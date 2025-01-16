Ross County make double defensive loan capture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County make double defensive loan capture

County have completed deals to sign Blackpool's Zac Ashworth and Norwich City's Jonathan Tomkinson on loan.

By Andy Skinner
Zac Ashworth in action for Blackpool. Image: Shutterstock.
Zac Ashworth in action for Blackpool. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County have bolstered their defensive options with a double loan capture ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup visit of Livingston.

The Staggies have signed Wales under-21 international Zac Ashworth from Blackpool on a temporary deal until the end of the season, while they have also drafted in American defender Jonathan Tomkinson on loan from Norwich City.

Left back Ashworth, 22, only joined Blackpool at the beginning of the season having previously come through West Bromwich Albion’s youth academy – where he played alongside fellow County full back George Harmon.

Having made just six League One appearances for the Seasiders however, County boss Don Cowie has moved to bring him to Dingwall for the remainder of the campaign.

Zac Ashworth in action for Wales under-21s. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie said: “We are really pleased to add Zac to the group. He comes with a good amount of games played in English football as well as with the Welsh national team at youth level.

“He is a versatile player who has experience playing as a full-back as well as at centre back.”

Tomkinson arrives in Dingwall

Central defender Tomkinson, who is also 22, is an American under-23 international who has been with Norwich since 2019.

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson. Image: Shutterstock.

The 6ft 4in defender has made three first team outings for the Canaries, with previous loan spells at Stevenage and Bradford City.

Cowie added: “Jonathan helps us to add competition to our defensive area. He comes with good pedigree having played regularly for Bradford City last season during his loan spells.

“He is a real presence at the back as well as being mobile too.”

The pair bring Cowie’s tally of January signings to four, with the Staggies having drafted in Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh and Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips earlier in the transfer window.

Conversation