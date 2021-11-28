Aberdeen juniors Banks o’ Dee stun East Fife to reach Scottish Cup fourth round for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Aberdeen juniors Banks o’ Dee stun East Fife to reach Scottish Cup fourth round for the first time

By Reporter
November 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee celebrate Mark Gilmour's winning goal.
Banks o' Dee celebrate Mark Gilmour's winning goal.

Banks o’ Dee produced a superb display to dump League One East Fife out of the Scottish Cup at Spain Park.

The Aberdeen juniors recovering from the loss of an early goal to win it through goals from Kane Winton and Mark Gilmour with East Fife finishing the game with nine men.

It is the first time that Banks o’ Dee have reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup and Dee co-manager Jamie Watt was thrilled with his side’s display.

Kane Winton and Banks o’ Dee co-Manager Jamie Watt celebrate at the end of the game. Picture by Kath Flannery.  

He said: “I’m so impressed by every one of my players. To beat a League One team and do it in the style we did is some achievement.

“They (East Fife) started the game well, as you’d expect them to, but we planned for that, and from the moment we got the equaliser I thought we were the better side.

“We went for it with 20 minutes to go, bringing off defensive midfielder Marc Young and bringing Mark Gilmour back into the middle, and it certainly paid off.

“I don’t think the (first) red card changed much, I think we were already on top and it was them who lost their discipline.”

Mark Gilmour celebrates Kane Winton’s opener for Banks o’ Dee. 

Banks o’ Dee captain Kane Winton will miss the Scottish Cup fourth round tie after being booked.

Watt added: “I really feel for Kane, he’s a massive player for us and it seems harsh that he’ll miss the next game when we’ve already played three games in the competition, while some teams will be playing their first game.”

After a tentative opening, Jamie Semple gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute, latching onto a Fraser Hobday clearance and producing an excellent lobbed finish from 35 yards.

Ten minutes later Conor McManus flicked a ball through for Kyle Connell in the penalty area and his stinging drive was palmed away well by Hobday.

Dee levelled matters in the 28th minute when a free kick pinballed around the six-yard box before being bundled home by Kane Winton.

Michael Philipson and Lachie MacLeod then combined well for the home side, but Macleod’s effort from the edge of the box was straight at the keeper.

Banks o’ Dee are through to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup for the first time in their history. 

Philipson then drew an excellent save from Jude Smith, latching onto a long ball, cutting inside and unleashing a ferocious shot that Smith did well to beat clear.

Five minutes from the break, Liam Watt played a good ball in to Connell on the left of the area and his blasted effort was saved well by Hobday to keep it level at the break.

After a scrappy opening to the second half, Aaron Dunsmore produced a superb block to deny Philipson from 15 yards as he latched onto a cutback from Gilmour on the right.

Hobday then did well to keep the ball out from close range after Connell got on the end of a free kick from Scott Mercer on the right.

Banks o’ Dee’s Michael Philipson on the attack for the Spain Park side. 

Sixteen minutes from time, Dunsmore was shown a red card for a lunging challenge on Robert Armstrong and from the resultant free kick, sub Lewis Crosbie rifled a volley just over the crossbar.

The home side took advantage of the extra man six minutes later when Armstrong’s corner broke to Gilmour, and he composed himself before rifling the ball high into the net from eight yards to put Dee in front.

A frustrated Scott Mercer was sent off for kicking the ball away in injury time, compounding the misery for the beaten Fifers.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]