Ross County boss Don Cowie dedicates 3-0 win at Dundee to supporters after ending 15-month wait for away league victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie dedicates 3-0 win at Dundee to supporters after ending 15-month wait for away league victory

The Dingwall side end a four-game losing slide to stun Dundee at Den Park and move out of the relegation play-off spot.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Noah Chilvers scores at Dundee with a fine low strike.
Ross County's Noah Chilvers scores at Dundee with a fine low strike at Dens Park. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Ross County boss Don Cowie dedicated their rousing 3-0 Premiership win at Dundee to their ecstatic fans – after more than a year without an away league victory.

This was County’s first league victory on their travels for 15 months, a streak which stretched over 25 games.

Noah Chilvers’ fine low strike, his first for the club, gave the Highlanders the half-time lead.

A second half goal from Josh Nisbet and a penalty from fellow substitute Jordan White capped a brilliant result to end a four-match losing slide.

County had scored just four goals in their last eight games, but this match displayed their ruthless edge in rampant style.

Ross County’s Josh Nisbet scores to make it 2-0. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

Sharing the joy with County fans

Cowie said: “I am delighted to get the win and the manner of the win. We looked a real threat as the game went on.

“More importantly, I am delighted for our supporters. For 15 months, they have travelled across the country supporting us and we’ve not won away from home in the league in that period.

“We have not given our supporters anywhere near enough, not enough to cheer away from home. We enjoyed the moment with our fans and showed our appreciation for the support.

“Hopefully they go home really happy. I asked them to enjoy the feeling of winning a game away from home.”

Ross County manager Don Cowie and his players celebrate the win at Dundee with the fans. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

Debutant keeper had fuss-free day

Cowie handed a debut to goalkeeper Jordan Amissah, the former Ghana under-23 shot-stopper, who came in for Jack Hamilton, who had recently replaced injured number one Ross Laidlaw.

Cowie admits the team performed well enough to make it a largely non-eventful day for the ex-Sheffield United keeper, who came through the ranks at Schalke and Borussia Dortmund.

He said: “Jordan would be the first to acknowledge the work that was put in by the group in front of him. They protected him really well.

“He had one save in particular down to his bottom right in the second half.

“He came and took crosses when he needed to, which was important.

“Everyone played their part and that’s what we needed – collective good performances. It gives you the opportunity to win games.”

Heat on Hearts after derby defeat

The games continue to come thick and fast with County at home to Hearts this Sunday before next Thursday’s New Year fixture at Aberdeen.

The Jambos lost the Edinburgh derby 2-1 against Hibs at Tynecastle, so they will head north in need of a victory as they sit two points below the Staggies in 11th position. 

Ross County’ goalkeeper Jordan Amissah. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

However, Cowie, whose side were denied a win against Hearts in Gorgie with a late Lawrence Shankland goal earlier this season in a 1-1 draw, is confident.

The former Hearts midfielder said: “Hearts will be disappointed to lose the derby. I know the demands of that club in terms of the impact of losing a derby.

“They will be hurting from that, and their supporters will demand a response. We need to be ready for that but we’re at home and it is a great opportunity for us to back up what we have done today.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

 

Conversation