Richard Gordon: Steve Clarke has made international breaks fun again for Scotland fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Richard Gordon: Steve Clarke has made international breaks fun again for Scotland fans

By Richard Gordon
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army.

For a number of years, the seemingly interminable international breaks were little more than a frustrating series of interludes for Scotland fans, disrupting the domestic season, and preventing club sides from getting any sort of proper momentum until almost halfway through their campaigns.

There were occasional highs for the national side, but not too many, and there were times when I came to dread them.

Steve Clarke began to change that, the qualification for Euro 2020 certainly had us all engaged, and he has built on that, to the extent I think most football fans have once again fallen in love with his Scotland team.

His record in the Nations League has been excellent.

We should have topped the section last time round, but took our eye of the ball post-Serbia, and somehow missed out by finishing with back-to-back defeats in Slovakia and Israel. That cost us a guaranteed place in the play-offs for the Qatar World Cup Finals.

Clarke made no such mistake this time round.

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scores to make it 3-0 during the UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine at Hampden.

While the summer wasn’t hugely inspiring; the routine wins over Armenia sandwiching the capitulation in Dublin, the manager rallied his squad, and pointed to the disappointment of losing out in the play-offs – which we had secured at the second time of asking – as a reason why the June performances had been sub-par.

Both he, and the players, got it right in the recent round of fixtures.

The win over Ukraine produced some of the best football the national side has played in years, they had to dig in and show real battling qualities in coming from behind to beat Ireland, and then put in a dogged defensive display in Krakow to secure the point that was all they needed.

Scotland’s Ryan Christie converts a penalty to make it 2-1 against Republic of Ireland.

As Steve said, three very different performances, and three very good results. Any team has to be able to adapt to the opposition, and to varying circumstances, if they are to be successful. The Scots did that in the trio of matches, and he has every right to be exceptionally proud of the group.

The goalless draw against Ukraine was perhaps the most noteworthy.

Shorn of seven defenders, eight if you include Scott McTominay, Clarke stuck with his back four, put together a makeshift line-up, and was rewarded by those he selected. The injury call-offs he has suffered have been remarkable. In all three games, he had to substitute both full-backs, and Jack Hendry was the only one to start each match.

A week ago, the back four of Hickey, Hendry, Porteous and Taylor could not have been predicted by anyone, but he put them together, organised them, and got the scoreline he required.

Ryan Porteous, inevitably, got many headlines. While I do think some of the praise he received was over the top – he got dragged out of position too often for my liking – the Hibernian defender did put in a largely disciplined and impressive performance, and his stoppage-time challenge in the box was outstanding.

If he concentrates on that side of his game, he may yet shake off the “bad boy” image he has brought upon himself.

There is now so much to look forward to for Scotland: promotion to league A, a guaranteed Euro 2024 play-off spot, and crucially, a pot two seeding in the qualification draw.

This has been one international break I have thoroughly enjoyed.

Massive day ahead for Cove Rangers

Even at this relatively early stage of the season, there is a massive game at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Cove Rangers and Arbroath are separated by a single goal at the bottom of the Championship. A win for either today would not only give them a points and psychological edge; it would also have the teams just above them looking over their shoulders.

Clearly, I want to see Cove end their run of matches without a victory, and there have been signs of late we are ready to do that.

Having worked at every game this season, I can say honestly there has only been one – the shocker against Ayr United – where we haven’t been in contention, and the back-to-back draws against Hamilton and Partick stopped the losing sequence.

I get the feeling this will not be a 90 minutes for the faint-hearted!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Sky Sports cameras before a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers. The broadcaster has struck a deal to screen Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) games for the first time.
Rachel Corsie: Sky deal looks game-changing for Scottish women's football - just look what…
Orkney manager Charlie Alway.
Orkney boss Charlie Alway believes North Caledonian League has never been stronger
From left, East End captain Finlay Johnston and Culter captain Richie Petrie with the Grill League Cup. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Junior football: Culter and East End ready to compete for the first silverware of…
Scotland's Aaron Hickey (left) and Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match at the Stadion Cracovii in Krakow, Poland.
Scotland fan view: An excellent Nations League campaign will mean easier nights ahead
Scotland fans in the stands show their support prior to the match at the Stadion Cracovii in Krakow, Poland.
'Hendry and Porteous were outstanding' - Tartan Army react after Scotland win promotion to…
Scotland's Aaron Hickey (left) and Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match at the Stadion Cracovii in Krakow, Poland. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Scotland. Photo credit should read: Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Analysis: Supporting defensive cast deliver for Scotland when it mattered most
Callum McGregor of Scotland celebrates at full-time after beating Republic of Ireland 2-1.
Scotland's Callum McGregor calls for balance of aggression and calm heads in Nations League…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Duncan Shearer: Final step will be the biggest for Scotland
Scotland's Anthony Ralston celebrates scoring against Armenia in June.
Anthony Ralston ready to answer Scotland full-back SOS for Nations League clash with Ukraine
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks