Two players nearing Ross County exit – while Don Cowie explains Dylan Smith recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Two players nearing Ross County exit – while Don Cowie explains Dylan Smith recall

Cowie has revealed two unspecified players are in talks with a view to leaving the Staggies this week.

By Andy Skinner
County Manager, Don Cowie. Image: SNS
County Manager, Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie has confirmed two players are in talks with other clubs with a view to leaving Ross County.

Cowie already been active throughout the January transfer window, making four additions to his squad so far.

Defensive pair Zac Ashworth and Jonathan Tomkinson joined on loan deals last week, following the arrivals of Nohan Kenneh and Kieran Phillips earlier in the month.

Zac Ashworth made his Ross County debut against Livingston. Image: SNS

That has moved a number of players further down the pecking order, as Cowie shapes his squad for the remainder of the season.

Although Eamonn Brophy and Max Sheaf have already moved on, the Staggies boss confirmed a further two players could depart this week.

Cowie, who did not confirm the identity of the pair, said: “There are potentially two players who will leave the club this week.

“It’s still very early, but we’ve given them permission to speak to clubs that would put them in a better position to play regular football.

“We’ll see how that goes. I won’t say who, but there are a couple of players who potentially won’t be with us by the weekend.

Ross County’s Jack Grieves, Jonathan Tomkinson and Kieran Phillips. Image: SNS

“There could be a loan and a permanent, but it’s very early so I don’t want to go into too much detail.

“If it doesn’t materialise, they are still very much part of our football club. Everyone is here for a reason, because I believe in them, but at the same time if I believe I can help them go and play football then I’ll do that.

“If not, they will come back fighting to play for this football club.”

Smith returns from Red Lichties spell

Cowie has confirmed his squad will be further bolstered by the recall of teenage defender Dylan Smith from a loan at Arbroath.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a fruitful spell at the League One leaders, during which he made 12 appearances.

Despite strengthening his defensive options last week, Cowie was keen to ensure he has sufficient cover for the remainder of the campaign.

Dylan Smith in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

He added: “It was an important decision, not just for Dylan but as a club going into the second half of the season.

“We have not had Ricki Lamie or Will Nightingale, so we have to make sure we are best prepared for that moving into the second part of the season.

“We have tried to leave it as late as possible, to give Arbroath the respect they deserve. The communication has been very consistent and clear.

“But right now we feel it’s important he’s here with us.

“There were several factors. We have to take into consideration the existing players we’ve got.

“Kacper went off injured last week, so we are always aware of that – and could it be more than what it is.

“Will is not close to being a part of the group, and we’ve just not had Ricki Lamie available enough for the first six months of the season.

Dylan Smith in action for Arbroath against Caley Thistle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We take all that into account, and the fact Dylan has been playing regular football.

“We could try and get somebody else, and leave him where he is, but the decision right now I believe is the right one.”

Nightingale injury to be assessed this week

Cowie has confirmed Will Nightingale will undergo a scan on Wednesday, which will go a long way towards determining whether he continues his loan spell from AFC Wimbledon.

Irrespective of the outcome, Cowie insists he is content with the options he now has at his disposal.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “We are in a really good place in terms of the numbers we’ve got in that area. We’ve got real competition, which we have not had enough of.

“We’ve got players that have been very consistent for us, in Akil Wright, Kacper Lopata and Eli Campbell.

“What we need is strength in depth and competition for that. We are in a really good position now, with the way things look.”

Conversation