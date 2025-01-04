Akil Wright reveals immediate reaction to Ross County wonder strike against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Akil Wright reveals immediate reaction to Ross County wonder strike against Aberdeen

Defender Wright's sublime goal set County on their way to a memorable win at Pittodrie.

Akil Wright celebrates netting for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County defender Akil Wright has revealed his disbelief at seeing his wonder strike against Aberdeen hit the net.

Wright opened the scoring against the Dons at Pittodrie on Thursday, with an unlikely goal of the season contender from 30 yards.

It laid the foundations for County to claim a memorable victory against the Reds, with Noah Chilvers netting the winner after Wright’s strike had been cancelled out by Kevin Nisbet.

It was a 22nd career goal for Wright – and his third since making the switch from Stockport County last summer.

The 28-year-old insists none of his previous strikes bear comparison to his latest effort.

Wright said: “I’m used to scoring goals with my head mainly. That’s one that I will remember. I can tell the grandkids.

Akil Wright’s stunning strike hits the net against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“I think once I’ve caught it I kind of thought it had a chance here. I was probably confused, if anything, because that’s not like me to score a goal like that.

“It’s definitely a special goal that I’ll remember.

“It’s obviously led to having three points as well, which makes it better.”

County profit from off-colour Dons

The Staggies’ victory piled further misery on the out of sorts Dons, who have now failed to win any of their last nine matches.

The result, allied with Dundee United’s victory over city rivals Dundee, saw Jimmy Thelin’s men drop to fourth in the Premiership table.

Despite their recent form, Wright believes taking full points at Pittodrie still represents a significant result.

He added: “It was a tough game – it was always going to be. I thought we dug in well.

“We got a bit of luck at times in the second half, but we saw it out brilliantly, I thought.

“It was an overall good performance.

Goalscorers Akil Wright and Noah Chilvers celebrate Ross County’s victory over Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“Obviously, Aberdeen’s recent form hasn’t been at its best. But to win at a venue like that, in front of a big crowd and everything like that, is something you can really take a lift from.

“It’s a massive club and they are still doing well.

“To go there and get the three points, it definitely lifts us up and puts us in good stead.”

Staggies have new-found belief on road

Having gone 481 days without an away victory in the league, County have now racked up back-to-back wins on the road.

The win at Pittodrie followed an impressive 3-0 triumph over Dundee on Boxing Day, which ended the barren run in style.

Ross County manager Don Cowie celebrates the 3-0 win over Dundee on Boxing Day. Image: SNS

Having taken seven points from a possible nine, Wright insists Don Cowie’s men are in confident mood ahead of another away trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Wright added: “It’s a different challenge, being on the 4G as well. It’s obviously a tough place to go to.

“I think having that away drought gone now, with winning back-to-back away games, we’re confident going into that that we can go there and get some more points.

“We’ve got another tough one on Sunday. We’ll be full of confidence going into that as well.

“Picking up three points in this league is massive.

“It’s tight where we are in terms of the middle of the league. Three points wherever you go is the most important thing. We’ve done that again, thankfully.

“We want to be looking up rather than down.”

Conversation