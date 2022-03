[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC claimed the U17 A title with a 5-2 away win against Donside CFC at Alford.

This means the team has extended their lead in the U17 A and the gap to second placed Banks o' Dee Albion is now six points.

Banks o' Dee Albion have one game in hand but can't catch Cove YFC.

Donside CFC are in fourth place in the league with 19 points.

The last match between the teams ended in a 9-0 home win for Cove YFC in September 2021.