Ross County make double defensive loan capture

Ross County have bolstered their defensive options with a double loan capture ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup visit of Livingston.

The Staggies have signed Wales under-21 international Zac Ashworth from Blackpool on a temporary deal until the end of the season, while they have also drafted in American defender Jonathan Tomkinson on loan from Norwich City.

Left back Ashworth, 22, only joined Blackpool at the beginning of the season having previously come through West Bromwich Albion’s youth academy – where he played alongside fellow County full back George Harmon.

Having made just six League One appearances for the Seasiders however, County boss Don Cowie has moved to bring him to Dingwall for the remainder of the campaign.

Cowie said: “We are really pleased to add Zac to the group. He comes with a good amount of games played in English football as well as with the Welsh national team at youth level.

“He is a versatile player who has experience playing as a full-back as well as at centre back.”

Tomkinson arrives in Dingwall

Central defender Tomkinson, who is also 22, is an American under-23 international who has been with Norwich since 2019.

The 6ft 4in defender has made three first team outings for the Canaries, with previous loan spells at Stevenage and Bradford City.

Cowie added: “Jonathan helps us to add competition to our defensive area. He comes with good pedigree having played regularly for Bradford City last season during his loan spells.

“He is a real presence at the back as well as being mobile too.”

The pair bring Cowie’s tally of January signings to four, with the Staggies having drafted in Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh and Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips earlier in the transfer window.