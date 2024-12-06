Fraserburgh’s Rangers fans stay loyal ahead of Scottish Cup glamour tie against the Broch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh’s Rangers fans stay loyal ahead of Scottish Cup glamour tie against the Broch

Highland League Fraserburgh will take on Rangers at Ibrox next month.

Eddie Thomson.
Brocher Eddie Thomson follow Rangers at home and away, including overseas. Image: Eddie Thomson/Facebook.
By Chris Cromar

A Rangers fan from Fraserburgh has assured there will be no divided loyalties when his team faces the Broch in the Scottish Cup.

Diehard Gers supporter Eddie Thomson, who follows Rangers both home and away – including international matches – confirmed he will be backing the Govan side when the two clubs meet in the fourth round of the competition on January 19.

Recalling a similar fixture in January 2018, when Highland League Fraserburgh faced Rangers at Bellslea Park in the same round, Eddie remembered being “one of the few Brochers in the Rangers end” as the away team triumphed 3-0.

Eddie Thomson.
Mr Thomson will be supporting Rangers in the Scottish Cup clash against his hometown club. Image: Eddie Thomson/Facebook.

And despite there being “absolutely no split loyalties”, Mr Thomson said the excitement of the tie – which has been confirmed as a 2.15pm kick-off – will give the Buchan town a “massive buzz”.

“The Fraserburgh supporters club’s got a good backing in the town, so there’s a lot of folk that support the club and it’ll just be buzzing,” he said.

Planning to buy hospitality tickets for the clash at Ibrox, the “Bluenose” says he is “absolutely delighted” that his local team has been drawn against, as he puts it, “the biggest team in Scotland”.

Fraserbugh v Rangers ‘great for the Broch’

“They’re one of the two biggest teams (in Scotland), so of course it’s massive, it’s a first time in their history (that Fraserburgh will face Rangers at Ibrox),” he added.

As well as getting a “big day” out of the tie, the Gray & Adams employee said it will “be great for the Broch” from a financial point of view, especially if there are over 30,000 fans in the 51,700 capacity stadium.

Ibrox Stadium.
Fraserburgh will face Rangers in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox next month. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The Rangers fan says he is also “happy” for the players, some of them who he knows on a personal level.

“It’s good for them,” he said, adding: “I wish them all the best.”

Scott Barbour.
Fraserburgh’s all-time record scorer Scott Barbour will hope to be celebrating at Ibrox. Image: Jasperimage.

Fraserburgh fan is ‘110% Rangers’

Another Fraserburgh resident with ties to the Broch’s Glasgow opponents is 60-year-old landlord William Patterson, originally from Peterhead.

A dedicated Rangers fan, Mr Patterson attends every match at Ibrox and, despite living in the coastal town, he proudly declares himself “110% Rangers” ahead of the upcoming Scottish Cup clash.

While there are no divided loyalties, he expressed excitement for the tie, which will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland.

Fraserburgh vs Rangers in 2018.
The two teams played each other in the Scottish Cup at Bellslea Park in 2018.

“It should be good for the football club and get them enough money to keep them going for a few seasons.”

And he thinks it will also benefit Fraserburgh, describing it as being “good for the town”.

Mr Patterson added: “The town will be buzzing and it will put it on the map.”

Read more:

EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Hay on Fraserburgh’s ‘surreal’ Scottish Cup draw against the club he supports

EXCLUSIVE: George Thom on the cash impact of Fraserburgh’s Scottish Cup tie with Rangers

EXCLUSIVE: Boss Mark Cowie reacts as Fraserburgh land dream Scottish Cup draw against Rangers – again!

Conversation