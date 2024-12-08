Ross County boss Don Cowie delivers verdict after 3-0 loss against Rangers

Boss Don Cowie admits Ross County were left chasing the game as they slid to a 3-0 home Premiership defeat against sharp-shooting Rangers.

The Dingwall side, who beat the Gers for the first time in April, remain eighth in the division, but remain only three points above bottom-placed Hibs, who they face next on Saturday.

The Ibrox men flew into the lead early on thanks to a strike from Hamza Igmane and a blocked clearance by goalkeeper Jack Hamilton allowed Danilo in for a second on 38 minutes.

A late James Taverier goal added the final touch for Rangers, who ensured there was no slip-up at the Global Energy Stadium.

County have now failed to find the net in five of their last six matches.

The win for Rangers moves them to within two points of third-placed Aberdeen with one game in hand.

Akil Wright came close to scoring

Cowie felt the Staggies needed to take their chance when it arrived through defender Akil Wright when they were 2-0 down to offer themselves a chance of a comeback.

He said: “When you’re playing against a top-quality team, and you concede to go 1-0 down early on, it’s important to try and keep yourself in the game for as long as possible.

“I thought we did that and then we conceded a really sloppy goal, which makes it a real challenge.

“At half-time, it was about trying to see whether we could get an opportunity or a goal to get a bit of momentum and make it difficult for Rangers.

“We had a couple of little moments from a set-play. Akil Wright probably should have scored. We really needed to take one of these chances.

“It just meant we didn’t really manage to get any momentum to put them under pressure.”

Hamilton not blamed for defeat

Cowie refused to point the finger of blame towards Hamilton, who had made only two starts since joining the club this summer.

The ex-Hearts and Livi stopper, in for the injured Ross Laidlaw, pulled off a few good saves to prevent a higher scoreline.

The manager said: “Jack’s disappointed in terms of the manner of the goal, but I don’t think that was the reason we lost the game.

“I think he played really well apart from that one moment, so we’re not going to get too caught up in it.

“I don’t think it’s an error. It could be from the lack of game time he has had in the last five or six months. He maybe just got caught out in terms of the tempo.

“Maybe he thought he had a bit more time than he did. It happens.

“He showed really good character throughout the whole game, considering how little football he has played.”

Allardice played in defensive role

Cowie explained his thinking behind bringing midfielder Scott Allardice back into the fold, using him as part of the central defence.

He added: “I just thought that Scott would allow us to build up a bit better from the back. He’s a really composed player. He’s got a good range of passing.

“He also gives us that flexibility against Rangers shape for him to jump into midfield at times if we wanted to try and press a bit higher.”

