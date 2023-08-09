Aberdeen Women already feeling benefit of full-time manager Clint Lancaster, says forward Hannah Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women already feeling benefit of full-time manager Clint Lancaster, says forward Hannah Stewart

Lancaster will take charge of his first competitive Dons game when they start their SWPL campaign against Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart unleashes a shot in a pre-season friendly against St Johnstone
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart believes the Dons are already reaping the rewards of having a full-time manager.

Clint Lancaster was appointed boss earlier this summer, becoming the first-ever full-time coach of the women’s team.

The Englishman will take charge of his first competitive game this Sunday when Aberdeen host Motherwell in their SWPL season opener at Balmoral Stadium.

And only a month after his arrival, Stewart believes the Dons will start the campaign with Lancaster’s impact already evident.

The forward said: “Clint has come in as our first full-time manager and he’s been driving the standards and demanding we bring up the intensity.

“Training has been great and we’ve had a good pre-season under him. The results from three very different games have been good and we’ve learned different things from each of them.

Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“As a collective group we’ve been trying to do what Clint has asked of us and I think it’s going to be an exciting season for us.

“He’s full-time so has a lot of time to prepare the sessions and work on the teams in the league.

“He’s come up from England, so it was probably a bit unfamiliar to him.

“But when we’re not in at training, he’s working in the background looking at the teams, so there has been a lot more analysis.

“We’ve had more of a focus on us, too, and he’s been able to implement exactly how he wants us to play.”

Stewart wants to cement place in ‘attacking’ Dons side

What can we expect to see from Lancaster’s Dons this season? Stewart believes Aberdeen will offer an attacking style of football.

Such a style has been clear throughout the Dons’ pre-season, with 15 goals scored over three friendlies, including an 11-1 win over SWPL 2 outfit St Johnstone – a game in which Stewart netted four times.

She said: “Winning the ball back is massive. Our focus has been (that) if we don’t have the ball then we work hard to get it back.

“When we do have the ball, we want to play and be positive going forward. It’s about having that freedom in the final third, but having bodies back so we can defend as well.

“It’s a really positive style of play and it’s an attacking style which suits me as a forward player.”

Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates with captain Nadine Hanssen after scoring in Aberdeen’s pre-season win over St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

After scoring six times in the SWPL last season, Stewart is hoping to have an impact again this season and has targeted a place in Lancaster’s starting XI.

She said: “I want to be in the team and playing regularly. I want to be able to keep my starting position and hopefully score goals.

“Personally I want to be better than I was last season. I want to score more goals and get more assists, but just make sure that when I do start I make the most of that opportunity and try start again the next week.

“I’m feeling fit. I’ve done a lot of hard work in the off-season and have come back into training and worked hard there.

“As a group we’re all ready to go for Sunday. We’ve prepared well and we’re looking forward to the season starting.”

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women's SWPL opponents.
A guide to Aberdeen Women's 2023-24 SWPL opponents
Morocco players wave their flag celebrating after qualifying into the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup
Rachel Corsie: It's impossible to predict what might happen next at the Women's World…
Aberdeen Women's new captain Nadine Hanssen pictured at the club's training base, Cormack Park.
From playing against the world's best to being a part of the Dons family…
Aberdeen Women signing Hannah Insch pictured at the club's training base Cormack Park.
Oz to Abz: Hannah Insch's journey from Australia to signing for Aberdeen Women
Australia looked dejected after their World Cup defeat to Nigeria
Rachel Corsie: Are co-hosts Australia heading out before Women's World Cup knockouts?
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Liverpool against Aston Villa in the FA WSL.
Aberdeen Women sign England youth international keeper Faye Kirby on loan from Liverpool in…
CR0042842, Danny Law, Aberdeen. The McLeman Cup final - Culter v Stonehaven at Spain Park, Aberdeen. Picture of winners Culter Friday, May 12th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North sides discover Scottish Cup and Women's Scottish Cup preliminary round opponents
Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster
Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster makes double signing in Hannah Insch and Laura Holden
275 years of sport across the north and north-east.
275 years of sport across the north and north-east
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Listen: Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell reflects on memories spanning two decades

Conversation