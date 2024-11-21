Exclusive: Aberdeen ‘tenants’ tax’ could be council’s only answer to National Insurance hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Aberdeen ‘tenants’ tax’ could be council’s only answer to National Insurance hike

The city council was already considering a 10% rent increase next year... now tenants could be faced with an even larger increase to cover the housing department's £900,000 National Insurance bill.

Some of Aberdeen City Council's newest housing at Cloverhill on the edge of Bridge of Don. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Council tenants in Aberdeen could bear the brunt of Labour’s National Insurance hike in their rent bill, The P&J can exclusively reveal.

City chiefs were already considering putting up rents on two, three and four bedroom homes by as much as 10% from next April.

Now, The Press and Journal has been told an extra percent might have to be added as a direct result of a £900,000 National Insurance-shaped budget hole.

The move to plug the gap is being branded an unavoidable “tenants’ tax” by SNP housing convener Miranda Radley.

How much could the so-called ‘tenants’ tax’ cost Aberdeen residents?

In announcing increased employer contributions, the Labour UK Government promised not to hit working people.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Budget day. Image: Lucy North/PA Wire
But Ms Radley claims Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ “unmitigated disaster” could mean rent for a two-bedroom flat increases by £523 a year in Aberdeen, an extra £48 than was previously considered.

Meanwhile, residents of a four-bed house could have to pay £679 more – up £62 on the worst possible increase proposed for the year.

Aberdeen council rents already on the rise?

It comes as experts predict the cost of heating homes will rise again in January, amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Aberdeen City Council moved tenants into flat at Wellheads in Dyce in May 2021. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen council tenants were last month surveyed on proposed rent increases, as well as plans to squeeze another five years out of kitchens and bathrooms before they could be replaced.

It comes as the council considers an eye-watering £25m to demolish homes in Balnagask riddled with dangerous Raac concrete, as well as works to bring a growing number of empty properties up to rentable standards.

National Insurance a new problem for Aberdeen’s council housing budget

But changes announced in Chancellor’s Budget last month could add to the headache.

The UK Government wants to increase NI contributions paid by employers, as well as lowering the threshold at which they have to pay them.

Aberdeen City Council housing convener Miranda Radley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council pays more than 200 people directly out of its housing budget which funds 23,000 homes.

And the NI change would be a £900,000 hit to that ringfenced account.

That figure is part of a wider NI hit to the local authority that The P&J previously revealed was feared to be around £7.7 million.

Council already proposing ‘make do and mend’ budget measures

But the local authority’s problem regarding the Housing Revenue Account is that there are really only two ways of boosting the balance: rent increases or cuts.

The proposals for a 10% rent increase and eking out life from tired kitchens and bathrooms were a package of measures officials came up with to balance the books as things stood before Budget day on October 30.

This Torry home is understood to have been carved apart by the council's engineers as they worked to understand how the Raac in the Balnagask roofs had aged. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
To cover the extra £900,000 – a number from senior city officials, not politicians – there is now talk of another 1% being added to rents.

The SNP’s Ms Radley claims council top brass are clear that any extra cash from Westminster to Scotland to cover the NI raise won’t include compensation for staff employed by the housing budget.

‘Tenants’ tax’: National Insurance hike an ‘unmitigated disaster’ for Aberdeen council housing

Ms Radley is urging the Chancellor to reconsider that “poorly thought out” omission.

Miranda Radley.
She told The P&J: “Labour’s hike to employer National Insurance contributions is going to be a complete disaster for our council tenants.

“Labour promised not to raise taxes for working people, but this is a tenants’ tax that will be hitting every council tenant here in Aberdeen, and across Scotland, if they do not address this issue.

“Tenants shouldn’t have to pay the price for Labour’s poorly thought-out NI hike.

“They have provided no clarity to date on the compensation for the wider public sector, our arms-length organisations [like Sport Aberdeen and Bon Accord Care], and the third sector who carry out services on behalf of the council.

“This is an unmitigated disaster and Labour need to wake up and act quickly to fix it.”

UK Government: NI rise needed to save ‘crumbling’ public services

The UK Government is heralding the “largest real terms settlement” for Scotland in 25 years.

Ministers have made clear that private firms or charities contracted by councils to provide public services will have to bear the NI increase.

But they’re promising to provide – as yet undefined – support for the public sector to cover the hike, which they say will raise £25 billion.

A spokesman added: “With public services crumbling across the UK including Scotland, and an inherited £22 billion fiscal black hole from the previous government, we had to make difficult choices to fix the foundations of the country and restore desperately needed economic stability.

“Funding for local government is devolved to the Scottish Government and it will receive additional funding on top of its record £47.7 billion settlement to support with costs associated with changes to employer National Insurance.”

