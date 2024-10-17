Don Cowie rues Will Nightingale’s bad luck after Ross County defender ruled out until Christmas

Don Cowie has expressed his disappointment at Will Nightingale’s misfortune after the Ross County defender suffered another injury setback.

Nightingale returned to Victoria Park on loan from AFC Wimbledon in the summer, after impressing in 28 games during a temporary spell last season.

Although he was sidelined for three months last term due to a hamstring injury, he returned to play the final six matches as County secured Premiership survival through the play-offs.

After his return to Dingwall was completed he sat out the Premier Sports Cup group section due to injury, before recovering in time for the Premiership opening day 0-0 draw at Motherwell.

Nightingale played the next four games before suffering a hamstring issue, but was on track for a return until suffering a knee injury in training.

The Englishman has undergone an operation, which means he could be out for up to 10 weeks.

‘He has not had much luck’

Staggies boss Cowie insists the latest setback is highly frustrating for the 29-year-old – although revealed fellow defender Ricki Lamie is close to returning from an Achilles injury.

Cowie said: “Will got injured leading into the Celtic game, and has had an operation. He will be out for eight to 10 weeks.

“I’m really disappointed for Will. He proved last year how valuable he can be to this club, that’s why we were really keen to get him back for the new season.

“He has not had much luck – it was something very innocuous in training. He felt something in his knee with nobody around him.

“After getting a second opinion, he needed an operation.

“I’m disappointed for him because it coincided with putting young Dylan Smith out on loan to Arbroath, which we felt was important.

“On the positive side, Ricki Lamie is back full training now. I would imagine after this weekend, he comes into contention.”

Sheaf dealt another blow

Cowie also revealed midfielder Max Sheaf will face a delayed return to action, following a long-term thigh injury which has kept him sidelined since April.

He added: “Max has had a little bit of a setback as well.

“Max had been back into full training for quite a few weeks. He wasn’t ready in terms of participating for the first team, because he was going through that process.

“He has just had a setback, not with the same injury but in a similar area in the thigh.

“That has set him back maybe four to six weeks.”

Staggies return to action against Saints

County return to Premiership action away to St Johnstone on Saturday, following the international break.

The Staggies took a haul of five points from their previous four matches, which leaves them seventh in the table.

Up against a Saints side, who will have new manager Simo Valakari in charge for the first time, Cowie is hoping to build on recent performances.

He added: “I think we have been really competitive in the previous block of games that we had.

“We could have had more points to show for the performances, but at the same time it was a really tough spell we had in terms of the opposition.

“We played really well against Dundee and got a good home victory, and went right to the end against St Johnstone to make sure we got something.

“In the last two games, we were really close against Hearts and Celtic.

“I’m really happy with where we are as a squad. I think we have improved since the first international break, and now it’s about kicking on in this next period.”