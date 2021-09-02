Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Robertson urges Scotland to turn up for 90 minutes to keep World Cup aspirations alive

By Jamie Durent
September 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson has demanded his side deliver a 90-minute performance to get their World Cup aspirations back on track.

A 2-0 defeat in Copenhagen against Denmark last night came courtesy of two first-half goals, with Scotland delivering a very poor display in the first 45 minutes.

They were able to claim back some respectability in the second period but the damage had already been done, by goals from Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle.

Scotland have taken five points from their opening four games, sitting fourth in the group behind the Danes, Israel and Austria.

Scotland's Ryan Fraser looks dejected after they concede the first goal against Denmark.
Robertson said: “Denmark are the number one seeds and they have beaten everyone they have played so far. We wanted to be the team to take points off them but we’ve got a massive two games coming up.

“We know what we need to do. We’re still right in it but we need to pick up points – that’s the only way to get back in the group.

“Denmark have beaten everyone in the group and if they continue to do so, number one will be them. With the other teams it’s still pretty close and we’ve still to play them.

“We believe. We can take positives from the second half but we need to start like that. We need to put in a 90 minutes like that if we want to get anything out of the next two games.

“You can’t, at this level, put in a 45-minute performance. You need to put in a full 90; today we didn’t do that and got punished for it.”

Daniel Wass heads in the opener for Denmark against Scotland.
It was Denmark’s first game at home following a successful Euro 2020 campaign, which took them to the semi-finals.

Scotland wanted to quieten the fervent home support in the first half but did the opposite, giving them encouragement by conceding twice in quick succession.

Robertson added: “We knew they were going to try get off to a fast start, the first time back in front of this crowd after a fantastic Euros. Our aim before the game was to try quieten them down but we didn’t manage that.

“When you find yourself 2-0 down against a really good time then it’s an uphill battle. We just didn’t have enough.

“I don’t think we adapted to their formation quick enough. Their wingers were going inside and finding pockets of space behind our midfield and I think we were all too deep.

“We couldn’t get pressure on the ball and I think in the second half you saw that. We were five or 10 yards higher up and started getting pressure on the centre-backs but unfortunately it was too little too late.

“When you gift two goals, which we did tonight, unfortunately at this level I don’t think you’re going to get anything out of the game.”

