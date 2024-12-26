Ross County boss Don Cowie dedicates 3-0 win at Dundee to supporters after ending 15-month wait for away league victory

Ross County boss Don Cowie dedicated their rousing 3-0 Premiership win at Dundee to their ecstatic fans – after more than a year without an away league victory.

This was County’s first league victory on their travels for 15 months, a streak which stretched over 25 games.

Noah Chilvers’ fine low strike, his first for the club, gave the Highlanders the half-time lead.

A second half goal from Josh Nisbet and a penalty from fellow substitute Jordan White capped a brilliant result to end a four-match losing slide.

County had scored just four goals in their last eight games, but this match displayed their ruthless edge in rampant style.

Sharing the joy with County fans

Cowie said: “I am delighted to get the win and the manner of the win. We looked a real threat as the game went on.

“More importantly, I am delighted for our supporters. For 15 months, they have travelled across the country supporting us and we’ve not won away from home in the league in that period.

“We have not given our supporters anywhere near enough, not enough to cheer away from home. We enjoyed the moment with our fans and showed our appreciation for the support.

“Hopefully they go home really happy. I asked them to enjoy the feeling of winning a game away from home.”

Debutant keeper had fuss-free day

Cowie handed a debut to goalkeeper Jordan Amissah, the former Ghana under-23 shot-stopper, who came in for Jack Hamilton, who had recently replaced injured number one Ross Laidlaw.

Cowie admits the team performed well enough to make it a largely non-eventful day for the ex-Sheffield United keeper, who came through the ranks at Schalke and Borussia Dortmund.

He said: “Jordan would be the first to acknowledge the work that was put in by the group in front of him. They protected him really well.

“He had one save in particular down to his bottom right in the second half.

“He came and took crosses when he needed to, which was important.

“Everyone played their part and that’s what we needed – collective good performances. It gives you the opportunity to win games.”

Heat on Hearts after derby defeat

The games continue to come thick and fast with County at home to Hearts this Sunday before next Thursday’s New Year fixture at Aberdeen.

The Jambos lost the Edinburgh derby 2-1 against Hibs at Tynecastle, so they will head north in need of a victory as they sit two points below the Staggies in 11th position.

However, Cowie, whose side were denied a win against Hearts in Gorgie with a late Lawrence Shankland goal earlier this season in a 1-1 draw, is confident.

The former Hearts midfielder said: “Hearts will be disappointed to lose the derby. I know the demands of that club in terms of the impact of losing a derby.

“They will be hurting from that, and their supporters will demand a response. We need to be ready for that but we’re at home and it is a great opportunity for us to back up what we have done today.”

