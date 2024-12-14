Hibernian 3-1 Ross County: Don Cowie queries referee call after sore loss in Leith

Ross County manager Don Cowie believes a key refereeing call opened the door to Hibernian hitting back to win 3-1 at Easter Road.

Eli Campbell’s header put County in front in the opening minutes and County bossed much of the first half and should have put away their nervy hosts.

However, Dwight Gayle’s header seconds before the break gave Hibs hope and Elie Youan’s penalty, moments after a saved Nicky Cadden spot-kick.

A late Josh Campbell goal put the seal on the result and lifted the Edinburgh side above the Staggies into eighth spot on goal difference.

New bottom two Kilmarnock and Hearts meet tomorrow (Sunday) and a winner would also overtake County in the table, with St Johnstone sitting in 10th position.

The Highlanders’ search for an away league victory now reaches 25 fixtures and more than 15 months.

Attack for leveller disputed by Cowie

Gayle’s goal came more than the five allocated minutes of stoppage-time at the end of the first half.

Cowie felt referee Lloyd Wilson’s decision to allow an attack to play out proved to be costly, but admits his players should have been sharper too.

He said: “We lost because we made poor decisions at an important time. We got ourselves into a great position. I thought we played very well, especially in the first half.

“We had an opportunity at 1-0 to really kick on and probably get the second goal. It didn’t come. After that, things went against us. Firstly, we made poor decisions.

“Secondly, every decision within the game went against us. I spoke to the referee.

“There’s five minutes of stoppage time in the first half. We go over the five minutes, the ball breaks, Youan looks to attack.

“He then plays the ball sidewards and he brings the whistle to his mouth to call time. He’s been told time in his ear.

“He’s told me that he thought about blowing his whistle but didn’t. After that, that’s our responsibility.

“We shouldn’t have conceded. I find it hard to believe why he didn’t blow for half-time then. For me, that changed a big part of the game. It gives Hibs momentum.

“It gives the stadium something to cheer about going into half-time when we were thoroughly in control of the game at that stage. ”

Cowie hits out at ‘lazy defending’

Youan’s spot-kick goal came from a pulled jersey and Cowie felt there was no excuse for conceding it.

He added: “Again, the referee spoke to us before the game. He came into the dressing room and said that they will be looking at shirt pulls.

“I was part of a meeting a couple of weeks ago with all the other managers. There was a bit of debate in terms of the strength and longevity of the pull. I’ve warned the players not to do it.

“It’s lazy defending and you give the referee the option to give penalties and that’s what we did.”

Staggies pitch in Lopata and Brown

Cowie made two changes from the side which lost 3-0 at home to Rangers on Sunday.

In came James Brown for Michee Efete on the right side of midfield, while on-loan Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata recovered from his back knock to return to the team after two weeks out, with attacker Ronan Hale dropping to the bench.

This allowed for a shift to a five-man midfield, involving Scott Allardice, who was in defence against the Gers.

Perfect start for Ross County in Leith

County could not have got off to a better start as Campbell nodded the ball over the goal-line after just three minutes following Scott Allardice’s header crash off the post.

It was the first goal in County colours for the Everton loanee.

That moment came from a corner which stemmed from home goalkeeper Jordan Smith superbly saving from Noah Chilvers after a smart Samuel flick-on.

A check for a possible offside only paused the celebrations for the County fans for a minute or so – many of whom were in Christmas jumpers and Santa suits.

After soaking up some home pressure, County were almost two ahead on 18 minutes when Josh Nisbet went for goal from 20 yards, but Smith pushed it around the post.

Unfortunately for scorer Campbell, his game was soon cut short when he was injured in a challenge and he was replaced by Ryan Leak.

Nicky Cadden was Hibs’ main livewire, whipping in a few telling crosses, but Cowie’s men looked the most likely to add another.

However, deep in first half stoppage-time, Gayle guided a header home when he met a Hoilett cross, with Jack Hamilton unable to stop it.

Quickfire penalties rock Ross County

Hibs squandered two great chances inside the box early in the second half, the first when Elie Youan swiped at the ball just before Joe Newell lashed an effort high into the stand.

Two penalty moments for Hibs turned the game around.

The capital team were given a golden opportunity when they were awarded a 68th minute penalty after George Harmon brought Gayle to ground.

After a VAR check for possible offside, Nicky Cadden’s penalty was saved by Hamilton.

Moments later though, Hibs won another penalty when Leak pulled on sub Josh Campbell’s shirt. This time, Youan crashed it beyond the keeper.

Both teams had chances to score again and it was Hibs who wrapped it up when Campbell shot home from a Youas pick-out.

St Mirren showdown next for County

County now go into Saturday’s home match against a St Mirren side knowing they need to return to winning ways to avoid potentially being bottom at Christmas.

Twelve of their 15 points have been earned in Dingwall and they would welcome three more before their Boxing Day trip to Dundee.

Hibernian v Ross County ratings

HIBERNIAN (3-4-3): Smith 7, Iredale 6 (Obita 66), O’Hora 6 (Kwon 90), Bushiri 6, Nicky Cadden 7, Newell 6, Triantis, Chris Cadden 6, Hoilett 7 (Campbell 66), Gayle 6 (Boyle 80), Youan 6.

Subs not used: Bursik (GK), Levitt, Doyle-Hayes, McKirdy, Moriah-Welsh.

ROSS COUNTY (3-5-1-1): Hamilton 6, Campbell 4 (Leak 21), Lopata 6, Wright 6, Harmon 6, Nisbet 6 (Hale 75), Allardice 6 (Loturi 67), Randall 6, Brown 6, Chilvers 7, Samuel 7 (White 67).

Subs not used: Amissah (GK), Denholm, Telfer, Efete, Reid.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson.

Attendance: 14, 885.

Man of the match: Nicky Cadden.

