Ross County’s George Harmon: We shown fighting spirit is this club’s ethos ahead of bid to beat Aberdeen

George Harmon insists Ross County’s stunning two-goal comeback against Hearts was a reminder of their fighting spirit.

In Sunday’s 10th v 11th Premiership showdown, the Staggies were two goals down and well within the eight minutes of stoppage time.

Two goals from Jambos starlet James Wilson looked like giving the under-fire Edinburgh team three deserved points to leapfrog County.

However, Josh Nisbet and Jordan White goals in the 96th and 98th minutes secured a remarkable 2-2 draw for Don Cowie’s bold battlers, who face off-colour Aberdeen at Pittodrie this Thursday.

County remain two points clear of Hearts and have moved five points ahead of basement side St Johnstone.

Left-sided star Harmon, who can play in midfield or as full-back, believes their refusal to accept defeat has been a feature throughout his two-and-a-half years in the Highlands.

He said: “It just shows the fight we have in the team.

“We probably haven’t shown it as much as we would have liked this season, but the lads dug in.

“Sometimes, the game didn’t go our way, but we scored the two goals late on and never gave up, which is a really positive aspect for us.”

‘Always punching above our weight’

Harmon’s attitude matches that shown by his team-mates.

In the Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle in 2023, the former Oxford City player scored a late leveller when County hit back from THREE goals down to take the tie to penalties.

He even guided home a spot-kick in the shoot-out in one of the most remarkable matches played at the Global Energy Stadium to maintain their top-flight status.

The 24-year-old stressed: “Since I’ve joined the club, I’ve seen that it has always been in Ross County Football Club’s ethos to have that fight and belief.

“We’re always punching above our weight.

“But we matched Hearts on Sunday and got a good point – it almost feels like a win, given how late we left it!”

Looking to net victory at Pittodrie

Ahead of Thursday’s trip to face a Dons side winless in eight and having lost their last three, County will fancy their chances.

The dramatic draw with Hearts came on the back of a sweeping 3-0 victory at Dundee, which ended a 15-month wait for a Premiership away win.

Harmon explained the nightmare away run wasn’t a topic for the players, but they’re keen to add to their improving form, ahead of games at Aberdeen then Kilmarnock this Sunday.

He added: “Getting four points from the last two games is really good, especially getting that win away from home.

“It takes the pressure off a little bit because there was a lot of outside noise about this away run.

“We tried to keep away from that in the changing room and we haven’t really thought about it too much, just taking it game-by-game.

“It was nice to get those three points and we move on to Aberdeen now and hopefully we can replicate it again.”

