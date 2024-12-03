Ross County November Fans’ Panel: Fine points tally, but away ‘batterings’ MUST stop – as supporters rate performers and transfer needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County November Fans’ Panel: Fine points tally, but away ‘batterings’ MUST stop – as supporters rate performers and transfer needs

Ross County supporters have their say on November's Premiership showings and results.

Post Thumbnail
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County get December started with a home Premiership showdown against Rangers this Sunday lunchtime.

We asked two Staggies supporters for their views following their run of games in November – which ended with a 5-0 defeat away to champions Celtic on Saturday.

Don Cowie’s team kicked off last month with a 0-0 draw away to St Mirren before crashing to a 3-0 defeat at Dundee United – with all those goals coming in the second half at Tannadice.

Then, following the international break, the team bounced back with a fine 2-1 home victory over Motherwell, thanks to goals from Ronan Hale and Josh Nisbet.

The weekend’s sore defeat to Celtic leaves County eighth in the Premiership, three points outside the top half, but the same gap in front of 11th-placed Hibs and five ahead of Hearts.

After hosting Rangers on Sunday, County will face Hibs, St Mirren, Dundee and Hearts to round off 2024.

Ross County supporter liaison officer Shaun Campbell and Ramsay Banks, of the Staggies View, offer their take on their team’s position.

Shaun Campbell, Ross County Supporter Liaison Officer, and Ramsay Banks of Staggies View.

Ross County collected four points from games against St Mirren, Dundee United, Motherwell and Celtic. What were the most notable points, good and/or bad, for you?

Shaun Campbell: November was a very mediocre month.

However, three games were away from home, and one was against the champions, so you’d not be too disappointed with the points total.

However, the amount of goals conceded at Dundee United and Celtic is a slight concern.

There’s no real surprise that the one victory in the month came at home – where our record has been great so far – against a Motherwell team we have struggled against in recent seasons.

So, overall, it’s okay and probably a C on the report card!

Dundee United's Owen Stirton celebrates after scoring the final goal in the 3-0 win over Ross County on November 9, 2024 at Tannadice Park.
Dundee United’s Owen Stirton celebrates after scoring the final goal in the recent 3-0 win over Ross County. Image: SNS.

Ramsay Banks: It’s been more of the same this month from County.

We continue to look solid as a rock at home – we’ve only been beaten in Dingwall by Celtic and Aberdeen – but the wheels seem to come off in a big way whenever we’re on the road.

The home form is really impressive, and long may it continue, but the batterings away have to stop, the effect it’s having on our goal difference (12 goals scored and 27 conceded) is getting alarming.

Which players stood out this month and who would you like to see more of?

SC: Noah Chilvers has been a stand-out in the last few games – he seems to be settling in well after coming in late on in the window.

It takes time for players who come in from different leagues to settle and I feel you are seeing that he’s getting used to the Scottish game and the County way. It’s showing on the pitch with his on-the-ball composure.

A mention also for Josh Nisbet, who is another who seems to be bedding in well after coming in late.

Josh has topped off some good performances with scoring his first County goal against Motherwell, and hopefully that will be the first of many this season.

Ross County midfielder Noah Chilvers takes on Motherwell's Kofi Balmer in the Dingwall team's 2-1 Scottish Premiership win on November 23, 2024 at the Global Energy Stadium.
Midfielder Noah Chilvers in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

RB: Noah Chilvers has been my standout for whenever County have turned in a good performance. He was especially unplayable against Motherwell.

For duller moments, Kacper Lopata has mostly been an absolute rock at the back. He was sorely missed against Celtic.

I’d like to see more of Scott Allardice. He added a calmness to midfield that helped us carry out damage limitation in the second half at Parkhead.

How do you feel Don Cowie is progressing in his first full season as the manager?

SC: Overall, Don is doing okay in his first year as a manger.

There a massive contrast from home and away results, though, with home form currently placing County sixth with 12 points, 12 goals scored and nine conceded. It has been great to see Dingwall being a fortress again with some very good performances.

Even in the two games we lost, against Celtic and in-form Aberdeen, we were content with the performances.

Unfortunately, away from home it’s been the polar opposite and we currently sit bottom of the form table on three points and just one goal scored and 18 conceded.

There is no question where we need to improve – if we can start picking up the odd win away from home and keep our home form, top six isn’t out the question, so hopefully the away form can pick up this month.

Ross County manager Don Cowie, in thoughtful mode, as he watches his team from the sidelines.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

RB: Despite recent bumps in the road, I think Don is doing a great job, and I’m fully behind him.

He’s starting to find a more consistent 11 and is getting the best out of players who we know can do great things.

He seems to be improving at the game management side of things as well.

The transfer window opens next month. Do you expect much activity from the Staggies?

SC: January will be an interesting month in terms to the window.

With a reasonably big squad already, you’d expect players to go out either on loan or permanently before anyone comes in.

In terms with players to come in, it depends whether Don wants to change the formation up and introduce a formation which includes wingers.

We don’t have any wingers on the books, so that will be an area to focus on and a possible recall of in-form player Jay Henderson, who is at Ayr United.

If Don wants to stay with the current formation, a new defensive midfielder could be on the cards to play along with Connor Randall.

For that to happen, players would need to be moved on, such as Max Sheaf, who has been coming back from a long-term injury. A loan spell for Max, for example, could offer him valuable game-time.

Winger Jay Henderson, who is in great form on loan from Ross County at Ayr United. Image: SNS.

RB: I’m not sure if we’ll see much movement in January. It seems like a lot of investment went into the squad in the summer and it’s generally in a good place.

If we sign anyone, I think the priority has to be a winger as we’re crying out for some width. Another right-back wouldn’t go amiss either.

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

