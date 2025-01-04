Akil Wright reveals immediate reaction to Ross County wonder strike against Aberdeen

Ross County defender Akil Wright has revealed his disbelief at seeing his wonder strike against Aberdeen hit the net.

Wright opened the scoring against the Dons at Pittodrie on Thursday, with an unlikely goal of the season contender from 30 yards.

It laid the foundations for County to claim a memorable victory against the Reds, with Noah Chilvers netting the winner after Wright’s strike had been cancelled out by Kevin Nisbet.

It was a 22nd career goal for Wright – and his third since making the switch from Stockport County last summer.

The 28-year-old insists none of his previous strikes bear comparison to his latest effort.

Wright said: “I’m used to scoring goals with my head mainly. That’s one that I will remember. I can tell the grandkids.

“I think once I’ve caught it I kind of thought it had a chance here. I was probably confused, if anything, because that’s not like me to score a goal like that.

“It’s definitely a special goal that I’ll remember.

“It’s obviously led to having three points as well, which makes it better.”

County profit from off-colour Dons

The Staggies’ victory piled further misery on the out of sorts Dons, who have now failed to win any of their last nine matches.

The result, allied with Dundee United’s victory over city rivals Dundee, saw Jimmy Thelin’s men drop to fourth in the Premiership table.

Despite their recent form, Wright believes taking full points at Pittodrie still represents a significant result.

He added: “It was a tough game – it was always going to be. I thought we dug in well.

“We got a bit of luck at times in the second half, but we saw it out brilliantly, I thought.

“It was an overall good performance.

“Obviously, Aberdeen’s recent form hasn’t been at its best. But to win at a venue like that, in front of a big crowd and everything like that, is something you can really take a lift from.

“It’s a massive club and they are still doing well.

“To go there and get the three points, it definitely lifts us up and puts us in good stead.”

Staggies have new-found belief on road

Having gone 481 days without an away victory in the league, County have now racked up back-to-back wins on the road.

The win at Pittodrie followed an impressive 3-0 triumph over Dundee on Boxing Day, which ended the barren run in style.

Having taken seven points from a possible nine, Wright insists Don Cowie’s men are in confident mood ahead of another away trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Wright added: “It’s a different challenge, being on the 4G as well. It’s obviously a tough place to go to.

“I think having that away drought gone now, with winning back-to-back away games, we’re confident going into that that we can go there and get some more points.

“We’ve got another tough one on Sunday. We’ll be full of confidence going into that as well.

“Picking up three points in this league is massive.

“It’s tight where we are in terms of the middle of the league. Three points wherever you go is the most important thing. We’ve done that again, thankfully.

“We want to be looking up rather than down.”