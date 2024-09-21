Don Cowie questions penalty call in Ross County’s dramatic 3-3 draw with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie questions penalty call in Ross County’s dramatic 3-3 draw with St Johnstone

Akil Wright netted an injury time equaliser for the Staggies to deny the Perth Saints victory.

By Alasdair Fraser
Ross County's Akil Wright celebrates as he scores to make it 3-3 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie was left baffled as to why Jordan White was denied a second penalty in as many matches before Ross County were forced to make a dramatic Dingwall comeback.

At 1-1, White – who won and tucked away a penalty in the previous week’s win over Dundee – seemed to be sent crashing to earth inside the penalty area by goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.

County’s players were convinced – but a VAR check confirmed referee Dan MacFarlane’s instant rejection.

Cowie studied the footage immediately after the match and nothing he saw altered his conviction.

Just how it might have changed events on Saturday will never be known, but County’s complete dominance in the opening 40 or so minutes was undone by Drew Wright’s strike before the break and then two dead ball moments of magic from Nicky Clark.

With six minutes of ordinary time remaining, the Staggies looked dead and buried, but somehow mustered an incredible fightback with goals from substitute Alex Samuel and – seven minutes into nine minutes of stoppage time –  a second consecutive headed goal from man of the match Akil Wright.

Cowie was thrilled with the spirit on show, but aggrieved at White’s denied penalty.

He said: “At the time I thought it was a penalty and, seeing it back, I can see it being given from a different official.

“It was checked very quickly and cleared so it obviously wasn’t a high enough bar to get looked at.”

A strange game

Just four days after Craig Levein was sacked, the victim of four straight defeats, Saints often looked fragile.

County, in contrast, exuded confidence throughout and looked set to win comfortably.

The two fantastic, swirling free-kick finishes from Nicky Clark did nothing to dent that air of solidity, with both free-kick awards disputed by County – and the finishes unstoppable.

Ross County’s Alex Samuel scores to make it 3-2. Image: SNS.

Cowie acknowledged: “It was a strange game. I felt we were in control in the first half, comfortable and threatening.

“We should have been further ahead.

“Up until they scored, I didn’t think we were troubled but in the second half Nicky Clark did what he does against us.

“We showed great character to get something from the game. That’s a massive positive.”

Having lost both natural left-sided defenders, George Harmon and Josh Reid, to injury, imposing central defender Ryan Leak returned with Everton loanee Eli Campbell switched to left wing-back.

With Andy Kirk in temporary charge, Craig Levein’s sudden sacking and owner Adam Webb’s concerning cancer treatment disclosure provided the unsettling backdrop as Saints battled to end a run of four straight defeats.

Strike pair Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sibideh were suspended, enabling Makenzie Kirk – son of the interim manager – to earn his first start for Saints alongside Clark.

Inside 19 minutes, a terrible moment of slackness by Kyle Cameron allowed County’s Australia international Josh Nisbet to nick the ball, forcing it to Ronan Hale.

St Johnstone interim head coach Andy Kirk looks dejected. Image: SNS. 

The Irishman needed just one touch before spearing a tremendous right foot strike low into the right corner, beyond the reach of keeper Ross Sinclair.

County were defending staunchly and calmly, but close to the break a Jason Holt corner was thumped away only for Drey Wright to score with a smashed low, powerful and deflected strike past Ross Laidlaw.

It seemed harsh on the dominant hosts, who then had that penalty claim denied after a VAR check.

A twist in the ending

Just before the hour, the Perth side went ahead.

Kacper Lopata took a booking despite seeming to nick the ball away from Kirk tearing through on goal.

Clark took it himself and swerved the ball through the home wall to beat Laidlaw inside his left hand post.

What looked like the killer moment came six minutes from time, with more magic from Clark after Leak slid in on David Keltjens 25 yards out.

Ross County’s Akil Wright after his late leveller. Image: SNS. 

Clark, surpassing his first, curled a beauty beyond the reach of Laidlaw.

County rallied. Moments later, from Aidan Denholm’s cross, fellow County sub Alex Samuel nodded home to bring it back to 3-2.

A massive nine minutes was added and after seven of those Jack Grieves swung in a curling free-kick from deep right and Akil Wright, unmarked at the far post, smashed home his header to delight the home faithful.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7; Wright 8, Lopata 7 (Grieves 83, 3), Leak 7; Brown 6 (Efete 61, 5), Randall 7 (Denholm 71, 5), Chilvers 7 (Samuel 83, 6), Campbell 6; Nisbet 7; Hale 7, White 6 (Brophy 71, 5). Subs not used: Hamilton, Loturi, Telfer, Smith.

ST JOHNSTONE: (3-5-2): Sinclair 6; Sanders 6, Neilson 5, Cameron 5; Wright 7, Holt 6, Sprangler 6 (MacPherson 82, 3), Smith 6 (Carey 67, 5), Raymond 6 (Keltjens 67, 5); Kirk 6 (McPake 81, 3), Clark 8. Subs not used: Rae, Essel, Kucheriavyi, Bright, Dair.

Referee: Dan MacFarlane.

Man of the match: Akil Wright (Ross County)

Conversation