sired by Prionnsa Dubh 3 of Balmoral out of Lady White 102 of Balmoral. Placed at the Royal Highland, champion at Great Yorkshire and Royal Welsh. Reserve: Kevin and Dylan Carnegie, Balrownie Farms, with Catriona Aktko of Balrownie by the 24,000gns Eoin Mhor of Mottistone and out of Aktko of Mottistone. Champion at Fettercairn 2024 and both Turriff and Angus 2023.

Any other beef (judge C Coombs, Carnwath) – Champion and reserve: Coul Estate Partnership. Supreme was Coul Blue Thunder Flash, a 15-month-old bull sired by Solway View Odin, bred from Trencrom Pic N Mix. Reserve junior at the Great Yorkshire and first at the Royal Highland. Reserve was Solway View Ria, a rising three-year-old heifer by Dodou de St Remacle, bred from Solway View Milly. Second at the Great Yorkshire 2024 and reserve female at the Royal Highland in 2023.

Rare and minority breeds (judge C Coombs) – Champion and reserve: Jenny MacLennan, Cabrich, with Dexters. Supreme was Cabrich Star-Eye, a two-year-old by Cabrich Mertyn 2 out of a home-bred cow. Champion here last year. Reserve was Cabrich Uncle Rogi Dexter, a yearling bull by Cabrich Yarrow out of Cabrich Aunt 6.

Crofters cattle (judge Mrs M Barker, Appleby) – Champion and reserve: I and C Grant, Gairloch.

Sheep

Young handlers (judge A Wight jnr, Biggar) – Champion: Chloe Anderson. 8-10yrs: 1 Chloe Anderson 2 Donald Grant 3 Ian MacDonald. 11-13yrs: 1 Adam MacKay 2, Kyle Smith 3 Lucy Anderson. 14-16yrs: 1 Euan Stables 2 Julie Ingram 3 Grace Nicolson.

Blackface (judge J Macpherson, Dalmally) – Champion and reserve inter-breed sheep: Robert Flett, Crakaig Blackies, with a home-bred one-crop ewe by a £15,000 Crossflatt, and out of a Gass-bred ewe bought as a ewe lamb and sired by a £12,000 Crossflatt. Reserve at Sutherland. Reserve: Glenrinnes Farms, Dufftown, with a one-crop ewe by a £4,500 Merkland out of a home-bred ewe. Second at Nairn.

Bluefaced Leicester (judge J Proctor, Huntly) – Champion and reserve: Matthew Seed, Auchry. Supreme was a two-shear Shrewbridge R11 tup bought at Builth Wells last year for £3,000. He was on his first outing since and sired by an Ashes N2 tup sold for £6,200 at Welshpool in 2020. Reserve was a ewe lamb sired by the champion and out of a ewe by Myfyrian H1. First outing.

Beltex (judge G Ireland, Huntly) – Champion: Mark and Debbie Munro, Invercharron, with Criffel Flower, a three-crop ewe by Tercrosset Emperor out of a Heatheryhall ewe. She was bought privately in a pen of 10. Interbreed sheep champion at Nairn and reserve at Sutherland. Reserve: Jim Farquharson, Kiltarlity, with three-shear ram Gyffyn Ghostbuster. Reserve here last year and sired by Clary Dumfries.

Charollais (judge: E Duncan, Fraserburgh) – Champion and interbreed sheep and reserve: Ingram family, Logie Durno. Supreme was a gimmer by Logie Durno Allstar out of a home-bred ewe. Second at the Royal Highland and Royal Welsh. Reserve: Cavick Blood Diamond, a shearling ram bought privately and sired by Loanhead Alpacino. Second at the Royal Welsh on his sole previous outing.

Texel (judge D Bain, Thurso) – Champion: James Coghill, Burnside, with a home-bred shearling ram sired by Rhaeadr Entrepreneur out of a Clanfield ewe bought at the Scottish breed sale at Lanark. Champion at Caithness. Reserve: Gillian Adams, Deevalley Texels, with a gimmer by Harestone Fury out of a Cairnam-bred ewe bought at Lanark for 5000gns. Champion at Echt and Fettercairn, reserve at Banchory.

Cross sheep (judge B Cameron, Keith) – Champion: Chloe Anderson, Smallburn Farms, with two Suffolk cross Texel, March-born ewe lambs. Champion at Nairn. Sired by a tup bought at Dingwall. Reserve: John Smith, Rowans, with a pen of two three-quarter-bred Texel gimmers.

Jacob (judge Jennifer Milton, Keith) – Champion: Linda McKendrick, Cupar, with a home-bred gimmer by Pentrenant Harley out of a home-bred ewe. Second at Fife. Reserve: Barbara Webster, Newburgh, with Carochy Yolo, a tup lamb by Blackbrook Mowhawk out of Carochy Tilly. Reserve male and reserve overall champion at the Royal Highland, champion at Fettercairn.

North Country Cheviot, park-type (judge B Poleson, Ollaberry) – Champion: Joanna and Ailsa McCallum, Belmaduthy, with a home-bred gimmer by Kinaldy Class Act out of a Wandylaw Venture-sired ewe. Reserve at New Deer. The gimmer and a home-bred shearling won the reserve interbreed sheep pairs. Reserve: Jamie Henderson, Dunnet, with a ewe lamb by a Skirza ram bought at Thurso out of a home-bred ewe. Overall lamb champion at Latheron.

North Country Cheviot, hill-type (judge B Elliot, Kelso) – Champion – H MacKenzie, Badanloch Estate, Kinbrace, with Inverbroom Commando, a three-shear ram bought at Dingwall last year for £3,000. Sired by Keppoch King Kong. First outing. Reserve: Scott and Farquhar Renwick, Inverbroom, Ullapool, with a previously unshown home-bred gimmer by Allanshaws Ben Nevis, a tup bought at Dingwall for 12,000gns.

Shetland (judge B Johnson, Unst) – Champion: Kate Sharp, Ewingston, Humbie, with Island Oli, a three-shear white ram that was champion at the Royal Highland. He was bred in Shetland. Reserve: Euan and Calum Stables, Keith, with Strathisla Adele, a one-crop ewe by a Drum sire, out of Drum Lizzie, a ewe that also bred the first prize gimmer and ewe lamb. Adele was first here last year.

Suffolk (judge B Swanson, Thurso) – Champion: Craig Paterson, Aberchirder, with a home-bred three-crop ewe by Strathbogie Stormzy out of a ewe by Strathbogie AK Magic. Reserve interbreed sheep at Echt and supreme interbreed at New Deer. Reserve: Ingram family, Logie Durno, Inverurie, with shearling ram Richhill Rising Star, sired by a Sitlow tup. Bought at Shrewsbury last year for 11,000gns. Reserve male champion at the Royal Highland and Royal Welsh.

Zwartbles (judge M MacPherson, Strontian) – Champion: Laura Marwick and Ella Grant, Druid Temple, Inverness, with Druid Temple Ella, a January-born ewe lamb by Barmurrie K2 out of a home-bred ewe. First championship. Reserve: Iain Bissett and daughters Carrie and Sarah, Evanton, with a two-shear ram bought at Worcester after standing pre-sale champion. Reserve male at Sutherland and fourth at the Royal Highland.

Any other pure breed MV accredited (judge R Runciman, Galashiels) – Champion: Deborah Atkinson, Insch, with Derg Foxy Lady, a three-crop Blue Texel ewe by Beili Blues Euphoria bought as a ewe lamb. Champion at Fettercairn, reserve at Banchory and New Deer, third at the Royal Highland 2024, reserve interbreed sheep here and at Turriff 2023. Reserve: David and Anne Henderson, Daviot, with Hampshire Down shearling ram Maranatha Atlas, sired by Lecropt Earl. First at Nairn.

Any other pure breed non-MV-accredited (judge K Sutherland, Thurso) – Champion: Chloe Andreson, Smallburn Farms, with a Badger Face Texel ewe lamb bought privately from Stuart Wood. First outing. Reserve: Michael Anderson, Watten, with a traditional-type Bluefaced Leicester shearling ram.

Valais Blacknose (judge E Glacken, Kirknewton) – Champion: Ayrshire Valais Blacknose, with Kinneff Jacobsen, a two-shear ram by Highland Glen out of Kinneff Goodie Two Shoes. Bought at the Black Beauties sale at Carlisle in 2022, champion at the Great Yorkshire 2024, reserve at Ayr and third at the Royal Highland. Reserve: Gary Gitsham, Raddery, Avoch, with a home-bred gimmer by Kinneff Inverbervie out of Stewarts Hope. First outing.

Crofters non-MV (judges W Brown, Turriff, and M MacDonald, Kinbrace) – Champion: Kirsteen Thorburn, with a North Country Cheviot ewe lamb by an Attonburn sire out of ewe gifted from Morven Coghill. Named Flora and third at Caithness. Reserve: Stevie Blackwood and Amy Bisset, with a Texel ram lamb by a Lower Reiss sire bought at Dingwall in 2022 out of a home-bred ewe by a Milnbank sire. Champion at Latheron and Caithness.

Horses and ponies