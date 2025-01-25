Ross County 1-1 Hibernian: Don Cowie reaction as young trio play key part in Staggies’ point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County 1-1 Hibernian: Don Cowie reaction as young trio play key part in Staggies’ point

County fell behind to Dylan Levitt's first-half strike, but Ronan Hale's late penalty earned them a draw in Dingwall.

By Andy Skinner
George Robesten congratulates Ronan Hale on his goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
George Robesten congratulates Ronan Hale on his goal for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County struck back to earn a 1-1 draw against Hibernian – with three of their promising young talents having a big helping hand in the result.

It was a tale of two penalties for the Staggies in Dingwall, after Jordan White saw his first-half effort saved by Jordan Smith. Hibs quickly took advantage to gain the lead through Dylan Levitt’s strike three minutes before the interval.

Cowie, who handed a first start to teenager George Robesten, showed his faith in the club’s young talent by introducing Andrew Macleod and Dylan Smith during the second half – with all three having just returned from loan spells.

George Robesten in action against Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

With time running out for the Staggies to find a leveller, Macleod combined with Robesten, whose cross to the near post found Kieran Phillips who was hauled down by goalkeeper Smith as he tried to turn the ball goalwards.

Ronan Hale assumed spot-kick duties, and he duly sent Smith the wrong way to secure a point.

‘Great reflection of Staggies’ academy’

Staggies boss Don Cowie has been keen to underline his belief in the young trio in recent weeks, with the Staggies boss delighted to see them step up to the mark.

He said: “I believe they are ready to be a part of our group. That’s why they’re here and that’s why certain players have left the club.

“It’s a great reflection of our academy to have three players on against one of the biggest teams in this country.

“It’s important that we get our own players coming through, and they are three of a number we have high hopes for.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“They had a big impact on us getting a point from the game.

“They will take big belief from that. I showed belief in them to put Andrew and Dylan on, and starting George.

“We were playing against a very good team and I didn’t hesitate to put them on the pitch, and that’s because of what I see every day from them.

“It’s now up to them to keep working hard to keep progressing.”

Hibs were forced to make the trip to the Highlands earlier than planned on Friday in order to avoid the effects of Storm Eowyn, with Caley Thistle providing a one-off training base.

Even after making their journey, the heavy overnight rain threatened to put paid to the fixture, however to the visitors’ relief the pitch was deemed playable following a 9.45am inspection.

Cowie shuffled pack following cup defeat

The Staggies were looking to make a triumphant return to league action, having exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of Livingston the previous week.

Don Cowie mixed up his side following the extra-time defeat, making four changes. There was a debut for Jonathan Tomkinson, and a first start for Zac Ashworth in the backline, while skipper Connor Randall was back in the starting line-up.

Jonathan Tomkinson in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Young winger Robesten was also pitched into action for his first senior start, having recently returned from a loan spell with Brora Rangers.

Kacper Lopata was sidelined with a groin injury, with Nohan Kenneh ineligible to face his parent club, while Ronan Hale and George Harmon dropped to the bench.

Clear-cut openings were few and far between in the early exchanges, however Robesten looked eager to embrace his opportunity, showing a willingness to run at the Hibs rearguard.

The Staggies were handed the perfect chance to take the lead on the half-hour mark when a Noah Chilvers cross was missed by James Brown, but a VAR intervention ruled that it came off the arm of Nicky Cadden before forcing goalkeeper Jordan Smith into action.

Referee David Dickinson awarded the spot-kick after checking the monitor, however Jordan White was unable to take advantage, as his low effort was comfortably gathered by the Hibs goalkeeper.

White had impressively dispatched his last two penalties, however his saved effort saw him become the third Staggies’ striker this season to fail to convert from 12 yards.

Visitors took lift from Smith’s penalty save

Hibs took a clear boost from the penalty save, and they took the lead just three minutes before the interval. After a corner fell to Dwight Gayle, a clever backheeled pass picked out Levitt, who sent a cushioned low effort beyond Jordan Amissah.

Dylan Levitt celebrates his opener against Ross County. Image: SNS

Cowie shook up his side at various stages through the second half, with Andrew Macleod and Dylan Smith joining fellow teenager Robesten on the pitch. Kieran Phillips and Hale were also brought on to add a fresh attacking dimension to the Staggies’ side.

Hibs had looked to be in control, and it took a fine save from Amissah to thwart a powerful strike by Martin Boyle from the edge of the box.

County were handed a second opportunity from the spot five minutes from time, with Cowie thrilled with the impact of his youngsters in the move which led to Hale’s 10th goal of the campaign.

Ronan Hale celebrates netting against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “The game changes on a moment of quality from first Andrew MacLeod, then George Robesten’s cross to Kieran Phillips getting across the front post which got us the penalty.

“You’re always happy to get a point when you’re trailing with five minutes to go.

“It stresses the importance of the message that the game can change at any moment.

“At certain stages this season we’ve let ourselves down by allowing games to get away from us. It would have been easy to go gung ho in the second half and allow a very good Hibs team to exploit us, but we made sure that wasn’t the case.”

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-3): Amissah 6; Wright 6, Tomkinson 7, Campbell 6; Brown 5 (Smith 82), Randall 6, Nisbet 5 (Macleod 63), Ashworth 6 (Hale 70); Robesten 7, Chilvers 7; White 5 (Phillips 63).

Subs not used: Laidlaw; Allardice, Harmon, Telfer, Reid.

HIBERNIAN (3-4-1-2): Smith 7; O’Hora 6, Bushiri 6, Iredale 6; C Cadden 7, Triantis 7, Levitt 7 (Moriah-Welsh 64), N Cadden 6 (Obita 64); Campbell 6; Boyle 6, Gayle 6 (Bowie 72).

Subs not used: Bursik, Miller, Kwon, Hoilett, Molotnikov, Kukharevych.

Referee: David Dickinson

Attendance: 4,003

Man of the match: George Robesten

Conversation