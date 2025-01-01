Gallery: Hundreds of brave swimmers make a splash in Stonehaven New Year Nippy Dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Hundreds of brave swimmers make a splash in Stonehaven New Year Nippy Dip

Colourful crowds took the plunge to celebrate the arrival of 2025 despite the freezing temperatures.

A mad run to the cold water at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A mad run to the cold water at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga & Emma Grady

Hundreds of Stonehaven locals dived into the New Year during the town’s Nippy Dip earlier today.

Dressed in colourful and Christmassy outfits, brave swimmers took the plunge at Stonehaven Harbour around noon.

Despite temperatures of between –1C and 3C, locals did not hesitate to make a splash to welcome 2025.

Two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for the north and north-east today and tomorrow.

As always, the money raised from fearless participants went to cover the costs of first aid provided at the annual event.

The remaining funds were given to local charities, including Stonehaven 24 Hour Public Access Defibrillators Network Fund, Stonehaven Christmas Tree Fund, Stonehaven Resilience Project Fund and Community Awards.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was at Stonehaven Harbour to capture the best moments of the Nippy Dip.

Best pictures of Stonehaven Nippy Dip

Dozens gathered to watch participants at the Stonehaven Nippy Dip. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
People ready to get into the cold Stonehaven water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A woman takes photos at the Stonehaven Nippy Dip. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Musician keeping everyone in good spirits at Stonehaven Nippy Dip. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Youngsters watching the Stonehaven Nippy Dip. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dippers ready to go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
RNLI crews were in attendance. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Several families attended the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Children getting a good view to watch the Stonehaven Nippy Dip. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Participants running to take the plunge into the icy cold sea. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Swimmers wave to the crowds during the Nippy Dip. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Locals running towards the water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Brave dippers embraced the cold water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Locals went into the water despite the cold temperatures. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Nippy Dip is a popular event for families. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
This group had great fun at the Stonehaven Nippy Dip. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Furry friend joins owners into the cold water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
People braving the cold water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kicking off the New Year with a cold water swim. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiles and laughter despite the freezing cold water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fun and colourful outfits at the Stonehaven Nippy Dip. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
People in the freezing water together. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hundreds took part in the annual dip. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A group embracing the cold water together. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dippers bring the fun by dressing up as Mario and Luigi. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Running towards the North Sea at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Brave dipper exiting the water. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

