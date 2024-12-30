Ross County’s George Harmon: We shown fighting spirit is this club’s ethos ahead of bid to beat Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s George Harmon: We shown fighting spirit is this club’s ethos ahead of bid to beat Aberdeen

The midfielder wants the Dingwall side to build on a stunning comeback draw against Hearts by scoring an away win at Pittodrie.

Ross County's George Harmon celebrates after Jordan White (in the background) scores to make it 2-2 against Hearts in the SPFL Premiership match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on December 29, 2024.
Ross County's George Harmon celebrates after Jordan White (in the background) scores to make it 2-2 against Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

George Harmon insists Ross County’s stunning two-goal comeback against Hearts was a reminder of their fighting spirit.

In Sunday’s 10th v 11th Premiership showdown, the Staggies were two goals down and well within the eight minutes of stoppage time.

Two goals from Jambos starlet James Wilson looked like giving the under-fire Edinburgh team three deserved points to leapfrog County.

However, Josh Nisbet and Jordan White goals in the 96th and 98th minutes secured a remarkable 2-2 draw for Don Cowie’s bold battlers, who face off-colour Aberdeen at Pittodrie this Thursday.

County remain two points clear of Hearts and have moved five points ahead of basement side St Johnstone.

Left-sided star Harmon, who can play in midfield or as full-back, believes their refusal to accept defeat has been a feature throughout his two-and-a-half years in the Highlands.

He said: “It just shows the fight we have in the team.

“We probably haven’t shown it as much as we would have liked this season, but the lads dug in.

“Sometimes, the game didn’t go our way, but we scored the two goals late on and never gave up, which is a really positive aspect for us.”

‘Always punching above our weight’

Harmon’s attitude matches that shown by his team-mates.

In the Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle in 2023, the former Oxford City player scored a late leveller when County hit back from THREE goals down to take the tie to penalties.

He even guided home a spot-kick in the shoot-out in one of the most remarkable matches played at the Global Energy Stadium to maintain their top-flight status.

The 24-year-old stressed: “Since I’ve joined the club, I’ve seen that it has always been in Ross County Football Club’s ethos to have that fight and belief.

“We’re always punching above our weight.

“But we matched Hearts on Sunday and got a good point – it almost feels like a win, given how late we left it!”

Looking to net victory at Pittodrie

Ahead of Thursday’s trip to face a Dons side winless in eight and having lost their last three, County will fancy their chances.

The dramatic draw with Hearts came on the back of a sweeping 3-0 victory at Dundee, which ended a 15-month wait for a Premiership away win.

Harmon explained the nightmare away run wasn’t a topic for the players, but they’re keen to add to their improving form, ahead of games at Aberdeen then Kilmarnock this Sunday.

He added: “Getting four points from the last two games is really good, especially getting that win away from home.

“It takes the pressure off a little bit because there was a lot of outside noise about this away run.

“We tried to keep away from that in the changing room and we haven’t really thought about it too much, just taking it game-by-game.

“It was nice to get those three points and we move on to Aberdeen now and hopefully we can replicate it again.”

