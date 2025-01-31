Ross County loanee Jonathan Tomkinson on what ended NFL dream – and how chance trial led to Norwich City move

Ross County defender Jonathan Tomkinson has his family to thank for keeping his interest in American football at bay as a youngster.

Tomkinson hails from Plano in Texas, where the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys are the dominant local sporting interest.

Despite showing a fondness for the bruising sport at a young age, Tomkinson says he was steered away from dreams of an NFL career and led towards soccer by his father David.

That led to a youth career with FC Dallas and Solar SC, before he moved to England with Norwich City in 2019.

Having been with the Canaries ever since, Tomkinson has now joined the Staggies on loan for the remainder of the season.

Defender Tomkinson, who is 6ft 4in, is now glad he took the path he did.

Tomkinson said: “I’m from Texas, specifically Dallas. Everyone kind of knows us for the Dallas Cowboys, and stuff like that. American football is the dominant sport.

“I actually was interested in American football, but my dad never allowed me. He said it was too rough – and he was absolutely right.

“I remember when I asked him if I could sign up for our middle-school team, he said: ‘No – too dangerous.’

“In the very first game, one of my close friends broke his arm.

“I decided he was right, so I stuck to basketball and track, and football. I kept it simple.

“Football was always something that stuck the whole time through. When you grow up watching the players on TV, you start to build those aspirations.

“My dad was a big part of making sure I could try and achieve my dreams. He pushed me further.”

Chance trial with rivals Ipswich led to Norwich move

Tomkinson’s father comes from East Anglia, and revealed a chance trial with Norwich’s rivals, Ipswich Town, during a family holiday set the wheels in motion for his switch to English football six years ago.

He added: “It’s a bit of a funny one. My dad is from Suffolk, which is the wrong side of the border if you are a Norwich fan.

“There was one summer I was over visiting my grandparents, and I wanted to stay fit because my season was going to start in America.

“He took me to Ipswich’s training ground – we literally just showed up and made a resume of me as a football player, and asked for training.

“That led to a trial, but their head of recruitment (Steve McGavin) moved to Norwich halfway through my trial.

“He was pretty fond of me, so about a year after that trial I went on trial with Norwich and I ended up signing there.

“My dream is to play in the Premier League one day. I don’t mind taking different pathways to get there, but getting into the UK was really exciting. That was the first step on where I wanted to go.”

Tomkinson has American dream

Closer to home, Tomkinson has racked up seven caps for the United States under-23 team, but did not make the final selection for last summer’s Olympics in Paris.

At 22, Tomkinson knows he has time on his side in pursuing the dream of full international recognition – particularly with his country one of three host nations of next year’s World Cup.

Tomkinson said: “It was a great experience. That was preparation for the Olympics, which I narrowly missed out on.

“But there have been quite a few players from that team who have either already played with the first team, or have a chance to play with them as well.

“A lot of those players are playing in first divisions around the world. It’s a great group of players, and to be involved with that was very special.

“The World Cup is probably a bit of a long shot at the minute, but I still have the ambition.

“Dallas has got the most games, and I would love to play back at home.”

Staggies move has rekindled defender’s first-team drive

Tomkinson has made three first team appearances for Norwich, with his greatest exposure to first team football coming last season when he made 28 appearances in a loan spell with Bradford City.

Having not previously played this season, Tomkinson was thrilled to get a feel for first team football again last weekend when Don Cowie handed him his debut from the start in the 1-1 draw with Hibernian.

Tomkinson, who could face Rangers in the Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday, added: “I played a lot of games last season, and probably spoiled in the sense I got used to playing in a big stadium with lots of fans, and playing meaningful games.

“I got really used to that. To have that taken away in the last six months just made my drive 10 times higher.

“I was really eager to get back to that atmosphere, and experience that again.”