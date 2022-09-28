Scotland fan view: An excellent Nations League campaign will mean easier nights ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland fan view: An excellent Nations League campaign will mean easier nights ahead

By Chris Crighton
September 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Scotland's Aaron Hickey (left) and Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match at the Stadion Cracovii in Krakow, Poland.
Scotland's Aaron Hickey (left) and Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match at the Stadion Cracovii in Krakow, Poland.

Perhaps the fact that their opponents were also on foreign soil was a significant factor.

But for the first half at least, this was about as comfortable as a Scotland side has looked overseas for many a day.

The key is possession. The more of it a team is able to retain, the less pressure they will find themselves absorbing. Attack may not always be the best form of defence, but it is usually a better one than sitting deep and hoping to avoid puncture for ninety minutes.

Scotland, long one of Europe’s less aesthetic footballing nations, have at last alighted upon a squad which is filled with players who are calm and skilled with the ball at their feet – enough of them in the forward, midfield and full-back areas to provide lengthy periods where their opponents must worry about them rather than the other way around.

It was only when the Scots grew close enough to taste the rewards on offer that they reverted to type, indulging in a backs-to-the-wall second half that cut things finer than they needed to be. That, for a nation grown unused to tournament success and whose most famed results have been won with sleeves rolled up, can be forgiven as inexperience.

But in the end, they gained the point they required for an excellent group triumph, and it may have earned them easier nights ahead. The playoff guarantee was in truth a side issue – the runners-up will almost certainly be there too – for it is seeding position where the big prize lies.

This draw means Scotland will avoid England, France and the Czech Republic in Euro 2024 qualifying, instead receiving a pot three country such as Armenia, Albania or Montenegro. Yesterday’s could, a couple of years from now, be viewed as a seminal result.

