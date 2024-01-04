Caley Thistle Women forward Betty Ross raring for pinch-me Scottish Cup moment against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Women forward Betty Ross raring for pinch-me Scottish Cup moment against Rangers

"If you had said to me a couple of years ago that I would be playing against Rangers in the Scottish Cup - I would never have believed it."

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women striker Betty Ross in action.
Caley Thistle Women forward Betty Ross is looking forward to playing Rangers in the Scottish Cup. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF.

Caley Thistle Women’s Betty Ross is looking forward to testing herself against the best when Rangers come to town in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Inverness host current SWPL leaders Rangers at the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday, in what manager Karen Mason described as a “David versus Goliath task” – with her side playing two divisions below their opponents.

But it is occasion everyone at Caley Thistle is looking forward to, especially 20-year-old forward Ross, who is currently playing in her first full season with the Highland club.

She made the move from Clachnacuddin, who play in the recreational Highlands and Islands League, half-way through the last SWF Championship campaign.

The step up in level since the move has been considerable, but Ross hasn’t been one to steer clear of the challenge – and she is raring to take on another one this weekend.

Ross said: “If you had said to me a couple of years ago that I would be playing against Rangers in the Scottish Cup – I would never have believed it.

Betty Ross in action for Caley Thistle Women in a SWF Championship match against Ayr United.
Betty Ross in action for Caley Thistle Women in a SWF Championship match against Ayr United. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF.

“I am feeling a wee bit more nervous now, but very excited at the same time, because it is going to be a great experience.

“Not everyone is going get the chance to play against the current best team in Scotland.

“It’s going to be good for us as players, but good for women’s football in the Highlands, too.

“Hopefully, the game can give it a boost and more of the recognition that it needs.”

When asked if Ross was determined to be named in the starting XI, she said: “I’m very much hoping to be.

“You don’t know if you’ll ever get a chance to play in a game like it again, so fingers-crossed!”

Caledonian Stadium will give boost to home side against Rangers

Against top-level full-time opposition like Rangers, Ross knows it will be a different game than usual, especially as a striker, as opportunities may be limited, but she is determined to make them count.

Ross said: “We know it is going to be a bit of a waiting game. We’ve been working on that and practising taking our chances and staying calm when we get the ball.

“It is going to be harder (as a forward), because obviously we won’t be getting the ball as much, but then I know I will have to drop in and help the midfield when I need to.

“Then you can try to build from there. It’s just going to be about waiting for our chance and then taking it.”

Rangers forward Jane Ross, left, and captain Nicola Docherty, right, celebrate after a SWPL win which cemented their place at the top of the table
Rangers forward Jane Ross, left, and captain Nicola Docherty, right, celebrate after a SWPL win which cemented their place at the top of the table. Image: Shutterstock.

This will be the first time Ross has played at the Caledonian Stadium in Caley Thistle‘s colours, having previously played at the ground during her time at Clachnacuddin.

She said: “I played at the stadium in the (Highlands and Islands League Cup final in 2019), but it will be the first time since I joined Caley Thistle.

“When I played there before it was because it was a neutral venue, but this is going to be our actual home ground, and it will definitely add a bit more confidence and motivation for us.”

Caley Thistle v Rangers kick off at 1pm at the Caledonian Stadium. Entry to the match is a donation.

