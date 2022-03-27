Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Bridge of Don Thistle under-16s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Bridge of Don Thistle under-16s

By Danny Law
March 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bridge of Don Thistle play in the U16 A League.
Bridge of Don Thistle play in the U16 A League.

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is going to be featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Bridge of Don Thistle U16s manager Wayne Hulse about his club’s season so far.

Name: Wayne Hulse

Position: Manager

Team: Bridge of Don Thistle

League: U16s A League

Home pitch: ASV Aberdeen Sports Village

Kit colours: Blue and navy

Bridge of Don Thistle under-16s. Picture by Kami Thomson

How has the 2021-22 season gone so for Bridge of Don Thistle?  It has been a good experience for the boys as it is their first season playing in the A League.

Has it been good to get back playing this season? Absolutely. It has been great to see the boys back able to play football again.

Bridge of Don Thistle’s Ross Barclay breaks clear. Picture by Kami Thomson

What is the best part of being involved in Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football? The best part is seeing the boys making progress and helping them develop as players.

What has been your favourite game so far this season?  It would be our 3-2 win against Westdyke Thistle .

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad? They are a great bunch of players. They enjoy playing and they are always up for a laugh.

Bridge of Don Thistle’s Walyd Ali Nassor puts pressure on West End Reds’  Sam Cumming 

Where do you train? Balmoral Stadium.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players? I think we need more facilities and Aberdeen needs to host more tournaments.

If you want to be the ADJFA featured team of the week email sport@ajl.co.uk

Press and Journal expands coverage of Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association

 

