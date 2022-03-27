Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Bridge of Don Thistle under-16s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is going to be featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Bridge of Don Thistle U16s manager Wayne Hulse about his club’s season so far.

Name: Wayne Hulse

Position: Manager

Team: Bridge of Don Thistle

League: U16s A League

Home pitch: ASV Aberdeen Sports Village

Kit colours: Blue and navy

How has the 2021-22 season gone so for Bridge of Don Thistle? It has been a good experience for the boys as it is their first season playing in the A League.

Has it been good to get back playing this season? Absolutely. It has been great to see the boys back able to play football again.

What is the best part of being involved in Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football? The best part is seeing the boys making progress and helping them develop as players.

What has been your favourite game so far this season? It would be our 3-2 win against Westdyke Thistle .

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad? They are a great bunch of players. They enjoy playing and they are always up for a laugh.

Where do you train? Balmoral Stadium.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players? I think we need more facilities and Aberdeen needs to host more tournaments.

