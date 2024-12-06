Fraserburgh’s Rangers fans stay loyal ahead of Scottish Cup glamour tie against the Broch

A Rangers fan from Fraserburgh has assured there will be no divided loyalties when his team faces the Broch in the Scottish Cup.

Diehard Gers supporter Eddie Thomson, who follows Rangers both home and away – including international matches – confirmed he will be backing the Govan side when the two clubs meet in the fourth round of the competition on January 19.

Recalling a similar fixture in January 2018, when Highland League Fraserburgh faced Rangers at Bellslea Park in the same round, Eddie remembered being “one of the few Brochers in the Rangers end” as the away team triumphed 3-0.

And despite there being “absolutely no split loyalties”, Mr Thomson said the excitement of the tie – which has been confirmed as a 2.15pm kick-off – will give the Buchan town a “massive buzz”.

“The Fraserburgh supporters club’s got a good backing in the town, so there’s a lot of folk that support the club and it’ll just be buzzing,” he said.

Planning to buy hospitality tickets for the clash at Ibrox, the “Bluenose” says he is “absolutely delighted” that his local team has been drawn against, as he puts it, “the biggest team in Scotland”.

Fraserbugh v Rangers ‘great for the Broch’

“They’re one of the two biggest teams (in Scotland), so of course it’s massive, it’s a first time in their history (that Fraserburgh will face Rangers at Ibrox),” he added.

As well as getting a “big day” out of the tie, the Gray & Adams employee said it will “be great for the Broch” from a financial point of view, especially if there are over 30,000 fans in the 51,700 capacity stadium.

The Rangers fan says he is also “happy” for the players, some of them who he knows on a personal level.

“It’s good for them,” he said, adding: “I wish them all the best.”

Fraserburgh fan is ‘110% Rangers’

Another Fraserburgh resident with ties to the Broch’s Glasgow opponents is 60-year-old landlord William Patterson, originally from Peterhead.

A dedicated Rangers fan, Mr Patterson attends every match at Ibrox and, despite living in the coastal town, he proudly declares himself “110% Rangers” ahead of the upcoming Scottish Cup clash.

While there are no divided loyalties, he expressed excitement for the tie, which will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland.

“It should be good for the football club and get them enough money to keep them going for a few seasons.”

And he thinks it will also benefit Fraserburgh, describing it as being “good for the town”.

Mr Patterson added: “The town will be buzzing and it will put it on the map.”

