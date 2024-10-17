Don Cowie rues Will Nightingale’s bad luck after Ross County defender ruled out until Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie rues Will Nightingale’s bad luck after Ross County defender ruled out until Christmas

Cowie reveals Nightingale has suffered a fresh injury setback, while midfielder Max Sheaf has also been dealt a blow in his recovery.

By Andy Skinner
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Don Cowie has expressed his disappointment at Will Nightingale’s misfortune after the Ross County defender suffered another injury setback.

Nightingale returned to Victoria Park on loan from AFC Wimbledon in the summer, after impressing in 28 games during a temporary spell last season.

Although he was sidelined for three months last term due to a hamstring injury, he returned to play the final six matches as County secured Premiership survival through the play-offs.

After his return to Dingwall was completed he sat out the Premier Sports Cup group section due to injury, before recovering in time for the Premiership opening day 0-0 draw at Motherwell.

Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS

Nightingale played the next four games before suffering a hamstring issue, but was on track for a return until suffering a knee injury in training.

The Englishman has undergone an operation, which means he could be out for up to 10 weeks.

‘He has not had much luck’

Staggies boss Cowie insists the latest setback is highly frustrating for the 29-year-old – although revealed fellow defender Ricki Lamie is close to returning from an Achilles injury.

Cowie said: “Will got injured leading into the Celtic game, and has had an operation. He will be out for eight to 10 weeks.

“I’m really disappointed for Will. He proved last year how valuable he can be to this club, that’s why we were really keen to get him back for the new season.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“He has not had much luck – it was something very innocuous in training. He felt something in his knee with nobody around him.

“After getting a second opinion, he needed an operation.

“I’m disappointed for him because it coincided with putting young Dylan Smith out on loan to Arbroath, which we felt was important.

“On the positive side, Ricki Lamie is back full training now. I would imagine after this weekend, he comes into contention.”

Sheaf dealt another blow

Cowie also revealed midfielder Max Sheaf will face a delayed return to action, following a long-term thigh injury which has kept him sidelined since April.

He added: “Max has had a little bit of a setback as well.

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS

“Max had been back into full training for quite a few weeks. He wasn’t ready in terms of participating for the first team, because he was going through that process.

“He has just had a setback, not with the same injury but in a similar area in the thigh.

“That has set him back maybe four to six weeks.”

Staggies return to action against Saints

County return to Premiership action away to St Johnstone on Saturday, following the international break.

The Staggies took a haul of five points from their previous four matches, which leaves them seventh in the table.

Up against a Saints side, who will have new manager Simo Valakari in charge for the first time, Cowie is hoping to build on recent performances.

Simo Valakari watches St Johnstone’s match against Rangers, alongside Gus MacPherson. Image: SNS

He added: “I think we have been really competitive in the previous block of games that we had.

“We could have had more points to show for the performances, but at the same time it was a really tough spell we had in terms of the opposition.

“We played really well against Dundee and got a good home victory, and went right to the end against St Johnstone to make sure we got something.

“In the last two games, we were really close against Hearts and Celtic.

“I’m really happy with where we are as a squad. I think we have improved since the first international break, and now it’s about kicking on in this next period.”

