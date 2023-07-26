Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster makes double signing in Hannah Insch and Laura Holden

Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster has made his first signings as new Dons boss, with striker Hannah Insch and midfielder Laura Holden joining the club.

Insch is originally from the north-east and started playing football in Kintore, before moving to Perth, Australia.

In Australia, Insch played for Joondalup City Football Club, Northern Redbacks Women’s Soccer Club, before turning out for Perth RedStar FC in 2022 and 2023, where she featured for their U21s squad and senior team.

Insch played in the Dons’ pre-season win over Spartans on Sunday, and Lancaster is delighted to add the forward to his ranks.

He said: “I am pleased to add Hannah to the group. She will be able to offer us a lot of pace in our attack and will cause problems for defenders in this league.

“Hannah has impressed me with her work rate and her desire to always want the ball. She has experience playing in the first division in Australia and is still young with lots of potential.”

Having grown up supporting Aberdeen, Insch says, signing for the club is a dream come true.

She added: “I am very excited to sign for Aberdeen. I started playing football when I was five in Kintore, and I’ve grown up supporting Aberdeen, so it’s always been a dream of mine to play for the club.

“It shows me that my hard work and training is paying off and also gives me the confidence and motivation to keep on pushing to be the best player I can be.

“I’ve really enjoyed the professionalism and the intensity of training and I’m really looking forward for the season to start.”

Meanwhile, Holden makes the move north from Cheltenham Town Ladies where she had played since November 22, making 14 appearances and scoring three goals.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has penned a two-year deal with the Dons, came through the ranks at Bristol City’s academy.

Aberdeen manager Lancaster said: “I am delighted to bring in Laura.

“She will offer a physicality to our midfield as well as outstanding technical ability. She has come through a very good Bristol City Academy and, at 22, has already gained a lot of experience playing in England.

“She will fit in well within the group and will strengthen our midfield further.”

Holden is looking forward to moving to the north-east, as she said: “When I heard Aberdeen were interested I jumped at the chance to come up and meet the manager.

“It is a big move, but I joined Bristol when I was 17 years old so I am accustomed to living away from home and the two-year deal will provide security for me to push on with my career.

“All the girls were very welcoming and I felt at home straight away, so I am confident I won’t have any issues settling in.

“The facilities at the training ground are fantastic and you can tell it’s a family club. I just can’t wait to get started.”