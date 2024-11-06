Don Cowie believes Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw will be in the thoughts of Scotland boss Steve Clarke

Ross County manager Don Cowie believes goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw will be in the thoughts of Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Cieran Slicker was called up for the first time for the upcoming Nations League clashes against Croatia and Poland on November 15 and 18 along with Hearts’ Craig Gordon and Robby McCrorie of Kilmarnock.

Slicker, 22, is yet to feature for Ipswich this season and made only two appearances – both in League Cup fixtures – last season.

Cowie reckons Laidlaw will be in Clarke’s thoughts following his strong start to the season.

Following his recent shut-outs against Hibs and St Mirren, Laidlaw has kept four clean sheets in 12 league games this season.

Only Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel (eight) and Rangers’ Jack Butland (five) have had more clean sheets this term.

Cowie said: “If you’re a fan of Ross County, you see Ross every week. You’ve got eyes on him and you see what he does.

“I’m sure Steve Clarke is well aware of Ross Laidlaw.

“It’s about him just being the best version of himself every time he plays, pushing himself and demanding more of himself every time he plays.

“He’s a really consistent, good goalkeeper in the Premiership, but he can be even better. That’s up to him in terms of striving potentially to get in the international set-up.

“It is not to be despondent by the fact he’s not in there. (The talk) probably comes on the back of a really good performance from him on Saturday away to St Mirren.

“It’s about him keeping his head down and keeping doing well, but as I say, still trying to improve and get better.”

Craig Gordon is an ‘inspiration’

Cowie believes Laidlaw, 32, can take inspiration from 41-year-old Craig Gordon, who has returned to the Scotland starting line-up after being left out of the squad for this year’s European Championships.

The Staggies boss said: “Ross is relatively young in terms of being a goalkeeper. He’s just hit the 30-mark so there are plenty of years left for him.

“That can be his inspiration, someone like Craig Gordon, in terms of what he is doing at the age he is at, and still playing at a high level.

“I’ll always keep trying to push Ross. He’s played a lot of games now and it has come a wee bit later in his career in terms of being a number one.

“It is about not standing still and pushing himself and also pushing everyone around him.

“He’s an experienced goalkeeper and he needs to lead, just like everyone else.”

Strong recruitment is paying off

Cowie, whose team have conceded only one goal in their last three fixtures, is pleased his summer recruitment has helped make the Staggies more resolute in defence.

He added: “We have recruited really well, and we have good competition in that area of the pitch, especially with Ricki Lamie getting close to full fitness.

“We have good options. We had Ryan Leak miss the game at the weekend through illness and that allowed Eli (Campbell) to slip into centre back, with Josh Reid also back in the team.

“I think Kacper Lopata has had a big influence in terms of having that commanding presence in the heart of that defence. He organises everyone around him. He has brought the best out of a lot of players around him.

“Akil Wright has been very consistent also, so we have the foundation, or platform, to try to win games of football.

“But, at the same time, we need to get better – can we score more goals? It is still relatively early in the season, but I am seeing really good signs in terms of how hard we can be to be beaten in a game.

“I was annoyed to concede as many goals in the Rangers and St Johnstone games. It is about concentration levels and demanding from everyone around you.

“When we do that, and we get it right, we’re a difficult team to play against.”

County, sitting ninth in the Premiership, head to fourth-placed Dundee United on Saturday.