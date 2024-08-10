Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson reeling as ‘incredible’ spot-kick call leads to loss at Annan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson reeling as ‘incredible’ spot-kick call leads to loss at Annan Athletic

Inverness remain on one point in League One after a hotly-disputed penalty is scored for the early pace-setters.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson slammed the ‘incredible’ penalty decision which led to to his side slipping to a 1-0 League One defeat at Annan Athletic.

Just after the break, referee Alex Shepherd stunned Inverness – and many of the players and fans – by pointing to the spot after what he felt was a foul on an Annan player.

Tommy Goss scored the penalty to send the Galabankies top of the division after the opening two games, leaving ICT ninth on one point.

This was also the second time in four weeks Goss had netted the winner against ICT here, having scored the only goal when the teams met in the Premier Sports Cup. 

Inverness were bolstered by the Saturday morning signings of versatile defender Wallace Duffy and keeper Musa Dibaga.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage

‘Nobody was shouting for a penalty’

However, at full-time the feeling was a sheer frustration at being denied the chance of a result.

Ferguson, who had not seen footage of the incident, said: “People will say ‘this is just a manager saying things after a defeat’. But this was another incredible decision against us. It was a great clearance from Wallace and I think the referee was getting bored and decided to give a penalty.

“Nobody was shouting for it and we thought the decision was going in our favour. That was the story of the game. No one knew what the referee saw.

“Since I have come to the club we’ve had big decisions go against us. And here, the referee turned the game in their favour.

“Don’t get me wrong. Annan were better than us in the first half. They created more chances and we were poor.

“It was a poor decision for the penalty and the second half and then we’ve been unable to – once again – put the ball in the net.  We had clear-cut chances with Danny Devine and Keith Bray.”

Striker search needs to step up – boss

The Inverness manager was grateful that prospective new owner Ketan Makwana had funded the deals to bring in Duffy and Dibaga – but stressed he’s needing more firepower too.

He added: “We’re delighted to get Wallace and Musa in. Wallace looked just a wee bit leggy, but he’s not played for a few months. He’s trained with us for a couple of weeks, but he’s had no games at all.  He played well, but then tired and was on a yellow card.

“In terms of recruitment, we’re miles behind other teams. This should have been done three months ago. We’re now chasing players who are out of contract. We never had any funds until we got the green light from the (prospective) new owner a few days ago.

“We’ve a young squad and we’re trying to get a striker in. Everybody is chasing strikers, because they can make a difference, as we saw today.

“We need to bolster our attacking line. We have good players up front, but they need a bit of help. Hopefully we can find someone, albeit it late in the day. We’re looking at other positions as well.”

Wallace Duffy, right, has signed a two-year deal to rejoin Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Annan sharp – led by player/manager

From last week’s season-opening 1-1 draw at Dumbarton, Duffy, whose four-year spell at ICT ran out in June after their relegation, replaced Keith Bray in right midfield in the sole change.

Annan came into this one fresh from a rousing 3-1 win at Cove Rangers.

ICT’s on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman was called into action in the 10th minute as he got down smartly to push away a header from Aidan Smith.

Annan continued to do most of the pressing, with Inverness having to be well organised and on their toes.

On 31 minutes, Aidan Smith broke on the attack and, after a lucky break of the ball, unleashed a low shot wide of the right post. The home crowd were expecting a goal. Inverness were relieved it wasn’t.

ICT were searching for a way through, but an offside decision or a stray pass at times was keeping them at bay as far as the hosts were concerned.

Home player-boss Wullie Gibson, on the left flank, really was leading by example, giving Jake Davidson and Duffy a torrid time.

For the second time this season, Annan’s Tommy Goss scored against ICT. Image: SNS

Penalty agony as Annan take lead

Five minutes into the second half, from a corner, Annan were awarded the all-important penalty, although there was lots of confusion as to why.

Shepherd pointed to the spot, seemingly having spotted a foul on Goss.

The decision was hotly-disputed by Inverness, but Goss slammed his right-footed penalty past Newman.

Caley Thistle were a whisker away from levelling with 15 minutes to go, but Charlie Gilmour saw his shot from a corner superbly saved by Smith before Devine’s header crashed off the crossbar amid a frantic scramble.

The final chance came for ICT when Davidson swept a cross into the box and substitute Bray sliced a shot off target.

ICT are back at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday to take on Montrose, while Annan are in derby action in Dumfries against Queen of the South.

Player ratings

ANNAN ATHLETIC (4-2-3-1): Smith 6, Gibson 7, Kilbsy 6, Tommy Muir 6 (Quitongo 70), Ryan Muir 7 McGowan 6, Dixon 6 (Kyle Fleming 89), Todd 6, Zaid 6 (Barnes 78), Aidan Smith 7, Goss 6 (Stevenson 89).

Subs not used: Greg Fleming (GK), Maxwell, Quigg.

CALEY THISTLE| (4-4-2): Newman 6, Flynn Duffy 6 (Strachan 83), Savage 6, Devine 6, Davidson 6, Longstaff 6, Gilmour 6, Mackinnon 6 (Bray 74), Wallace Duffy 6 (Thompson 83), Billy Mckay 6 (Ferguson 74), Brooks 5 (Calum MacLeod 46).

Subs not used: Dibaga (GK), Calum Mackay, Keogh, Walker.

Referee: Alex Shepherd.

Attendance: 386.

Man of the match: Aidan Smith.

