Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster makes three new signings ahead of Scottish Cup clash

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster has hailed his three new signings, who could make their debuts in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

The Dons have made a triple signing ahead of a trip to Edinburgh to face SWPL 2 side Boroughmuir Thistle in the third round.

Goalkeeper Jeni Currie, 27, midfielder Keeley Banfield, 20, and defender Lois Edwards, 22, have penned deals until the end of the season.

Both Banfield and Edwards have moved to Aberdeen from England, with the former signing from Bridgwater United – a former club of summer arrival Laura Holden – and the latter joins from FA Championship outfit Watford.

And the Dons manager believes the duo’s eagerness to move up to the north-east of Scotland reflects their ambition as players.

He said: “It says a lot about Lois and Keeley moving up from England to play for Aberdeen.

“They can see the club want to head in the right direction.

“It says a lot about them as players and people. They care about their football, they’re passionate and want to reach the top. Credit has to go to them.

“They are brilliant additions for us. To get two players who have played in the second and third tier – which is a very competitive league and I know that from managing in it – in England is great.

“Although they are still young, they do bring a good bit of experience. They will definitely help us out this season.”

New goalkeeper brings SWPL experience to Aberdeen Women

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Currie signs for Aberdeen with plenty of SWPL experience having previously been on the books with top-flight clubs Hibernian, Hearts and Hamilton Accies.

The 27-year-old has also turned out for Northern Irish side Sion Swifts, Pirin in Bulgaria and played college football at Western Illinois University in the United States.

Lancaster said of his new addition between the sticks: “Jeni is coming in and is our oldest player now.

“She is vastly experienced and with a goalkeeper you need that, either with the level they have played at or in years – and with her there are both.

“She has been involved in the Champions League (with Hibs), she has played abroad and she’s won trophies.”

It is understood 18-year-old goalkeeper Annalisa McCann, who has started 10 SWPL matches this season, is going to be sent out on loan for the remainder of the campaign, while summer recruit Hannah Insch has returned to Australia on a permanent basis.

Scottish Cup run the aim for Lancaster’s Dons

Aberdeen travel to Meadowbank to face Boroughmuir Thistle, who sit second in SWPL 2, to start their Scottish Cup campaign – and Lancaster is hoping his side can go on a decent run.

He said: “If you’re in the cup you want to go as far as you can. You need a bit of luck with that and you need things to go your way.

“The semi-finals and final are at Hampden and that is a nice appeal for a lot of clubs.

“This is an opportunity for us to have a good to go at it. Let’s see what we can go and do.”

The Dons will be looking to put their late 2023 form, when they lost eight out of their last 11 matches in all competitions, behind them at the first opportunity in the new year.

Lancaster added: “Now is an opportunity for us to go and put some of those results behind us, but we do have a tough run coming up. It’s going to be a tough month.

“We’ve prepared the best we can in difficult conditions this week, and with it now being January we have been able to bring in some players to strengthen the squad.”