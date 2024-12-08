Ross County boss Don Cowie delivers verdict after 3-0 loss against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie delivers verdict after 3-0 loss against Rangers

The Staggies now face a crunch trip to basement side Hibs on Saturday.

By Paul Chalk
Rangers forward Danilo scores to make it 2-0 after blocking Jack Hamilton's clearance. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
Rangers forward Danilo scores to make it 2-0 after blocking Jack Hamilton's clearance. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.

Boss Don Cowie admits Ross County were left chasing the game as they slid to a 3-0 home Premiership defeat against sharp-shooting Rangers.

The Dingwall side, who beat the Gers for the first time in April, remain eighth in the division, but remain only three points above bottom-placed Hibs, who they face next on Saturday.

The Ibrox men flew into the lead early on thanks to a strike from Hamza Igmane and a blocked clearance by goalkeeper Jack Hamilton allowed Danilo in for a second on 38 minutes.

A late James Taverier goal added the final touch for Rangers, who ensured there was no slip-up at the Global Energy Stadium.

County have now failed to find the net in five of their last six matches.

The win for Rangers moves them to within two points of third-placed Aberdeen with one game in hand.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Akil Wright came close to scoring

Cowie felt the Staggies needed to take their chance when it arrived through defender Akil Wright when they were 2-0 down to offer themselves a chance of a comeback.

He said: “When you’re playing against a top-quality team, and you concede to go 1-0 down early on, it’s important to try and keep yourself in the game for as long as possible.

“I thought we did that and then we conceded a really sloppy goal, which makes it a real challenge.

“At half-time, it was about trying to see whether we could get an opportunity or a goal to get a bit of momentum and make it difficult for Rangers.

“We had a couple of little moments from a set-play. Akil Wright probably should have scored. We really needed to take one of these chances.

“It just meant we didn’t really manage to get any momentum to put them under pressure.”

Hamilton not blamed for defeat

Cowie refused to point the finger of blame towards Hamilton, who had made only two starts since joining the club this summer.

The ex-Hearts and Livi stopper, in for the injured Ross Laidlaw, pulled off a few good saves to prevent a higher scoreline.

The manager said: “Jack’s disappointed in terms of the manner of the goal, but I don’t think that was the reason we lost the game.

Ross County Goalkeepr Jack Hamilton denies Rangers Vaclav Cerny. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

“I think he played really well apart from that one moment, so we’re not going to get too caught up in it.

“I don’t think it’s an error. It could be from the lack of game time he has had in the last five or six months. He maybe just got caught out in terms of the tempo.

“Maybe he thought he had a bit more time than he did. It happens.

“He showed really good character throughout the whole game, considering how little football he has played.”

Ross County’s Scott Allardice. Image: Craig Foy/ SNS Group

Allardice played in defensive role

Cowie explained his thinking behind bringing midfielder Scott Allardice back into the fold, using him as part of the central defence.

He added: “I just thought that Scott would allow us to build up a bit better from the back. He’s a really composed player. He’s got a good range of passing.

“He also gives us that flexibility against Rangers shape for him to jump into midfield at times if we wanted to try and press a bit higher.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation