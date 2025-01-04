Hard-up Aberdeenshire Council to stop giving flowers to 100-year-olds in gift crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hard-up Aberdeenshire Council to stop giving flowers to 100-year-olds in gift crackdown

The local authority is looking to make cuts wherever it can in a brutal savings blitz.

By Ben Hendry
Cards might still be given at 70th wedding anniversaries, but flowers would be slashed under the new Aberdeenshire Council policy.
Cards might still be given at 70th wedding anniversaries, but flowers would be slashed under the new Aberdeenshire Council policy. Image: DC Thomson

Flowers could be cut as Aberdeenshire Council declares a war on roses amid a major crackdown on “gift” spending.

The cash-strapped local authority has issued increasingly grim warnings about needing to dig out savings wherever possible to balance the books.

And now council accountants have recommended “celebratory gifts” be stopped, which could see dignitaries turning up empty-handed to milestone anniversaries and 100th birthday bashes.

The tradition goes back some time. In this image from 2006, Peter and May Nicol celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at their home in Inverurie with cards and gifts from Lord Lieutenant Angus Farquharson and Aberdeenshire Provost Raymond Bisset. Image: DC Thomson

When does Aberdeenshire Council spend money on flowers?

At the moment, Aberdeenshire Council tends to mark certain important events with gifts to residents.

These can include citizenship ceremonies, milestone wedding anniversaries and major birthdays which warrant a visit from the provost.

In 2007, Provost Bill Howatson dropped in on 60th wedding anniversary couple Robert and Barbara Smith with flowers in St Cyrus. Image: DC Thomson

This “position” has been in place since 1997.

However, officials stress that these have simply “become common practice” – and are not any sort of “obligation or requirement”.

And now they want to completely cut spending on ALL gifts.

This, they say, would be “in line with the instruction to stop all non-essential spend across the council”.

How much do gifts cost cash-strapped council?

Papers going before a business committee meeting next week outline the state of affairs.

First in the firing line is the presents given to new British citizens at ceremonies marking “the final step in their lengthy journey”.

They receive a certificate and a gold medal, which could soon be stopped.

A Citizenship Ceremony in Woodhill House in August 2023 – with Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte and Registrar Cressida Coats alongside Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson welcoming 14 new citizens from across the globe. Image: Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire/Facebook

The papers explain: “The council is not obliged to offer a gift although feedback is
that recipients are delighted to receive it.

“Based on current numbers of ceremonies, this comes at an annual cost of approximately £2,000.”

Officials add that this approach is “not widely adopted by other councils”.

In Aberdeen, the council has even stopped putting on tea and biscuits at these events.

What do centenarians get from the council?

Meanwhile, couples fortunate enough to mark 60, 65 or 70 years of wedlock receive a token of goodwill from the local authority.

The same goes for residents reaching their 100th birthday and, in rarer cases, their 105th and every one beyond that.

In neighbouring Aberdeen, Rosella Lamont celebtated her 107th birthday with an official visit in September 2023. <br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In these cases, local councillors are invited to attend along with the Lord Lieutenant to
“mark the occasion and provide gifts of flowers and whisky”.

Every year, this comes to a cost of about £3,000, though this doesn’t include travel expenses.

Meanwhile, celebratory cards “are created in-house and can be tailored to the occasion”.

If the new policy is voted through, this card will still be presented but “no gift will be
given”.

Do you think the council should stop giving these gifts? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeenshire Council flower spending clampdown is small part of major savings drive

It comes as the cash-strapped council searches for any way possible to make savings.

Communities are currently locked in a battle with the authority over proposed library closures across various parts of Aberdeenshire.

And, late last year, the council launched a survey to gauge public feeling on what cuts people would most like to see avoided.

