Ross County

Don Cowie on why Ross County have brought middle-man Nohan Kenneh back to Dingwall

Kenneh, 21, has re-signed for Ross County on loan from fellow Premiership club Hibernian.

By Ryan Cryle
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Don Cowie says he now has a “different dimension” in the middle of the park after securing an early winter transfer window loan return for Nohan Kenneh.

The 21-year-old Liberia international defensive midfielder has made the temporary switch until the end of the campaign.

Kenneh played 11 times in the Premiership (18 matches overall) for Ross County in a previous loan spell from the Easter Road club during the second half of 2022/23 campaign.

He spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at English League One Shrewsbury Town, before returning to Hibs in the summer.

Kenneh is contracted to the Hibees until this summer – so would be free to sign a pre-contract to move to County permanently now.

For now, however, Cowie – who takes his 10th-placed Staggies to third-placed Aberdeen on Thursday – is delighted to have bolstered his squad with a familiar face in the ex-Leeds United youngster.

Cowie said: “We are pleased to bring Nohan back to the club.

“He had a really positive impact on the team in his first spell and played an important part in retaining our Premiership status.

“He helps to bring a different dimension to our midfield area.”

