Don Cowie questions penalty call in Ross County’s dramatic 3-3 draw with St Johnstone

Don Cowie was left baffled as to why Jordan White was denied a second penalty in as many matches before Ross County were forced to make a dramatic Dingwall comeback.

At 1-1, White – who won and tucked away a penalty in the previous week’s win over Dundee – seemed to be sent crashing to earth inside the penalty area by goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.

County’s players were convinced – but a VAR check confirmed referee Dan MacFarlane’s instant rejection.

Cowie studied the footage immediately after the match and nothing he saw altered his conviction.

Just how it might have changed events on Saturday will never be known, but County’s complete dominance in the opening 40 or so minutes was undone by Drew Wright’s strike before the break and then two dead ball moments of magic from Nicky Clark.

With six minutes of ordinary time remaining, the Staggies looked dead and buried, but somehow mustered an incredible fightback with goals from substitute Alex Samuel and – seven minutes into nine minutes of stoppage time – a second consecutive headed goal from man of the match Akil Wright.

Cowie was thrilled with the spirit on show, but aggrieved at White’s denied penalty.

He said: “At the time I thought it was a penalty and, seeing it back, I can see it being given from a different official.

“It was checked very quickly and cleared so it obviously wasn’t a high enough bar to get looked at.”

A strange game

Just four days after Craig Levein was sacked, the victim of four straight defeats, Saints often looked fragile.

County, in contrast, exuded confidence throughout and looked set to win comfortably.

The two fantastic, swirling free-kick finishes from Nicky Clark did nothing to dent that air of solidity, with both free-kick awards disputed by County – and the finishes unstoppable.

Cowie acknowledged: “It was a strange game. I felt we were in control in the first half, comfortable and threatening.

“We should have been further ahead.

“Up until they scored, I didn’t think we were troubled but in the second half Nicky Clark did what he does against us.

“We showed great character to get something from the game. That’s a massive positive.”

Having lost both natural left-sided defenders, George Harmon and Josh Reid, to injury, imposing central defender Ryan Leak returned with Everton loanee Eli Campbell switched to left wing-back.

With Andy Kirk in temporary charge, Craig Levein’s sudden sacking and owner Adam Webb’s concerning cancer treatment disclosure provided the unsettling backdrop as Saints battled to end a run of four straight defeats.

Strike pair Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sibideh were suspended, enabling Makenzie Kirk – son of the interim manager – to earn his first start for Saints alongside Clark.

Inside 19 minutes, a terrible moment of slackness by Kyle Cameron allowed County’s Australia international Josh Nisbet to nick the ball, forcing it to Ronan Hale.

The Irishman needed just one touch before spearing a tremendous right foot strike low into the right corner, beyond the reach of keeper Ross Sinclair.

County were defending staunchly and calmly, but close to the break a Jason Holt corner was thumped away only for Drey Wright to score with a smashed low, powerful and deflected strike past Ross Laidlaw.

It seemed harsh on the dominant hosts, who then had that penalty claim denied after a VAR check.

A twist in the ending

Just before the hour, the Perth side went ahead.

Kacper Lopata took a booking despite seeming to nick the ball away from Kirk tearing through on goal.

Clark took it himself and swerved the ball through the home wall to beat Laidlaw inside his left hand post.

What looked like the killer moment came six minutes from time, with more magic from Clark after Leak slid in on David Keltjens 25 yards out.

Clark, surpassing his first, curled a beauty beyond the reach of Laidlaw.

County rallied. Moments later, from Aidan Denholm’s cross, fellow County sub Alex Samuel nodded home to bring it back to 3-2.

A massive nine minutes was added and after seven of those Jack Grieves swung in a curling free-kick from deep right and Akil Wright, unmarked at the far post, smashed home his header to delight the home faithful.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7; Wright 8, Lopata 7 (Grieves 83, 3), Leak 7; Brown 6 (Efete 61, 5), Randall 7 (Denholm 71, 5), Chilvers 7 (Samuel 83, 6), Campbell 6; Nisbet 7; Hale 7, White 6 (Brophy 71, 5). Subs not used: Hamilton, Loturi, Telfer, Smith.

ST JOHNSTONE: (3-5-2): Sinclair 6; Sanders 6, Neilson 5, Cameron 5; Wright 7, Holt 6, Sprangler 6 (MacPherson 82, 3), Smith 6 (Carey 67, 5), Raymond 6 (Keltjens 67, 5); Kirk 6 (McPake 81, 3), Clark 8. Subs not used: Rae, Essel, Kucheriavyi, Bright, Dair.

Referee: Dan MacFarlane.

Man of the match: Akil Wright (Ross County)