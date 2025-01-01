Gallery: Hundreds of brave swimmers make a splash in Stonehaven New Year Nippy Dip

Hundreds of Stonehaven locals dived into the New Year during the town’s Nippy Dip earlier today.

Dressed in colourful and Christmassy outfits, brave swimmers took the plunge at Stonehaven Harbour around noon.

Despite temperatures of between –1C and 3C, locals did not hesitate to make a splash to welcome 2025.

Two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for the north and north-east today and tomorrow.

As always, the money raised from fearless participants went to cover the costs of first aid provided at the annual event.

The remaining funds were given to local charities, including Stonehaven 24 Hour Public Access Defibrillators Network Fund, Stonehaven Christmas Tree Fund, Stonehaven Resilience Project Fund and Community Awards.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was at Stonehaven Harbour to capture the best moments of the Nippy Dip.

Best pictures of Stonehaven Nippy Dip