Don Cowie tips ‘excellent player’ Josh Nisbet to shine for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie tips ‘excellent player’ Josh Nisbet to shine for Ross County

The Staggies' manager speaks about the attacking midfielder's ability and settling-in period ahead of their weekend clash at home to Motherwell.

By Paul Chalk
Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County boss Don Cowie reckons Australian international Josh Nisbet is on the cusp of showing Scottish football what he is truly capable of.

The attacking midfielder made the move from Central Coast Mariners to Ross-shire in the summer on a three-year deal and has made 12 appearances for the Staggies so far.

The 25-year-old was not selected for his country in the latest international break, but did come off the bench in the Aussies’ 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw against Indonesia in September.

He’s been getting his head down and preparing for the Premiership return this weekend at home to Motherwell.

Cowie, whose side are placed ninth in the league, on 12 points along with Dundee and Kilmarnock, has high hopes for the midfielder.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

‘There is so much more to come’

When asked about the player’s move from Australia to the north of Scotland, the manager said: “It is a difficult transition, and you don’t always appreciate how difficult.

“On Tuesday morning. Josh asked me if this was the coldest it gets. I said ‘no’.

“It is a very different environment for him. He’s an excellent player and when he first came there was that natural excitement and buzz, where he had an impact.

“He came out of the team for a couple of games as I felt there was maybe a little bit of a lull after not having a pre-season or what the rest of the group had.

“He’s come back into the team in the last few games and has done really well.

“He’s got a lot of quality and, yes, I believe there is so much more to come.”

County form can lead to more caps

Cowie believes the former Central Coast Mariner can be satisfied with his opening few months.

He added: “Everyone’s different, unique and develops and adapts at a different pace.

“Overall, I think Josh can be really happy not just with how he has adapted in terms of play, but in the way he has integrated with the group.

“He is a big character in the dressing room.

“I’m pleased with his progress, but it is up to me to keep pushing him to get even more out of him.

“He is seeing this as a real opportunity for him to keep developing his individual career, with international football.

“He’s not got that right now, but I believe if he focuses on playing well for Ross County, those opportunities will come back around.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation