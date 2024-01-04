Caley Thistle Women forward Betty Ross raring for pinch-me Scottish Cup moment against Rangers

Caley Thistle Women’s Betty Ross is looking forward to testing herself against the best when Rangers come to town in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Inverness host current SWPL leaders Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday, in what manager Karen Mason described as a “David versus Goliath task” – with her side playing two divisions below their opponents.

But it is occasion everyone at Caley Thistle is looking forward to, especially 20-year-old forward Ross, who is currently playing in her first full season with the Highland club.

She made the move from Clachnacuddin, who play in the recreational Highlands and Islands League, half-way through the last SWF Championship campaign.

The step up in level since the move has been considerable, but Ross hasn’t been one to steer clear of the challenge – and she is raring to take on another one this weekend.

Ross said: “If you had said to me a couple of years ago that I would be playing against Rangers in the Scottish Cup – I would never have believed it.

“I am feeling a wee bit more nervous now, but very excited at the same time, because it is going to be a great experience.

“Not everyone is going get the chance to play against the current best team in Scotland.

“It’s going to be good for us as players, but good for women’s football in the Highlands, too.

“Hopefully, the game can give it a boost and more of the recognition that it needs.”

When asked if Ross was determined to be named in the starting XI, she said: “I’m very much hoping to be.

“You don’t know if you’ll ever get a chance to play in a game like it again, so fingers-crossed!”

Caledonian Stadium will give boost to home side against Rangers

Against top-level full-time opposition like Rangers, Ross knows it will be a different game than usual, especially as a striker, as opportunities may be limited, but she is determined to make them count.

Ross said: “We know it is going to be a bit of a waiting game. We’ve been working on that and practising taking our chances and staying calm when we get the ball.

“It is going to be harder (as a forward), because obviously we won’t be getting the ball as much, but then I know I will have to drop in and help the midfield when I need to.

“Then you can try to build from there. It’s just going to be about waiting for our chance and then taking it.”

This will be the first time Ross has played at the Caledonian Stadium in Caley Thistle‘s colours, having previously played at the ground during her time at Clachnacuddin.

She said: “I played at the stadium in the (Highlands and Islands League Cup final in 2019), but it will be the first time since I joined Caley Thistle.

“When I played there before it was because it was a neutral venue, but this is going to be our actual home ground, and it will definitely add a bit more confidence and motivation for us.”

Caley Thistle v Rangers kick off at 1pm at the Caledonian Stadium. Entry to the match is a donation.