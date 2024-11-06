Friends and family bid final farewell to Beechgrove’s Jim McColl at private funeral

It was a day of sadness, laughter, music and tears as friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of much-loved Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl.

The “man who taught Scotland to garden” was bid a final farewell at a private service in Baldarroch Crematorium, Crathes.

The husband, father-of-two and granddad, who was a mainstay of the Beechgrove Garden for more than 40 years, died on October 22 aged 89.

‘Jim McColl was our local hero’

As the sun shone over the rolling Aberdeenshire countryside, guests made their way into Baldarroch Crematorium chapel where a slide show played on screens around the room.

As the former Press and Journal columnist was remembered, one slide echoed the sentiments of many. Under a photograph of Jim and his trademark smile, it said: “Local hero first, national treasure next.”

Among the mourners were some familiar faces paying their last respects to Jim, who hailed from Ayrshire but made the north-east his home for most of his life.

His friends and fellow Beechgrove gardeners Carole Baxter, George Anderson and Brian Cunningham attended.

Francis Pringle, renowned Scottish horticulturist who helped with ‘The Potting Shed’ for many years, was also in attendance.

“When Jim decided you were worth supporting he supported you with his all,” she remarked. “And he supported me greatly.”

‘Thank you for being my dad,’ said Jim’s daughter Jennie

The service was led by Rev David Strachan who first met Jim decades earlier while he too was working at the BBC.

“I never dreamt that I would go on to work with Jim for years on the Beechgrove Garden, and certainly never anticipated the great honour of presiding at his funeral,” he said, before inviting the congregation to sing Psalm 23.

Each sharing a tribute about their father, with mum Billie alongside, Jim’s daughter Jennie and son Douglas spoke movingly and eloquently about their dad.

Sharing an anecdote about her dad’s fastidious eye for grass-cutting, Jennie said that though her dad loved many things, the greatest love in his life was her mum, Billie.

She ended her tribute with the emotional words: “I have a huge hole in my heart and the days ahead will be very difficult without him. Thank you for being my dad.”

Heartfelt tribute from Jim’s son Douglas

Douglas too touched on the love story shared by his parents.

“Just three weeks ago mum and dad celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Dad was on his squeeze box and Colette Ruddy from the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra sang Amazing Grace. It was wonderful.”

Mentioning his dad’s many awards and interests – ranging from whisky, Burns and rugby to all things Scottish – he described Jim as having “great humanity and generosity of spirit.”

Douglas ended with a quote from Helen Keller.

“What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”

‘Every day was a school day, Jim always said’

Gwyneth Hardy, an editor and producer of the Beechgrove Garden, who had worked with Jim over decades, paid an emotional tribute to her friend and mentor.

Describing him as the father and grandfather of Scottish horticulture, she said Jim taught not just her, but the nation, to garden.

“When Jim told Scotland to go and plant tatties,” she said, “We all did what we were telt.”

Reeling off stories of Jim being enticed onto a rope swing for a TV segment and carrying heavy gear up Perthshire hills, she added that he brought the whole crew to tears when atop the hills reciting Burns’ The Birks of Aberfeldy by heart.

“Gentle, humorous, modest and humble. Like his favourite saying, ‘every day was a school day’ with Jim.”

Reprising that 65th anniversary moment, Collette Ruddy sang a beautiful rendition of the Amazing Grace once again, from the back of the funeral chapel, to a silent room.

‘Jim McColl was my friend,’ said Rotarian Stuart Watson

Following a Bible reading, Yla Steven, also from the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, played one of Jim’s favorite tunes and a nod to Ayrshire, The Flower of Portencross. Haunting and moving, there were no dry eyes after her performance.

The final tribute of the service came from Stuart Watson.

“Jim McColl was my friend,” he started, adding in tales of their Inverurie Rotary Club antics, Burns nights, whisky tasting and Murrayfield memories.

“Please Lord let it be that those who go from this life may be the first to greet us in the next,” he continued. Finishing with the heartrending words: “When the sadness of this time fades and the many happy memories come back to me, I will always be proud to say that Jim McColl was my friend.”

‘We’ll miss our Gentleman Jim’

From Baldarroch guests were invited to Lochter Activity Centre for a funeral tea where Jim’s Rotary Glee Band, accompanied by one of the Garioch Fiddlers, played the Dark Island and The Wild Rose of the Mountain, and later had everyone singing along to “Twelve and a tanner a bottle” among others.

Over soup and sandwiches more tributes came, one after another. Mark Steven, the BBC Scotland broadcaster, described the beginnings of the Potting Shed and getting to know Jim.

“Gentleman Jim, as I always called him, was always the consummate professional. He will be sadly missed.”

World-renowned Alpine plant expert Jim Jermyn described Jim as a father figure to him and his wife, having first met the TV star when they were newlyweds.

“He was perhaps the greatest influence on so many of us in the horticulture world,” he concluded.

The respect and admiration for Jim McColl, and his wife Billie, was evident all day. “I feel very honored to even be here,” a cousin of Jim’s said. “He was special.”

‘I’m going to miss you granddad.’

Indeed perhaps the tribute that expressed this best came from Jim’s grandson Ben McColl.

“I want to talk about the man I saw,” he said.

“He was a man of love, and the best man I ever knew.

“He had an affinity for wonder – be it about whisky, music or God’s green things… he taught me to always look out and see something good, because there’s always something good to see.

“He was a kind man. A loving man. An honest man. And I’m going to miss you, granddad.”

Jim is survived by his wife Billie, sister Marion, nieces Sheila and Moyra, daughter Jennifer, son Douglas and his wife Verona, grandson Ben, and his wider family.