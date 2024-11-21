Don Cowie tips ‘excellent player’ Josh Nisbet to shine for Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie reckons Australian international Josh Nisbet is on the cusp of showing Scottish football what he is truly capable of.

The attacking midfielder made the move from Central Coast Mariners to Ross-shire in the summer on a three-year deal and has made 12 appearances for the Staggies so far.

The 25-year-old was not selected for his country in the latest international break, but did come off the bench in the Aussies’ 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw against Indonesia in September.

He’s been getting his head down and preparing for the Premiership return this weekend at home to Motherwell.

Cowie, whose side are placed ninth in the league, on 12 points along with Dundee and Kilmarnock, has high hopes for the midfielder.

‘There is so much more to come’

When asked about the player’s move from Australia to the north of Scotland, the manager said: “It is a difficult transition, and you don’t always appreciate how difficult.

“On Tuesday morning. Josh asked me if this was the coldest it gets. I said ‘no’.

“It is a very different environment for him. He’s an excellent player and when he first came there was that natural excitement and buzz, where he had an impact.

“He came out of the team for a couple of games as I felt there was maybe a little bit of a lull after not having a pre-season or what the rest of the group had.

“He’s come back into the team in the last few games and has done really well.

“He’s got a lot of quality and, yes, I believe there is so much more to come.”

County form can lead to more caps

Cowie believes the former Central Coast Mariner can be satisfied with his opening few months.

He added: “Everyone’s different, unique and develops and adapts at a different pace.

“Overall, I think Josh can be really happy not just with how he has adapted in terms of play, but in the way he has integrated with the group.

“He is a big character in the dressing room.

“I’m pleased with his progress, but it is up to me to keep pushing him to get even more out of him.

“He is seeing this as a real opportunity for him to keep developing his individual career, with international football.

“He’s not got that right now, but I believe if he focuses on playing well for Ross County, those opportunities will come back around.”

