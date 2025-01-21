Missing Inverness teen Zara Cross found ‘safe and well’

Police have confirmed that Zara Cross, the Inverness teenager who was reported missing yesterday morning, has been traced safe and well.

The 13-year-old had not been seen since Monday at 8.15am when she was in the Boarstone Avenue area of the city.

Police had launched an appeal earlier today, asking the public to come forward with information that could assist with locating Zara.

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “Zara Cross, reported missing from Inverness has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”