Ross County sign goalkeeper Jordan Amissah after Ross Laidlaw injury

Ross County have confirmed a short-term move for German goalkeeper Jordan Amissah as extra cover for injured number one Ross Laidlaw.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks of Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund before joining Sheffield United. He then had loan spells at Guiseley, Spennymoor Town and Burton Albion.

County manager Don Cowie, whose side sit eighth in the Premiership ahead of facing Rangers on Sunday, said: “We are delighted to add Jordan to the group.

“With Ross Laidlaw out for a period of time, we felt it was really important to add another goalkeeper to our squad.”

Laidlaw suffered a knee injury during last weekend’s 5-0 defeat at champions Celtic.

Jack Hamilton replaced Laidlaw at Celtic Park, pulling off two stops and conceding no goals during his time on the pitch.

