Oz to Abz: Hannah Insch’s journey from Australia to signing for Aberdeen Women

All roads have led back to the north-east for Aberdeen Women’s new signing Hannah Insch.

The 18-year-old forward grew up in Aberdeenshire before moving to Perth, Australia in 2011 due to her dad’s work.

And after spending the majority of her life Down Under, Insch has returned to her roots to play for the Dons – with her mum, dad and sister still living on the other side of the world.

It was a move Insch, who has played for Joondalup City Football Club, Northern Redbacks Women’s Soccer Club and second- tier Perth RedStar, was desperate to make.

And with family still in Westhill, it allowed the transfer – which Insch has described as a “dream” – to come to fruition.

“I got the opportunity last year to train with the club and kept in touch with them,” said Insch.

“I was offered the opportunity to come back this year, so I’ve come back to Scotland to play football.

“Football is something I want to do. I want to pursue football and get to the highest level I can and I just knew I had to come here to take that next step.

“It wasn’t as hard coming here because I’m familiar with the city and I’ve got my family here, too. If I had just been on my own then that definitely would have been much harder.”

First impression on Scottish game – and Matildas impact

Despite Insch’s interest in football starting in her back garden in Kintore aged five, it was in Australia where her love for the game really developed.

Now with the Dons, the winger is keen to make progress in Scotland and has already had a taste of what is to come next season in SWPL 1, having played in Aberdeen’s pre-season friendly against Spartans.

“From what I’ve experienced so far the Scottish game is a lot more physical than what I’m used to in Australia,” said Insch.

“The ball moves a lot quicker too and it’s high intensity.

“I want to try and break into the team and try and get that starting position every week. That’s my main goal, and then I want to try and score some goals.

“Eventually I want to get onto the semi-professional contract they offer here. That’d be my next goal and a big step in my career.”

Having grown up in Australia, Insch has an invested interest in this year’s Women’s World Cup which is currently being co-hosted by her adopted home and New Zealand.

She has witnessed the growth of the game in Oz firsthand, and knows the impact the tournament will have to progress the game even more.

“Only recently has the development of girls’ football really started to take off,” said Insch. “I grew up playing with the boys because there wasn’t many opportunities for us.

“But recently, especially over the last year, the development of women’s football has really skyrocketed.

“There has been a lot of promotion for the World Cup and a lot more people are starting to take an interest in the women’s game. It’s really nice to see men and young boys watching and supporting it.”

One player who hasn’t been able to make an impact on the pitch at the World Cup is Australia’s star striker and captain Sam Kerr due to being injured.

Like many others, not only in Australia but around the globe, Insch looks up to Kerr as one of her sporting heroes.

“I’ve actually met Sam Kerr at a Perth Glory game,” Insch said. “With my team back home, a lot of those girls actually used to play with her because they’re ex-Perth Glory players.

“I definitely look up to Sam and the Matildas.”