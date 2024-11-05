Ross County’s Ronan Hale puts Northern Ireland dream on hold after FIFA red-tape hold-up

Striker Ronan Hale is confident his scoring form for Ross County can catapult him into Northern Ireland’s plans in 2025.

The 26-year-old has impressed since signing for Don Cowie’s Staggies this summer, switching from part-time football with part-timers Cliftonville back home.

Having played under-19 and under-21 for Republic of Ireland, he’s agreed to represent Northern Ireland, who are bossed by Michael O’Neill.

On Tuesday morning, Hale was left out of Northern Ireland squad, but it is all down to the switch paperwork at FIFA not yet being completed.

It means he won’t facing Belarus and Luxembourg in the Nations League double-header on November 15 and 18.

Time to focus on Ross County – Hale

Speaking just hours after the player pool was announced Hale said: “I’m not sure what’s happening behind the scenes. It is taking a bit of time.

“I’m just getting on with my football here, although it is also in the back of my mind.

“The next international fixtures after these games are in March, so it gives me time to focus on Ross County.

“I have spoken to Michael O’Neill when it was all going on and I’ve been speaking to the secretary, and it is all in FIFA’s hands now.”

‘Hopefully it will come, sooner rather than later’ – striker Hale

A 5-0 rout of Bulgaria put Northern Ireland top of League C Group 3 in the Nations League last month.

The red-tape hold-up has denied the forward, with seven County goals this term, has left Hale waiting for his first full international cap.

He said: “To play international football is something you’d bite your hand off for.

“I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully it will come sooner rather than later.

“I watched the game where they won 5-0 against Bulgaria. It was great to see they’re scoring goals now, which is maybe not great for me, but it is good they’re getting results.

“Hopefully I will get myself involved in the set-up.”

Manager backs Hale to make international breakthrough

Cowie, whose side travel to Dundee United this Saturday, believes Hale will be rewarded with international football if keep doing what he’s doing.

He said: “It is one of those we’re aware of and Ronan just needs to be patient in terms of when that time comes.

“He’s shown in coming across to Scotland the quality he has got.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before he gets that international recognition.

“At the same time, it allows him next week to have a bit of a break and get ready for a really difficult and hectic period over the Christmas festivities.”

‘You can see what a threat he is’

Cowie has been impressed with the way Hale has settled into life in Scotland’s top-tier having switched from part-time football.

He said: “I think we maybe forget sometimes he has come from a part-time environment and missed pre-season as well.

“When you take those factors into account, the way he has seamlessly adapted is credit to him. You can see what a threat he is.

“I just felt at the weekend, with the three games in a week and him still adapting and catching up a bit, it was maybe a big ask.

“That’s why he didn’t start (in the 0-0 draw at St Mirren) on Saturday. I think it was the correct decision just to give him that freshness.

“I think we can all see the quality and threat he is posing in the league.”