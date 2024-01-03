Policeman, teacher and now Aberdeen Women manager: Clint Lancaster’s journey to the Dons

Clint Lancaster believes his previous jobs as a police officer and as a teacher have helped shape him into a more understanding football manager.

The Englishman, who grew up just outside of Plymouth, moved to the north-east of Scotland in the summer to become the first-ever full-time manager of the Dons’ women’s team.

The 35-year-old came to the Granite City with a wealth of experience in women’s game, having previously managed Crystal Palace and Watford.

Lancaster’s coaching journey started in youth development with Plymouth Argyle, before moving to Chelsea – which is where he started working in women and girl’s football.

It was during his time in London where Lancaster balanced football coaching, which was his day job, and his role as a special constable in the Metropolitan Police.

He worked as a police officer for a year, but it was not the only time during his coaching career where he had to don a different hat as he also has experience working as a PE teacher.

“It was when I was with Chelsea that I joined the police,” Lancaster explained.

“I did the two together. I would work night shifts with the police and then I was doing my coaching during the day. It was a really busy time.

“When I was growing up, I was always interested in the police, so I always thought it was something I might go try and do.”

Helping people the core of Aberdeen Women manager’s values

The balancing act was too much and Lancaster would go on to work as a full-time coach – and eventually a full-time manager at Watford Women, who he guided to promotion to the English second tier – the FA Championship – in 2021.

His previous jobs may seem worlds apart from football, but there is an obvious common dominator between them all: Lancaster’s passion for helping others.

“I have always liked helping people,” the Aberdeen Women manager said.

“I wasn’t very academic at school. I had no time for sitting in a classroom. It just wasn’t for me. I have always been more of a practical person.

“I had always enjoyed playing football and I thought if I am not going to be a professional player then the next thing I can do to stay in the game is go into coaching.

“It (working in the police) was one of those jobs where it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

“Doing the football, I knew I loved it and I always had done. It was an easy decision to make really.”

An icon who has helped inform his managerial approach

The most recent chapter in Lancaster’s career has been graduating from the University of Liverpool with a diploma in Professional Studies in Football Management.

In that course, and, indeed, over the course of his career, the Dons boss has rubbed shoulders with several iconic names in the game, with a fellow graduate being Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler.

But there is one man, who Lancaster never got the chance to meet, that left a lasting impression on Lancaster.

“My role model would be Sir Bobby Robson,” Lancaster explained. “I have always admired him from afar.

Graduation day at Liverpool University. Diploma in professional football management.

“I never had the opportunity to meet him, but people speak so highly of him and what he achieved abroad and in England.

“The way that he conducted himself – he seemed like a great person and a really decent guy. People, like Sir Alex (Ferguson) always speak so highly of him.

“I’ve watched the ‘Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager’ documentary on Amazon Prime about 50 times. It’s ridiculous to have watched it that many times, but I just take bits from that and the way he was with his players.

“His player-management – the way he dealt with players like Paul Gascoigne – it made players want to play for him. For me, he was the pinnacle.”

Supporting players always a priority

And his adulation of Robson, as well as his passion for helping others, has helped shape Lancaster in to the coach he is today.

“I have always been someone who has enjoyed having conversations and working with players individually,” Lancaster said.

“I do care for them and always have to time to go for a coffee with them to chat about football or if there is anything else that I can support them with.

“First and foremost, they are human beings and I think it is really important to get to know them on a personal level. They will make mistakes on the pitch, but helping guide them through that is what is important.

“Maybe I get that from looking up to people like Sir Bobby Robson, but I think it is just the way I am.

“I go back to when I was a teacher and working with police – and I have always wanted to help people.

“I really enjoy working with young people and trying to help them improve – and I think that reflects in the squad that I am working with just now at Aberdeen.”