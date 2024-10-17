Volunteers share ‘brilliant’ memories of 97′ Tall Ships – and encourage people to apply for next year’s event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Volunteers share ‘brilliant’ memories of 97′ Tall Ships – and encourage people to apply for next year’s event

Hundreds of locals are needed to welcome the world to Aberdeen during the Tall Ships Races in July 2025.

Tall Ships Aberdeen graphic
Hundreds of volunteers are needed to bring the event to Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

When the Tall Ship Races sailed into the Granite City in the summer of 1997, many locals signed up to help bring the event to life in their hometown.

Aberdeen resident Colin McIntosh was 22-years-old at the time and found himself setting sail on the Prince William tall ship as part of a 10-day voyage.

“Ten days was not long enough,” he said. “It was just brilliant – I’d go back tomorrow if I had the chance.”

Colin believed his Tall Ships adventure was a “once in a lifetime opportunity” so when he heard the races were returning to Aberdeen in 2025 he knew straight away that he would volunteer once again.

“It’s great that it’s coming back to Aberdeen,” Colin added. “I would encourage others to sign up to volunteer, definitely.”

‘I would do it all again in a heartbeat’

Aberdeen Tall Ships fireworks display in 1997.
The Tall Ships last came to Aberdeen in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

The 47-year-old is one of more than 1,500 people who have already registered their interest to take part in the upcoming sailing extravaganza.

He hopes sharing his memories of his time with the Prince William crew 27-years-ago will encourage even more people to get involved.

“My uncle was a sailor and my dad worked on boats, so it was something I was interested in,” he shared.

“I was a member of the crew on the Prince William tall ship .

“We sailed from Dundee to Denmark and then to Aberdeen for the races.

“There were nine crew members and 40 guests who we would go and sit with and talk to at meal times.

“It was educational and I met people from all walks of life. I would do it all again in a heartbeat.”

Split image of Colin McIntosh and the Prince William ship
Colin spent 10 days aboard the Prince William tall ship in 1997. Images: Colin McIntosh/DC Thomson.

Volunteers share memories of Tall Ships from 1997

More than 50,000 people helped create a party atmosphere in Aberdeen when the Cutty Sark Tall Ship Races arrived in July 1997.

The sense of excitement as all the tall ships sailed into the harbour was captured by The Press and Journal and the Evening Express at the time.

“What a swell party…” was the headline on the front page of the P&J on July 12.

The article described the city as “swelling at the seams”.

Volunteer Lorna Bell, who took on the role of ship liason officer, has kept some of the press clippings alongside other memorabilia.

The Press and Journal newspaper from July 12 1997
What a swell party… The P&J front page shows the arrival of the Tall Ships for the races in July 1997. Image: Lorna Bell.

“We were all given a briefcase with pamphlets about the event.

“I’ve kept some of the newspaper clippings too as souvenirs,” she said.

“The papers covered the big parade on the Sunday when the harbour and Union Street were full of people.

“It was a great atmosphere – we were all part of something unique.”

‘The best experience of Aberdeen’

The 64-year-was allocated one tall ship for the run of the event which had travelled to take part from Germany.

“My role was to welcome people to Aberdeen,” she said. “There were three females and four males in the crews I helped look after.

“There was a programme for the crews and we had to encourage them to take part in everything, including the parade.

“We were there to help with anything and give them the best experience of Aberdeen possible.”

Pamphlets from Tall Ship in Aberdeen in 1997
All of the volunteers from 1997 were given a briefcase with pamphlets about the event. Image: Lorna Bell.

How you can volunteer for Tall Ships Races in 2025

When asked if she planned to volunteer at the 2025 event, she said “absolutely, yes”.

“I knew I would as soon as I heard they were coming,” she added. “It’s great for the city to have again, I’m looking forward to it.”

There are now only 275 days to go until the Tall Ships race into the city.

Local residents are being urged to get involved just as Lorna and Colin did in 1997.

Described as being “Aberdeen’s biggest event for a generation” – with 50 tall ships expected from across the world – hundreds of people are needed to make it happen.

Crowds at Aberdeen Tall Ships in 1997
Crowds turned out on Regent Quay at Aberdeen Harbour in 1997 to see the tall ships. Image: DC Thomson.

Applications are now open for both volunteers and sail trainees.

The sailing trainee scheme is aimed at young people between 15 and 25 who live in an AB postcode.

The volunteer roles range from ship liaison officers and transport coordinators, to visitor experience hosts.

Anyone who is aged 16 or older by July 1 next year, and available for a minimum of three shifts between July 19 and 22, can apply now.

Read more: Gallery: 60 photos of the Tall Ships Race in 1991… can you spot yourself?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Norman Esslemont holding a paper, with a front page on the city centre bus gates.
Esslemonts shop boss: 'I'd happily chip in for legal fight against city centre bus…
Nia Roo Park Retirement Park near Newmachar will soon have 14 additional caravans. Image: Ryden
Residents fear retirement park 'peace and quiet' at Newmachar could be ruined by holiday…
Location, Ives Road, Peterhead. Scene of a suspected murder in Ives Road, Peterhead Pictured is a police tent covering the scene Monday, 6th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Jury told alleged Peterhead murder victim had gone to rob his accused killers
The seal has been spotted around the Ythan. Image: Tony Green/Ythan Seal Watch
Concern grows after Newburgh seal becomes entangled with discarded toilet seat
The new Ballater cafe will open on Victoria Road.
New Ballater cafe approved - as book shop boss complains village 'will have too…
The young girl was flown to the children's hospital on Tuesday. Image: DC Thomson
Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital after being airlifted from Peterhead
The Dingwall carer Rhona Duncan who recieved a SSSC warning
Dingwall carer who abandoned wheelchair-bound man at festival given warning by SSSC
One person was taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Supplied
Two taken to hospital after A92 crash between van and car near Portlethen
Craig and Caren Christie of Inverness who married at Raigmore Hospital just weeks before Craig passed away.
Wife's tribute to Elgin and Inverness fireman Craig Christie, who died just weeks after…
Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' property hits the market.
Home for 'entertaining' in Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' area hits the market

Conversation