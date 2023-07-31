Oz to Abz: Hannah Insch’s journey from Australia to signing for Aberdeen Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oz to Abz: Hannah Insch’s journey from Australia to signing for Aberdeen Women

I want to pursue football and get to the highest level I can and I just knew I had to come here to take that next step," said Insch.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women signing Hannah Insch pictured at the club's training base Cormack Park.
New Aberdeen Women signing Hannah Insch. Image: supplied by Aberdeen FC.

All roads have led back to the north-east for Aberdeen Women’s new signing Hannah Insch.

The 18-year-old forward grew up in Aberdeenshire before moving to Perth, Australia in 2011 due to her dad’s work.

And after spending the majority of her life Down Under, Insch has returned to her roots to play for the Dons – with her mum, dad and sister still living on the other side of the world.

It was a move Insch, who has played for Joondalup City Football Club, Northern Redbacks Women’s Soccer Club and second- tier Perth RedStar, was desperate to make.

And with family still in Westhill, it allowed the transfer – which Insch has described as a “dream” – to come to fruition.

“I got the opportunity last year to train with the club and kept in touch with them,” said Insch.

Aberdeen Women winger Hannah Insch. Image: supplied by Aberdeen FC.

“I was offered the opportunity to come back this year, so I’ve come back to Scotland to play football.

“Football is something I want to do. I want to pursue football and get to the highest level I can and I just knew I had to come here to take that next step.

“It wasn’t as hard coming here because I’m familiar with the city and I’ve got my family here, too. If I had just been on my own then that definitely would have been much harder.”

First impression on Scottish game – and Matildas impact

Despite Insch’s interest in football starting in her back garden in Kintore aged five, it was in Australia where her love for the game really developed.

Now with the Dons, the winger is keen to make progress in Scotland and has already had a taste of what is to come next season in SWPL 1, having played in Aberdeen’s pre-season friendly against Spartans.

“From what I’ve experienced so far the Scottish game is a lot more physical than what I’m used to in Australia,” said Insch.

“The ball moves a lot quicker too and it’s high intensity.

“I want to try and break into the team and try and get that starting position every week. That’s my main goal, and then I want to try and score some goals.

“Eventually I want to get onto the semi-professional contract they offer here. That’d be my next goal and a big step in my career.”

Having grown up in Australia, Insch has an invested interest in this year’s Women’s World Cup which is currently being co-hosted by her adopted home and New Zealand.

She has witnessed the growth of the game in Oz firsthand, and knows the impact the tournament will have to progress the game even more.

“Only recently has the development of girls’ football really started to take off,” said Insch. “I grew up playing with the boys because there wasn’t many opportunities for us.

“But recently, especially over the last year, the development of women’s football has really skyrocketed.

“There has been a lot of promotion for the World Cup and a lot more people are starting to take an interest in the women’s game. It’s really nice to see men and young boys watching and supporting it.”

One player who hasn’t been able to make an impact on the pitch at the World Cup is Australia’s star striker and captain Sam Kerr due to being injured.

Australia’s Sam Kerr, centre, has not played at the World Cup due to an injury. Image: Shutterstock.

Like many others, not only in Australia but around the globe, Insch looks up to Kerr as one of her sporting heroes.

“I’ve actually met Sam Kerr at a Perth Glory game,” Insch said. “With my team back home, a lot of those girls actually used to play with her because they’re ex-Perth Glory players.

“I definitely look up to Sam and the Matildas.”

