Ross County 1-1 Hibernian: Don Cowie reaction as young trio play key part in Staggies’ point

Ross County struck back to earn a 1-1 draw against Hibernian – with three of their promising young talents having a big helping hand in the result.

It was a tale of two penalties for the Staggies in Dingwall, after Jordan White saw his first-half effort saved by Jordan Smith. Hibs quickly took advantage to gain the lead through Dylan Levitt’s strike three minutes before the interval.

Cowie, who handed a first start to teenager George Robesten, showed his faith in the club’s young talent by introducing Andrew Macleod and Dylan Smith during the second half – with all three having just returned from loan spells.

With time running out for the Staggies to find a leveller, Macleod combined with Robesten, whose cross to the near post found Kieran Phillips who was hauled down by goalkeeper Smith as he tried to turn the ball goalwards.

Ronan Hale assumed spot-kick duties, and he duly sent Smith the wrong way to secure a point.

‘Great reflection of Staggies’ academy’

Staggies boss Don Cowie has been keen to underline his belief in the young trio in recent weeks, with the Staggies boss delighted to see them step up to the mark.

He said: “I believe they are ready to be a part of our group. That’s why they’re here and that’s why certain players have left the club.

“It’s a great reflection of our academy to have three players on against one of the biggest teams in this country.

“It’s important that we get our own players coming through, and they are three of a number we have high hopes for.

“They had a big impact on us getting a point from the game.

“They will take big belief from that. I showed belief in them to put Andrew and Dylan on, and starting George.

“We were playing against a very good team and I didn’t hesitate to put them on the pitch, and that’s because of what I see every day from them.

“It’s now up to them to keep working hard to keep progressing.”

Hibs were forced to make the trip to the Highlands earlier than planned on Friday in order to avoid the effects of Storm Eowyn, with Caley Thistle providing a one-off training base.

Even after making their journey, the heavy overnight rain threatened to put paid to the fixture, however to the visitors’ relief the pitch was deemed playable following a 9.45am inspection.

Cowie shuffled pack following cup defeat

The Staggies were looking to make a triumphant return to league action, having exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of Livingston the previous week.

Don Cowie mixed up his side following the extra-time defeat, making four changes. There was a debut for Jonathan Tomkinson, and a first start for Zac Ashworth in the backline, while skipper Connor Randall was back in the starting line-up.

Young winger Robesten was also pitched into action for his first senior start, having recently returned from a loan spell with Brora Rangers.

Kacper Lopata was sidelined with a groin injury, with Nohan Kenneh ineligible to face his parent club, while Ronan Hale and George Harmon dropped to the bench.

Clear-cut openings were few and far between in the early exchanges, however Robesten looked eager to embrace his opportunity, showing a willingness to run at the Hibs rearguard.

The Staggies were handed the perfect chance to take the lead on the half-hour mark when a Noah Chilvers cross was missed by James Brown, but a VAR intervention ruled that it came off the arm of Nicky Cadden before forcing goalkeeper Jordan Smith into action.

Referee David Dickinson awarded the spot-kick after checking the monitor, however Jordan White was unable to take advantage, as his low effort was comfortably gathered by the Hibs goalkeeper.

White had impressively dispatched his last two penalties, however his saved effort saw him become the third Staggies’ striker this season to fail to convert from 12 yards.

Visitors took lift from Smith’s penalty save

Hibs took a clear boost from the penalty save, and they took the lead just three minutes before the interval. After a corner fell to Dwight Gayle, a clever backheeled pass picked out Levitt, who sent a cushioned low effort beyond Jordan Amissah.

Cowie shook up his side at various stages through the second half, with Andrew Macleod and Dylan Smith joining fellow teenager Robesten on the pitch. Kieran Phillips and Hale were also brought on to add a fresh attacking dimension to the Staggies’ side.

Hibs had looked to be in control, and it took a fine save from Amissah to thwart a powerful strike by Martin Boyle from the edge of the box.

County were handed a second opportunity from the spot five minutes from time, with Cowie thrilled with the impact of his youngsters in the move which led to Hale’s 10th goal of the campaign.

Cowie added: “The game changes on a moment of quality from first Andrew MacLeod, then George Robesten’s cross to Kieran Phillips getting across the front post which got us the penalty.

“You’re always happy to get a point when you’re trailing with five minutes to go.

“It stresses the importance of the message that the game can change at any moment.

“At certain stages this season we’ve let ourselves down by allowing games to get away from us. It would have been easy to go gung ho in the second half and allow a very good Hibs team to exploit us, but we made sure that wasn’t the case.”

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-3): Amissah 6; Wright 6, Tomkinson 7, Campbell 6; Brown 5 (Smith 82), Randall 6, Nisbet 5 (Macleod 63), Ashworth 6 (Hale 70); Robesten 7, Chilvers 7; White 5 (Phillips 63).

Subs not used: Laidlaw; Allardice, Harmon, Telfer, Reid.

HIBERNIAN (3-4-1-2): Smith 7; O’Hora 6, Bushiri 6, Iredale 6; C Cadden 7, Triantis 7, Levitt 7 (Moriah-Welsh 64), N Cadden 6 (Obita 64); Campbell 6; Boyle 6, Gayle 6 (Bowie 72).

Subs not used: Bursik, Miller, Kwon, Hoilett, Molotnikov, Kukharevych.

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 4,003

Man of the match: George Robesten