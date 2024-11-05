Ross County’s Ronan Hale puts Northern Ireland dream on hold after FIFA red-tape hold-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Ronan Hale puts Northern Ireland dream on hold after FIFA red-tape hold-up

The striker, who has switched from the Republic of Ireland set-up, has not received clearance to play in the Nations League clashes.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County striker Ronan Hale.
Ross County striker Ronan Hale.

Striker Ronan Hale is confident his scoring form for Ross County can catapult him into Northern Ireland’s plans in 2025.

The 26-year-old has impressed since signing for Don Cowie’s Staggies this summer, switching from part-time football with part-timers Cliftonville back home.

Having played under-19 and under-21 for Republic of Ireland, he’s agreed to represent Northern Ireland, who are bossed by Michael O’Neill. 

On Tuesday morning, Hale was left out of Northern Ireland squad, but it is all down to the switch paperwork at FIFA not yet being completed.

It means he won’t facing Belarus and Luxembourg in the Nations League double-header on November 15 and 18.

Ross County's Ronan Hale celebrates after scoring against Stirling Albion in the League Cup.
Ross County's Ronan Hale celebrates after scoring against Stirling Albion in the League Cup.

Time to focus on Ross County – Hale

Speaking just hours after the player pool was announced Hale said: “I’m not sure what’s happening behind the scenes. It is taking a bit of time.

“I’m just getting on with my football here, although it is also in the back of my mind.

“The next international fixtures after these games are in March, so it gives me time to focus on Ross County.

“I have spoken to Michael O’Neill when it was all going on and I’ve been speaking to the secretary, and it is all in FIFA’s hands now.”

‘Hopefully it will come, sooner rather than later’ – striker Hale

A 5-0 rout of Bulgaria put Northern Ireland top of League C Group 3 in the Nations League last month.

The red-tape hold-up has denied the forward, with seven County goals this term, has left Hale waiting for his first full international cap.

He said: “To play international football is something you’d bite your hand off for.

“I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully it will come sooner rather than later.

“I watched the game where they won 5-0 against Bulgaria. It was great to see they’re scoring goals now, which is maybe not great for me, but it is good they’re getting results.

“Hopefully I will get myself involved in the set-up.”

Ross County manager Don Cowie
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Manager backs Hale to make international breakthrough

Cowie, whose side travel to Dundee United this Saturday, believes Hale will be rewarded with international football if keep doing what he’s doing. 

He said: “It is one of those we’re aware of and Ronan just needs to be patient in terms of when that time comes.

“He’s shown in coming across to Scotland the quality he has got.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before he gets that international recognition.

“At the same time, it allows him next week to have a bit of a break and get ready for a really difficult and hectic period over the Christmas festivities.”

‘You can see what a threat he is’

Cowie has been impressed with the way Hale has settled into life in Scotland’s top-tier having switched from part-time football.

He said: “I think we maybe forget sometimes he has come from a part-time environment and missed pre-season as well.

“When you take those factors into account, the way he has seamlessly adapted is credit to him. You can see what a threat he is.

“I just felt at the weekend, with the three games in a week and him still adapting and catching up a bit, it was maybe a big ask.

“That’s why he didn’t start (in the 0-0 draw at St Mirren) on Saturday. I think it was the correct decision just to give him that freshness.

“I think we can all see the quality and threat he is posing in the league.”

Conversation