Ross County’s Ronan Hale’s scoring exploits lapped up by legendary footballing grandad

Ronan Hale is thrilled that scoring for Ross County is being lapped up back in Northern Ireland by his legendary grandad.

The 26-year-old is shaping up for a shot at hosts Dundee United in the Premiership this Saturday as he seeks to add to his seven goals so far since his summer switch from part-timers Cliftonville.

Hale scored 50 goals in 80 appearances for Cliftonville after joining the club from Larne in 2022 – form which led to Don Cowie taking the attacker to the Staggies.

With his fiancee Briana, and daughters seven-year-old Myá and five-month-old Bria now with him in the north of Scotland, Hale is becoming settled on and off the pitch.

His grandad, who was a legend with Derry City Crusaders, is called Danny Hale and he scored more than 320 goals according to the record books.

Grandad is ‘the main man’ for Hale

Ahead of the trip to Tannadice, striker Hale said: “My grandad, who is the main man, is getting on a bit now. But he never forgets any of his football stories. He will talk about them all day.

“He talks about the goals he scored his in career and he likes to remind you of that.

“He has been a massive influence in my career. It is great to see him when I go back. And he watches my goals online, so it’s brilliant.

“He never left the box, he says stay in between the posts, that’s the main thing.”

Brother proud of Ronan’s switch

Hale left his brother Rory, 27, at Cliftonville when he made the move to Dingwall in July.

He relished leading the line with him, saying: “We played together when we were younger and went our separate ways.

“We linked up again at Derry City and then moved to Crusaders together.

“We were also with one another at Cliftonville for two years. If there is one player to play with, it’s my brother as the link-up never changes.

“He’s very proud of me moving here and getting my chance.”

Hale believes his all-round game is improving just four months after signing for County.

He said: “My game is coming on leaps and bounds.

“Back home, I was just known for goals.

“I’ve come here, and I feel my link-up and hold-up play is getting better. I am trying to improve on that in training.

“I am taking it game by game. Let’s see where my performances take me.”

Trophy triumph led to fan’s tattoo

Two goals for Hale in May helped Cliftonville win the Irish Cup final with the 3-1 win over Cliftonville after extra-time.

An elated fan even got the celebration inked on to him as a long-lasting memory.

He said with a smile: “There have been a couple of tattoos going around.

“There is one of me celebrating in the cup final on someone’s leg or arm. It’s unbelievable to see. You would not expect it.

“You play in front of them, score one goal and you’re remembered forever. It is a great feeling to have.

“I’d love to see one at Ross County.”

Chance to go for victory at Tannadice

Victory at fourth-placed Dundee United could move eighth-placed County into the top half, with St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Dundee above them only on goal difference.

Hale’s first Staggies’ league goal was a stoppage-time reply in the 1-1 home draw with Dundee United in August, in the second match of the season.

And he’s confident County will have a real go as they seek to win their first away league fixture since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park in September 2023.

He said: “Dundee United are a good side. When we played them here, we could have been clear with a few chances and a penalty miss.

“But they got the goal and we, as the home team, needed to try and get a result.

“It took until the 95th minute when I scored. It will be a tough game, but we’re looking forward to going there to try and get a result.”

Belfast-born Hale this week also spoke of his continued desire to play for Northern Ireland, but his selection hopes have been held up by red-tape at FIFA level.

He has represented Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 age groups.