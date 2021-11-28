Aberdeen juniors Banks o’ Dee stun East Fife to reach Scottish Cup fourth round for the first time

Banks o’ Dee produced a superb display to dump League One East Fife out of the Scottish Cup at Spain Park.

The Aberdeen juniors recovering from the loss of an early goal to win it through goals from Kane Winton and Mark Gilmour with East Fife finishing the game with nine men.

It is the first time that Banks o’ Dee have reached the fourth round of the Scottish Cup and Dee co-manager Jamie Watt was thrilled with his side’s display.

He said: “I’m so impressed by every one of my players. To beat a League One team and do it in the style we did is some achievement.

“They (East Fife) started the game well, as you’d expect them to, but we planned for that, and from the moment we got the equaliser I thought we were the better side.

“We went for it with 20 minutes to go, bringing off defensive midfielder Marc Young and bringing Mark Gilmour back into the middle, and it certainly paid off.

“I don’t think the (first) red card changed much, I think we were already on top and it was them who lost their discipline.”

Banks o’ Dee captain Kane Winton will miss the Scottish Cup fourth round tie after being booked.

Watt added: “I really feel for Kane, he’s a massive player for us and it seems harsh that he’ll miss the next game when we’ve already played three games in the competition, while some teams will be playing their first game.”

After a tentative opening, Jamie Semple gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute, latching onto a Fraser Hobday clearance and producing an excellent lobbed finish from 35 yards.

Ten minutes later Conor McManus flicked a ball through for Kyle Connell in the penalty area and his stinging drive was palmed away well by Hobday.

Dee levelled matters in the 28th minute when a free kick pinballed around the six-yard box before being bundled home by Kane Winton.

Michael Philipson and Lachie MacLeod then combined well for the home side, but Macleod’s effort from the edge of the box was straight at the keeper.

Philipson then drew an excellent save from Jude Smith, latching onto a long ball, cutting inside and unleashing a ferocious shot that Smith did well to beat clear.

Five minutes from the break, Liam Watt played a good ball in to Connell on the left of the area and his blasted effort was saved well by Hobday to keep it level at the break.

After a scrappy opening to the second half, Aaron Dunsmore produced a superb block to deny Philipson from 15 yards as he latched onto a cutback from Gilmour on the right.

Hobday then did well to keep the ball out from close range after Connell got on the end of a free kick from Scott Mercer on the right.

Sixteen minutes from time, Dunsmore was shown a red card for a lunging challenge on Robert Armstrong and from the resultant free kick, sub Lewis Crosbie rifled a volley just over the crossbar.

The home side took advantage of the extra man six minutes later when Armstrong’s corner broke to Gilmour, and he composed himself before rifling the ball high into the net from eight yards to put Dee in front.

A frustrated Scott Mercer was sent off for kicking the ball away in injury time, compounding the misery for the beaten Fifers.