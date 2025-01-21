Two players nearing Ross County exit – while Don Cowie explains Dylan Smith recall

Don Cowie has confirmed two players are in talks with other clubs with a view to leaving Ross County.

Cowie already been active throughout the January transfer window, making four additions to his squad so far.

Defensive pair Zac Ashworth and Jonathan Tomkinson joined on loan deals last week, following the arrivals of Nohan Kenneh and Kieran Phillips earlier in the month.

That has moved a number of players further down the pecking order, as Cowie shapes his squad for the remainder of the season.

Although Eamonn Brophy and Max Sheaf have already moved on, the Staggies boss confirmed a further two players could depart this week.

Cowie, who did not confirm the identity of the pair, said: “There are potentially two players who will leave the club this week.

“It’s still very early, but we’ve given them permission to speak to clubs that would put them in a better position to play regular football.

“We’ll see how that goes. I won’t say who, but there are a couple of players who potentially won’t be with us by the weekend.

“There could be a loan and a permanent, but it’s very early so I don’t want to go into too much detail.

“If it doesn’t materialise, they are still very much part of our football club. Everyone is here for a reason, because I believe in them, but at the same time if I believe I can help them go and play football then I’ll do that.

“If not, they will come back fighting to play for this football club.”

Smith returns from Red Lichties spell

Cowie has confirmed his squad will be further bolstered by the recall of teenage defender Dylan Smith from a loan at Arbroath.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a fruitful spell at the League One leaders, during which he made 12 appearances.

Despite strengthening his defensive options last week, Cowie was keen to ensure he has sufficient cover for the remainder of the campaign.

He added: “It was an important decision, not just for Dylan but as a club going into the second half of the season.

“We have not had Ricki Lamie or Will Nightingale, so we have to make sure we are best prepared for that moving into the second part of the season.

“We have tried to leave it as late as possible, to give Arbroath the respect they deserve. The communication has been very consistent and clear.

“But right now we feel it’s important he’s here with us.

“There were several factors. We have to take into consideration the existing players we’ve got.

“Kacper went off injured last week, so we are always aware of that – and could it be more than what it is.

“Will is not close to being a part of the group, and we’ve just not had Ricki Lamie available enough for the first six months of the season.

“We take all that into account, and the fact Dylan has been playing regular football.

“We could try and get somebody else, and leave him where he is, but the decision right now I believe is the right one.”

Nightingale injury to be assessed this week

Cowie has confirmed Will Nightingale will undergo a scan on Wednesday, which will go a long way towards determining whether he continues his loan spell from AFC Wimbledon.

Irrespective of the outcome, Cowie insists he is content with the options he now has at his disposal.

Cowie added: “We are in a really good place in terms of the numbers we’ve got in that area. We’ve got real competition, which we have not had enough of.

“We’ve got players that have been very consistent for us, in Akil Wright, Kacper Lopata and Eli Campbell.

“What we need is strength in depth and competition for that. We are in a really good position now, with the way things look.”