Noah Chilvers says Ross County are starting to click but believes there is ‘a lot more to come’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Noah Chilvers says Ross County are starting to click but believes there is ‘a lot more to come’

The Staggies drew 3-3 with St Johnstone on Saturday.

Ross County's Noah Chilvers in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County's Noah Chilvers in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alasdair Fraser

Noah Chilvers is convinced the Premiership is yet to see the best of revamped Ross County.

The Highlanders were head and shoulders above struggling St Johnstone for most of the first half and it took a deflected goal and then two sublime free-kick strikes from Nicky Clark to create the visitors’ 3-1 lead.

With three minutes of ordinary time remaining, Alex Samuel’s header and then a 97th minute equaliser from Akil Wright salvaged a point.

On another day, it could have been comfortable for the Staggies, with Chilvers among the shining lights in another strong showing.

The 23-year-old, snapped up for a fee from Colchester United in the summer, showed finesse, aggression and pace in midfield, but blamed himself for the loss of the second goal.

Chilvers said: “From myself, there’s a lot more to come.

“I’m reasonably happy with my performances in the two games I’ve started, but there’s a lot more to come from me and a lot more to come from us as a group.

“You can see in bits of play between us midfielders where we’re really getting to know each other, linking with the strikers.

“I can see a lot more coming out in us the more we play with each other.

“Since I’ve come in, the management has been patient with me to get me up to match speed.

“I feel like I’ve positively affected the two games I’ve started.

“I’m disappointed in my role before the free-kick for their second goal – I just got caught on the ball. That can’t happen in those areas.

“But I think I’ve been positive and forward-thinking with the ball in both games. I’ll try to continue to do that.

“We’ve got a lot of players who can mix it up and do both sides of the game.

How Staggies can ‘really hurt teams’

“Today, we got a bit of success towards the end from going a bit longer. Before that, we were trying to play a bit more football.

“I think that shows we have different aspects of our game we can use to really hurt teams.

“That’s something we can mix throughout the season, depending on the opposition.”

Ross County's Noah Chilvers arrives for the game
Ross County’s Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS.

Failure to turn dominance into Staggies victory

Despite the scoreline, the circumstances of the Saints goals were no poor reflection on the County back three.

In man of the match Wright and the excellent Kacper Lopata and Ryan Leak, the Dingwall team has a formidable defensive unit, as they showed in recent games against Aberdeen and Dundee.

For most of the first half, Saints couldn’t compete as the rock solid rearguard gave a platform for Chilvers and other attack-minded players to dominate.

The attacking midfielder added: “We were completely in control of the game. We had chances we should have taken at 1-0 to make it two and three.

“That would have killed the game, but we let them back into it.

“They seemed determined to slow the game down, even at 1-0 down.

“We need to try and not let that affect us, affect our tempo, and keep it high, which we didn’t do at times.

“That allowed their gameplan to work.

“The goal before half-time was a sucker punch after completely dominating.

“The second half I thought was more of the same, dominating the ball and dominating the game.

“It was just a few moments of sloppiness, including from myself for the second goal, but I don’t think it was a foul.

We showed great spirit and that will stand us in good stead.” Ross County midfielder Noah Chilvers

“It was two moments of quality from them to score the free-kicks, but then great character from us to fight back.

“Even in games where you’ve dominated, it’s no good if you come away with nothing.

“If we couldn’t take three, a point was what we needed.

“We showed great spirit and that will stand us in good stead.

“Last week, it felt really good to create the 2-0 lead and then hold onto it.

“On the other side of the coin, coming back to 3-3 is a good feeling as well.

“In some ways it feels like a win, but it didn’t seem like that in the changing room. You’d have thought we’d lost the game.

“Given how dominant we were, the lads felt like we should have taken three points.”

More from Ross County

Ross County's Akil Wright celebrates as he scores to make it 3-3 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie questions penalty call in Ross County's dramatic 3-3 draw with St Johnstone
James Brown in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
James Brown targets early points haul to help Ross County avoid more survival drama
Akil Wright celebrates netting against Dundee. Image: SNS
Don Cowie backs Akil Wright to make further strides at Ross County
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie provides George Harmon injury update
Akil Wright heads Ross County ahead against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.
Ross County's Akil Wright hails response since crushing loss to Rangers
Celebrations for Ross County after Jordan White's penalty makes it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Ross County 2-0 Dundee: Three talking points and Don Cowie reaction after first league…
Defender Eli Campbell, who is on loan from Everton, settles in at Ross County. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County offer ideal platform for Everton defender Eli Campbell
Simon Murray has scored six goals for Dundee since his summer move from Ross County. Image: SNS.
Ross County's new arrivals warned about ex-Staggies striker Simon Murray ahead of Dundee clash
Dingwall Academy's senior football team in 1994, who triumphed in the Scottish Shield final at Hampden Park. Image: Jack Sutherland.
Dingwall Academy to celebrate 30-year anniversary of historic Scottish Schools triumph
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie says Ross County will do all they can to help Josh Nisbet…

Conversation