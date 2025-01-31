Ross County loanee Jonathan Tomkinson on what ended NFL dream – and how chance trial led to Norwich City move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County loanee Jonathan Tomkinson on what ended NFL dream – and how chance trial led to Norwich City move

American defender Tomkinson has joined the Staggies on loan from Norwich for the remainder of the season.

Ross County defender Jonathan Tomkinson smiling during a press conference at Victoria Park.
Ross County defender Jonathan Tomkinson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Andy Skinner

Ross County defender Jonathan Tomkinson has his family to thank for keeping his interest in American football at bay as a youngster.

Tomkinson hails from Plano in Texas, where the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys are the dominant local sporting interest.

Despite showing a fondness for the bruising sport at a young age, Tomkinson says he was steered away from dreams of an NFL career and led towards soccer by his father David.

That led to a youth career with FC Dallas and Solar SC, before he moved to England with Norwich City in 2019.

Having been with the Canaries ever since, Tomkinson has now joined the Staggies on loan for the remainder of the season.

Defender Tomkinson, who is 6ft 4in, is now glad he took the path he did.

Tomkinson said: “I’m from Texas, specifically Dallas. Everyone kind of knows us for the Dallas Cowboys, and stuff like that. American football is the dominant sport.

Dak Prescott in conversation with his Dallas Cowboys team-mates during an NFL match against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dak Prescott (number four) rallies the Dallas Cowboys during a match against the Pittsburgh Steelers last October. Image: Shutterstock.

“I actually was interested in American football, but my dad never allowed me. He said it was too rough – and he was absolutely right.

“I remember when I asked him if I could sign up for our middle-school team, he said: ‘No – too dangerous.’

“In the very first game, one of my close friends broke his arm.

“I decided he was right, so I stuck to basketball and track, and football. I kept it simple.

“Football was always something that stuck the whole time through. When you grow up watching the players on TV, you start to build those aspirations.

“My dad was a big part of making sure I could try and achieve my dreams. He pushed me further.”

Chance trial with rivals Ipswich led to Norwich move

Tomkinson’s father comes from East Anglia, and revealed a chance trial with Norwich’s rivals, Ipswich Town, during a family holiday set the wheels in motion for his switch to English football six years ago.

Jonathan Tomkinson in action for Norwich City.
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “It’s a bit of a funny one. My dad is from Suffolk, which is the wrong side of the border if you are a Norwich fan.

“There was one summer I was over visiting my grandparents, and I wanted to stay fit because my season was going to start in America.

“He took me to Ipswich’s training ground – we literally just showed up and made a resume of me as a football player, and asked for training.

“That led to a trial, but their head of recruitment (Steve McGavin) moved to Norwich halfway through my trial.

“He was pretty fond of me, so about a year after that trial I went on trial with Norwich and I ended up signing there.

Jonathan Tomkinson takes a touch away from a Hibernian player for Norwich City, during a pre-season friendly at Easter Road last summer.
Jonathan Tomkinson in action for Norwich City in a pre-season friendly against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“My dream is to play in the Premier League one day. I don’t mind taking different pathways to get there, but getting into the UK was really exciting. That was the first step on where I wanted to go.”

Tomkinson has American dream

Closer to home, Tomkinson has racked up seven caps for the United States under-23 team, but did not make the final selection for last summer’s Olympics in Paris.

At 22, Tomkinson knows he has time on his side in pursuing the dream of full international recognition – particularly with his country one of three host nations of next year’s World Cup.

Tomkinson said: “It was a great experience. That was preparation for the Olympics, which I narrowly missed out on.

Ross County players Jack Grieves (left), Jonathan Tomkinson (centre) and Kieran Phillips (right) reporting for duty outside Victoria Park on matchday.
Ross County’s Jack Grieves, Jonathan Tomkinson and Kieran Phillips. Image: SNS

“But there have been quite a few players from that team who have either already played with the first team, or have a chance to play with them as well.

“A lot of those players are playing in first divisions around the world. It’s a great group of players, and to be involved with that was very special.

“The World Cup is probably a bit of a long shot at the minute, but I still have the ambition.

Dallas has got the most games, and I would love to play back at home.”

Staggies move has rekindled defender’s first-team drive

Tomkinson has made three first team appearances for Norwich, with his greatest exposure to first team football coming last season when he made 28 appearances in a loan spell with Bradford City.

Having not previously played this season, Tomkinson was thrilled to get a feel for first team football again last weekend when Don Cowie handed him his debut from the start in the 1-1 draw with Hibernian.

Jonathan Tomkinson takes a touch of the ball for Ross County on his Premiership debut against Hibernian.
Jonathan Tomkinson in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Tomkinson, who could face Rangers in the Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday, added: “I played a lot of games last season, and probably spoiled in the sense I got used to playing in a big stadium with lots of fans, and playing meaningful games.

“I got really used to that. To have that taken away in the last six months just made my drive 10 times higher.

“I was really eager to get back to that atmosphere, and experience that again.”

