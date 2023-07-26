Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster makes double signing in Hannah Insch and Laura Holden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster makes double signing in Hannah Insch and Laura Holden

Insch first started playing football in Kintore aged five, before moving to Australia, while Holden joins from English third-tier side Cheltenham Town Ladies.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster
Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster has made his first signings as new Dons boss, with striker Hannah Insch and midfielder Laura Holden joining the club.

Insch is originally from the north-east and started playing football in Kintore, before moving to Perth, Australia.

In Australia, Insch played for Joondalup City Football Club, Northern Redbacks Women’s Soccer Club, before turning out for Perth RedStar FC in 2022 and 2023, where she featured for their U21s squad and senior team.

Insch played in the Dons’ pre-season win over Spartans on Sunday, and Lancaster is delighted to add the forward to his ranks.

He said: “I am pleased to add Hannah to the group. She will be able to offer us a lot of pace in our attack and will cause problems for defenders in this league.

“Hannah has impressed me with her work rate and her desire to always want the ball. She has experience playing in the first division in Australia and is still young with lots of potential.”

Having grown up supporting Aberdeen, Insch says, signing for the club is a dream come true.

She added: “I am very excited to sign for Aberdeen. I started playing football when I was five in Kintore, and I’ve grown up supporting Aberdeen, so it’s always been a dream of mine to play for the club.

“It shows me that my hard work and training is paying off and also gives me the confidence and motivation to keep on pushing to be the best player I can be.

“I’ve really enjoyed the professionalism and the intensity of training and I’m really looking forward for the season to start.”

Meanwhile, Holden makes the move north from Cheltenham Town Ladies where she had played since November 22, making 14 appearances and scoring three goals.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has penned a two-year deal with the Dons, came through the ranks at Bristol City’s academy.

Aberdeen manager Lancaster said: “I am delighted to bring in Laura.

“She will offer a physicality to our midfield as well as outstanding technical ability. She has come through a very good Bristol City Academy and, at 22, has already gained a lot of experience playing in England.

“She will fit in well within the group and will strengthen our midfield further.”

Holden is looking forward to moving to the north-east, as she said: “When I heard Aberdeen were interested I jumped at the chance to come up and meet the manager.

“It is a big move, but I joined Bristol when I was 17 years old so I am accustomed to living away from home and the two-year deal will provide security for me to push on with my career.

“All the girls were very welcoming and I felt at home straight away, so I am confident I won’t have any issues settling in.

“The facilities at the training ground are fantastic and you can tell it’s a family club. I just can’t wait to get started.”

