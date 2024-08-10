Ross County 1-1 Dundee United: Don Cowie reaction after Ronan Hale strikes late to rescue Staggies a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County 1-1 Dundee United: Don Cowie reaction after Ronan Hale strikes late to rescue Staggies a point

United looked to be on course for all three points at Victoria Park following David Babunski's early second half strike - until Hale levelled in stoppage time.

By Andy Skinner
Ronan Hale celebrates after netting Ross County's equaliser against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale celebrates after netting Ross County's equaliser against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Don Cowie believes Ross County were well worthy of their point despite leaving it late to draw 1-1 with Dundee United.

The visitors looked to be on course for the victory in Dingwall following David Babunski’s early second half goal, which followed a thoroughly dominant first half from the home side in which Eamonn Brophy missed a penalty.

Jim Goodwin’s men were vastly improved following their breakthrough but they could not withstand County’s late push, with Ronan Hale coming up with his first Premiership goal in the 95th minute to earn a point.

Step up from Fir Park encounter

Having begun the Premiership campaign with a goalless draw away to Motherwell the previous week, Cowie was satisfied to continue the unbeaten start by digging deep to secure a second successive point.

Cowie said: “I thought it was a big step up from last week, which was more of a battling performance.

“That was good to see, because there are many different ways to win or draw.

“Away from home, it was a good clean sheet.

“I was delighted with the first half performance against Dundee United. We were really good in possession, with plenty options for the man on the ball.

“We had a real cutting edge at the end of it as well. As I’ve spoken about to the group, the game can change so quickly.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.

“That’s what happened at the start of the second half. It’s about being prepared for that, and trying to swing that momentum around.

“We didn’t manage to do it, but we kept going until that moment came and we got the equaliser.”

Cowie rang changes from opening day

Cowie went with a much-changed side from the team which drew against Motherwell.

Jordan White, Ryan Leak, Victor Loturi and James Brown dropped out of the side, with Michee Efete, Scott Allardice and Eamonn Brophy recalled, and Aidan Denholm making his first start for the Staggies.

Although County were dominant throughout the first half, United should have opened the scoring inside the opening 15 seconds. Miller Thomson blazed high over the bar from close-range after being picked out by Jort Van Der Sande who had rounded Laidlaw, after Thomson himself had charged down Will Nightingale’s clearance straight from kick-off.

Akil Wright in action for Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Brophy and Ronan Hale were partnering each other for just the second time, having linked up in the 3-0 win over Stirling Albion last month in which Hale netted twice.

They threatened to combine to good effect in the early stages, with Hale making a driving run down the right before attempting to find Brophy, but seeing it cut out by the backline.

Hale sent an audacious effort narrowly over from 30 yards but the Staggies’ best first half chance fell to Brophy on 24 minutes. Allardice’s low shot was spilled by Walton, who proceeded to bring down Hale, resulting in Craig Napier pointing to the spot, but the goalkeeper redeemed himself by getting down to save Brophy’s penalty.

Eamonn Brophy reacts after missing a penalty against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

Hale remained in the thick of the action, and sent a strike inches wide from an acute angle after dispossessing United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega.

The Northen Irishman threatened again with a shot on the turn from the edge of the box, which Walton did well to tip wide.

County were made to pay for their profligacy during the course of a thoroughly dominant first half, when United took the lead only three minutes after the restart. Will Ferry burst into the box before cutting back to Babunski, with the midfielder applying a neat low finish into Laidlaw’s bottom corner.

David Babunski celebrates after opening the scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS

A tactical tweak by Goodwin to shore up United’s midfield looked to have had the desired effect, with the Tannadice outfit taking charge of the second half and succeeding in thwarting County’s efforts to strike back.

Cowie made a number of attacking substitutions in the latter stages, with the introduction of Alex Samuel proving particularly key.

Hale making early mark in Scottish football

Five minutes into stoppage time, Samuel burst through the heart of the United defence, advancing past Kevin Holt before squaring for Hale to thump high past Walton.

It was Hale’s fourth goal since his summer move from Cliftonville, albeit his first in the league, with Cowie delighted with his impact so far.

The Staggies boss added: “I thought he was a real livewire, especially first half. I thought him and Eamonn caused a lot of problems to them.

Ronan Hale fires home Ross County’s late equaliser against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“They are not the two biggest players, but they are clever in how to use their bodies.

“He has been excellent since he came in. We know he’s a goalscorer, but I’m seeing more than that right now. Long may it continue.”

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-1-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Efete 7 (Brown 83), Wright 6, Nightingale 6, Harmon 7; Denholm 6 (Chilvers 64), Randall 7, Allardice 6 (White 74); Grieves 6 (Robesten 83); Brophy 6 (Samuel 64), Hale 8.

Subs not used: Ross, Leak, Loturi, Reid.

DUNDEE UNITED (3-4-2-1): Walton 7; Adegboyega 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 6; Sevelj 7, Babunski 7 (Ubochioma 80), Sibbald 6, Ferry 7; Trapanovski 6 (Odada 80), Thomson 6; Van Der Sande 5 (Moult 65).

Subs not used: Richards, Graham, Middleton, Fotheringham, Cleall-Harding, Stirton.

Referee: Craig Napier
Attendance: 4,169
Man of the Match: Ronan Hale

More from Ross County

Noah Chilvers in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Noah Chilvers reveals why he chose Ross County over rival suitors
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie wants Ross County's opponents to dread journey to Dingwall
Ross County's safety officer David O'Connor. Image: Ross County FC.
Ross County promise 'robust' effort to tackle crowd misconduct
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie outlines Ross County's summer recruitment process
Paul Cowie, who was most recently Dundee United's academy director. Image: SNS.
Ross County plan to tap into Paul Cowie's knowledge of Dundee United talent
Ross County's Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS.
Patience required as Noah Chilvers aims to get up to full fitness at Ross…
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale reveals accelerated recovery which led to Ross County return against Motherwell
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie says Motherwell away draw a step in right direction…
Don Cowie congratulates Aidan Denholm following his Ross County debut. Image: SNS.
Ross County loanee Aidan Denholm on 'privilege' of playing under former Hearts hero Don…
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…