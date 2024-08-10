Ross County 1-1 Dundee United: Don Cowie reaction after Ronan Hale strikes late to rescue Staggies a point

Don Cowie believes Ross County were well worthy of their point despite leaving it late to draw 1-1 with Dundee United.

The visitors looked to be on course for the victory in Dingwall following David Babunski’s early second half goal, which followed a thoroughly dominant first half from the home side in which Eamonn Brophy missed a penalty.

Jim Goodwin’s men were vastly improved following their breakthrough but they could not withstand County’s late push, with Ronan Hale coming up with his first Premiership goal in the 95th minute to earn a point.

Step up from Fir Park encounter

Having begun the Premiership campaign with a goalless draw away to Motherwell the previous week, Cowie was satisfied to continue the unbeaten start by digging deep to secure a second successive point.

Cowie said: “I thought it was a big step up from last week, which was more of a battling performance.

“That was good to see, because there are many different ways to win or draw.

“Away from home, it was a good clean sheet.

“I was delighted with the first half performance against Dundee United. We were really good in possession, with plenty options for the man on the ball.

“We had a real cutting edge at the end of it as well. As I’ve spoken about to the group, the game can change so quickly.

“That’s what happened at the start of the second half. It’s about being prepared for that, and trying to swing that momentum around.

“We didn’t manage to do it, but we kept going until that moment came and we got the equaliser.”

Cowie rang changes from opening day

Cowie went with a much-changed side from the team which drew against Motherwell.

Jordan White, Ryan Leak, Victor Loturi and James Brown dropped out of the side, with Michee Efete, Scott Allardice and Eamonn Brophy recalled, and Aidan Denholm making his first start for the Staggies.

Although County were dominant throughout the first half, United should have opened the scoring inside the opening 15 seconds. Miller Thomson blazed high over the bar from close-range after being picked out by Jort Van Der Sande who had rounded Laidlaw, after Thomson himself had charged down Will Nightingale’s clearance straight from kick-off.

Brophy and Ronan Hale were partnering each other for just the second time, having linked up in the 3-0 win over Stirling Albion last month in which Hale netted twice.

They threatened to combine to good effect in the early stages, with Hale making a driving run down the right before attempting to find Brophy, but seeing it cut out by the backline.

Hale sent an audacious effort narrowly over from 30 yards but the Staggies’ best first half chance fell to Brophy on 24 minutes. Allardice’s low shot was spilled by Walton, who proceeded to bring down Hale, resulting in Craig Napier pointing to the spot, but the goalkeeper redeemed himself by getting down to save Brophy’s penalty.

Hale remained in the thick of the action, and sent a strike inches wide from an acute angle after dispossessing United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega.

The Northen Irishman threatened again with a shot on the turn from the edge of the box, which Walton did well to tip wide.

County were made to pay for their profligacy during the course of a thoroughly dominant first half, when United took the lead only three minutes after the restart. Will Ferry burst into the box before cutting back to Babunski, with the midfielder applying a neat low finish into Laidlaw’s bottom corner.

A tactical tweak by Goodwin to shore up United’s midfield looked to have had the desired effect, with the Tannadice outfit taking charge of the second half and succeeding in thwarting County’s efforts to strike back.

Cowie made a number of attacking substitutions in the latter stages, with the introduction of Alex Samuel proving particularly key.

Hale making early mark in Scottish football

Five minutes into stoppage time, Samuel burst through the heart of the United defence, advancing past Kevin Holt before squaring for Hale to thump high past Walton.

It was Hale’s fourth goal since his summer move from Cliftonville, albeit his first in the league, with Cowie delighted with his impact so far.

The Staggies boss added: “I thought he was a real livewire, especially first half. I thought him and Eamonn caused a lot of problems to them.

“They are not the two biggest players, but they are clever in how to use their bodies.

“He has been excellent since he came in. We know he’s a goalscorer, but I’m seeing more than that right now. Long may it continue.”

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-1-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Efete 7 (Brown 83), Wright 6, Nightingale 6, Harmon 7; Denholm 6 (Chilvers 64), Randall 7, Allardice 6 (White 74); Grieves 6 (Robesten 83); Brophy 6 (Samuel 64), Hale 8.

Subs not used: Ross, Leak, Loturi, Reid.

DUNDEE UNITED (3-4-2-1): Walton 7; Adegboyega 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 6; Sevelj 7, Babunski 7 (Ubochioma 80), Sibbald 6, Ferry 7; Trapanovski 6 (Odada 80), Thomson 6; Van Der Sande 5 (Moult 65).

Subs not used: Richards, Graham, Middleton, Fotheringham, Cleall-Harding, Stirton.

Referee: Craig Napier

Attendance: 4,169

Man of the Match: Ronan Hale